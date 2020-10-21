Obama says he’s been mad, frustrated over last four years but never lost hope
At a roundtable conversation with Black male elected officials in Philadelphia, Obama explained why he has maintained hope over the past four years of Trump’s presidency.
“Hope is not blind optimism, it’s not ignoring problems. Hope is believing in the face of difficulty that we can overcome and get a better world,” Obama said. “And so, I’ve never lost hope over these last four years. I’ve been mad. I’ve been frustrated, but I haven’t lost hope, and the reason is because I never expected progress to move directly in a straight line.”
The conversation with local Black leaders in an area of Philadelphia still facing deep racial injustices was the former president’s first in-person campaign event of the 2020 election. Obama spoke to the men about the importance of engaging young people in voting and government.
“If you don’t vote, then you are not at the table and then stuff is done to you,” Obama said.
He urged them not to allow the setbacks of the past four years to discourage them but warned that the country can’t afford another four years like these.
“What we’ve seen over the last four years — with my election, we probably got over-optimistic about how much change had happened in the country,” Obama said, “but that change was real, and there was pushback — and that was real, too.”
“The test of our strength as a people is to push through that onto the next stage. We are resilient and strong enough to push through what we’ve seen these past four years,” Obama said. “We can’t afford another four years of this … you go so far backward that it becomes really hard to dig yourself out of that hole.”
Obama did not mention Trump by name and took only one direct swing at his successor’s handling of the coronavirus.
“The pandemic would have been tough for any president,” Obama acknowledged. But he also stressed “the degree of incompetence and misinformation, the number of people who might not have died if we’d have done the basics.”
West Virginia voters bustle to the polls on the first day of in-person early voting
West Virginia voters scurried to the polls Wednesday with thousands of people lining up in towns and cities for the start of early voting in a state where President Trump enjoys one of his biggest leads over Democrat Joe Biden.
Mail-in voting has been relatively sluggish in West Virginia so far, but in-person turnout appeared strong throughout the day in the Mountain State’s population hubs. Lines stretched more than a city block in Charleston, the capital, and the northeastern town of Martinsburg, where voters queued up beginning in the early morning hours. Rural areas such as Preston County, near the Pennsylvania border, also saw steady streams of voters throughout the afternoon.
The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office isn’t expected to release official turnout figures until Wednesday evening or Thursday, but election officials said polls were packed in many places.
Making no mention of pandemic, Trump campaign offers supporters a chance to meet the president
The coronavirus pandemic continues its deadly sweep across the United States, taking the lives of at least 221,000 people and infecting more than 8.2 million.
But Trump’s reelection campaign made no mention of the public health crisis Wednesday as it sent a fundraising email to supporters offering them a chance to meet the president.
“We’ve never seen a more high-energy candidate for President than Donald J. Trump. He’s traveling the Country hosting MASSIVE rallies — often more than one a day — with THOUSANDS of Patriots in attendance,” the email reads.
In the message, the campaign states that “if we keep this enthusiasm up through Election Day, there’s NO WAY we can lose.”
“President Trump wants to make sure ALL of his BEST supporters have a chance to see him in action at one of our EPIC rallies, so he’s inviting YOU to win VIP PASSES to one,” the email continues. “He’s even promised to set aside some time so the two of you can meet and take a picture together. … Please contribute ANY AMOUNT by 11:59 PM TONIGHT and win a trip to meet your favorite President at an upcoming Make America Great Again Rally.”
The fundraising pitch comes as Biden’s campaign entered October with nearly triple the cash haul of Trump’s campaign, according to records released Tuesday night.
Earlier Wednesday, the Trump campaign offered supporters the chance to win a part of the GOP national convention stage — signed by the president himself — if they make a donation before the end of the day.
Two polls show Biden leading Trump in Pennsylvania
Biden continues to lead Trump in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, according to two polls released Wednesday.
A Quinnipiac University poll shows 51 percent of likely voters in Pennsylvania back Biden, while 43 percent support Trump and 5 percent are undecided. The survey, which was conducted Oct. 16-19 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points, also shows that 56 percent of likely voters disapprove of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Biden’s support remains above 50 percent as President Trump tries to change the trajectory in a crucial state where he receives poor grades on his job performance and his handling of the coronavirus response,” Quinnipiac University polling analyst Mary Snow said in a statement.
A CNN poll released later Wednesday shows Biden leading in Pennsylvania as well, with the former vice president taking 53 percent to Trump’s 43 percent among likely voters. The survey was conducted Oct. 15-20 and has a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points.
The CNN poll found a smaller advantage for Biden among the broader population of registered voters, with the former vice president leading Trump 50 percent to 45 percent.
