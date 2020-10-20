A majority of Americans say they do not trust what Trump has said about his health after he tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, a new NBC-SurveyMonkey poll finds.

In the poll, 52 percent of adults say they don’t trust what Trump has said, compared with 38 percent who say they do trust him.

Trump announced on Oct. 2 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and subsequently spent three nights in the hospital. He and White House officials have given differing accounts of how severe his symptoms were.

The NBC-SurveyMonkey finding is similar to that in a Washington Post-ABC poll earlier this month that asked whether voters trust the Trump administration to provide complete and accurate information on the president’s health.

In that poll, 60 percent said they did not trust the administration, while 38 percent said they did.

In the NBC-SurveyMonkey poll, there was a major divide based on party affiliation.