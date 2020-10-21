At a roundtable conversation with Black male elected officials in Philadelphia, Obama explained why he has maintained hope over the past four years of Trump’s presidency.

“Hope is not blind optimism, it’s not ignoring problems. Hope is believing in the face of difficulty that we can overcome and get a better world,” Obama said. “And so, I’ve never lost hope over these last four years. I’ve been mad. I’ve been frustrated, but I haven’t lost hope, and the reason is because I never expected progress to move directly in a straight line.”

The conversation with local Black leaders in an area of Philadelphia still facing deep racial injustices was the former president’s first in-person campaign event of the 2020 election. Obama spoke to the men about the importance of engaging young people in voting and government.

“If you don’t vote, then you are not at the table and then stuff is done to you,” Obama said.

He urged them not to allow the setbacks of the past four years to discourage them but warned that the country can’t afford another four years like these.

“What we’ve seen over the last four years — with my election, we probably got over-optimistic about how much change had happened in the country,” Obama said, “but that change was real, and there was pushback — and that was real, too.”

“The test of our strength as a people is to push through that onto the next stage. We are resilient and strong enough to push through what we’ve seen these past four years,” Obama said. “We can’t afford another four years of this … you go so far backward that it becomes really hard to dig yourself out of that hole.”

Obama did not mention Trump by name and took only one direct swing at his successor’s handling of the coronavirus.