Scott Clement contributed to this report.
Trump, Biden tied in Texas, new Quinnipiac poll shows
A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday shows the presidential race in a dead heat in Texas.
The survey shows Trump and Biden tied at 47 percent support each among likely voters in the Lone Star State. That represents a slight shift from late September, when 50 percent of likely voters backed Trump, and 45 percent supported Biden.
“Biden and Trump find themselves in a Texas stand-off, setting the stage for a bare knuckle battle for 38 electoral votes,” Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said in a statement.
In the Senate race, Sen. John Cornyn (R) is maintaining his lead over Democratic challenger M.J. Hegar, taking 49 percent to Hegar’s 43 percent among likely voters. Seven percent are undecided. Hegar’s favorability rating has increased in recent weeks, but she still remains unknown among a plurality of likely voters; 39 percent said they haven’t heard enough about her to form an opinion, while 33 percent view her favorably, and 26 percent view her unfavorably.
Cornyn, by contrast, is viewed favorably by 42 percent of likely voters in Texas. Thirty percent view him unfavorably, while 26 percent said they haven’t heard enough to form an opinion.
The poll was conducted Oct. 16-19 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.
Harris says Biden doesn’t ‘talk about other people’s kids,' amid GOP attacks on former vice president’s son
In an exchange with reporters in Asheville, N.C., before heading to an event in Charlotte, Harris drew a contrast between Trump’s and Biden’s campaign strategies, saying that the former vice president doesn’t “talk about other people’s kids.”
Harris’s remark comes as the Trump campaign has made the foreign business ties of Biden’s son Hunter Biden a centerpiece of its closing argument.
“Listen, Joe Biden knows that what America needs to hear is, they need to hear a conversation about how we’re going to put food on America’s tables when people are standing in food lines,” Harris said when asked about Biden’s preparations for Thursday night’s debate.
“He knows that people want to hear about how we’re going to help working families get through the end of the month and pay the rent,” she added. “That’s what people care about, and one of the things I love about Joe Biden — he doesn’t take on or talk about other people’s kids.”
How ballot tracking works — and can help
Some early-voting advice: Track your ballot online to make sure it counts.
In September, I wrote a tech column about how to track your ballot online like a UPS package. In part because of the coronavirus pandemic, local officials in a patchwork of all but about seven states have invested in some form of ballot-tracking tech.
It’s pretty simple. Many states or counties have websites where you can enter a bit of personal information and check on the status of your ballot. Or you can even sign up to get text messages as your ballot makes its way through the system. (Note, these sites track unique codes on your envelope, not the details of how you voted.)
This week, the importance of using these systems hit close to home. My parents, who live in Massachusetts, dropped off their ballots at an official drop box at their town clerk’s office. The next day, they checked the state’s website to see if they had been counted. To their surprise: Mom’s ballot was marked “accepted” — while Dad’s was shown “not returned.”
They checked a few more times in the days that followed, but the status of Dad’s ballot never changed. So they called their town clerk, who also couldn’t locate the ballot. His town is now sending him a new ballot so he can try voting again.
“Really glad I voted early,” my father said.
The lesson: Because my father checked, he has enough time to fix the problem. In some states, you can’t fix mail-in ballot problems after Election Day.
It’s also a reminder that the Internet, for all the troubles it has brought this election cycle, can play a role in helping make us more confident in our democracy.
To find if election tracking available where you live and how to access it, check out The Washington Post’s handy interactive guide to voting in 2020.
Sen. Mitt Romney says he didn’t vote for Trump, declines to disclose his choice
Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah), the only Republican senator to vote to convict Trump on an impeachment charge, said Tuesday that he didn’t vote for the president for reelection.
“I did not vote for President Trump,” Romney said.
In a conversation with CNN’s Manu Raju, Romney declined to say whether he voted for Biden or wrote in the name of someone else. Romney’s office confirmed the details. In 2016, Romney wrote the name of his wife, Ann, for president.
Romney, the party’s presidential nominee in 2012, has criticized Trump on some issues, drawing the president’s wrath on Twitter and in public venues. Most notably, the day after the Senate vote to acquit Trump on two impeachment charges, the president took a swipe at Romney at the National Prayer Breakfast.
Biden foreign policy begins with telling the world: ‘America’s back’
One of the first things he will do if elected president, Biden has said, is “get on the phone with the heads of state and say, ‘America’s back, you can count on us.’ ”
To prove his point, Biden plans a few quick hits, reversing some of the centerpieces of Trump’s foreign policy, just as Trump quickly moved to overturn much of the Obama agenda in January 2017.
Biden has pledged to immediately rejoin the Paris climate accord, the World Health Organization and other U.N. bodies. He plans to return to the Iran nuclear deal, if Tehran also returns to compliance.
Presidential, Senate races tight in Iowa, new polls find; Biden buoyed by older voters
The presidential and U.S. Senate races in Iowa — a state that Trump carried by more than nine percentage points in 2016 — are extremely tight, a pair of new polls released Wednesday find.
Among registered voters, Trump draws the support of 48 percent, compared with 47 percent for Biden, according to a Monmouth University poll.
But Biden has the advantage under two turnout models applied by Monmouth. Under a model assuming relatively high turnout, Biden draws 50 percent support, compared with 47 percent for Trump. Under a model assuming relatively low turnout, Biden draws 51 percent, compared with 46 percent for Trump.
Monmouth said Biden’s advantage is greater in the lower-turnout scenario because of the large number of Democratic ballots that have been cast early.
Monmouth finds that Biden has widened his lead among voters 65 and older, besting Trump 54 percent to 43 percent. In 2016, exit polls showed Trump won seniors by four points in the state.
The coronavirus appears to be a factor. In the poll, 62 percent of those 65 and older say they are worried a lot about the pandemic, and seniors say they trust Biden over Trump to handle it, by 54 percent to 31 percent. That is more than double Biden’s margin among all Iowa voters on the issue, 46 percent vs. 36 percent.
A second Iowa poll, by the New York Times and Siena College, also showed a close race for the White House, with Biden drawing 46 percent and Trump drawing 43 percent among likely voters.
That poll also shows Biden with an edge among seniors, 49 percent to 42 percent.
The Times noted that Trump is leading 86 percent to 9 percent among those who supported him 2016. Continued defections could be key to a tight race.
In the Senate race, Monmouth finds Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield and Sen. Joni Ernst (R) drawing the support of 47 percent of registered voters.
Under Monmouth’s higher-turnout model, Greenfield draws the support of 49 percent, compared with 47 percent for Ernst. Under the lower-turnout model, it’s 51 percent for Greenfield and 45 percent for Ernst.
The Times-Siena poll also shows a tight race, with Ernst capturing 45 percent support among likely voters while Greenfield has 44 percent.
Md. man accused of threatening to kill Biden, Harris faces federal charge
A 42-year-old man from Frederick, Md., was charged Wednesday with threatening Biden and Harris, accused of writing a letter saying he would kill the Democratic nominees for president and vice president.
U.S. Secret Service investigators and federal prosecutors say James Dale Reed left a handwritten letter on the doorstep of a Frederick resident threatening to “severely beat” Biden and rape Harris “by my rifle barrel” before executing both candidates on national television.
The letter, delivered Oct. 4 around 4:30 a.m., also warned supporters of the Biden-Harris campaign that they would be targeted, according to a federal criminal complaint. “We have a list of homes and addresses by your election signs,” read a letter included in the complaint. “We are the ones with those scary guns.”
Study finds no crime increase in cities that adopted ‘sanctuary’ policies, despite Trump claims
Cities that have adopted “sanctuary” policies did not record an increase in crime as a result of their decision to limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities, according to a new Stanford University report. The findings appear to rebut the Trump administration’s rhetoric about the policies’ dire effects on public safety.
The study is one of the first to measure those effects by looking at data on violent crime and property crime. Researcher David K. Hausman compared statistics across more than 200 sanctuary counties and jurisdictions between 2010 and 2015, when the policies were adopted in many U.S. cities with a large number of residents living in the country illegally.
Federal court upholds N.C. extension of mail-in ballot deadline
A divided federal appeals court has upheld North Carolina’s deadline extension for mail-in votes to be counted in the upcoming election, calling the measure a “common sense change” at a time when the U.S. Postal Service is inundated with ballots.
In a 12-to-3 ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit rejected Republican efforts to block the six-day extension. The ruling allows ballots to be received up to nine days after the election as long as they are mailed on or before Nov. 3.
Cook shifts Luria-Taylor race in Va. to ‘leans Democratic’ as poll shows her with slight lead
In the middle of two debates between Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) and Republican challenger Scott Taylor this week, the Cook Political Report changed its rating of the race in Luria’s favor, just as a poll was released showing her with a slight lead.
Cook shifted the race, which had been considered one of the most competitive in the nation, from a “toss-up” to “leans Democratic.” Dave Wasserman, Cook’s U.S. House editor, said in an interview ahead of the shift that “the larger political environment” — meaning the apparent unpopularity of President Trump in the Virginia Beach-based district — “is the bigger problem for Taylor.”