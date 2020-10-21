Drug cards won’t arrive before election, Trump’s chief of staff says
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Tuesday that cards that Trump announced the administration would sent to tens of millions of older Americans to pay for $200 of medicine will not be arriving before Election Day.
Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Meadows said the program was still on track, and that “we’re making the final approval of those within the next 24 to 48 hours."
But he said seniors should not expect to see the cards in the mail until later in November or December.
Meadows acknowledged that there had been concerns that “political motivation” was driving the program.
“That’s not the case,” he said.
Trump has made outreach to seniors a major focus on the closing weeks of the campaign. Polls show his standing among the group has slipped since 2016.
Meadows disputes reports that Trump walked out of ’60 Minutes’ interview
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday disputed reports that Trump had cut off an interview with “60 Minutes” host Lesley Stahl but accused the veteran television reporter of being “an opinion journalist.”
“Well, he didn’t walk out,” Meadows said of Trump during an appearance on Fox Business. “The characterization of that, he spent over 45 minutes with Lesley Stahl. I’ve looked at every single minute of the interview and then some. We have tape of every single minute.”
Following the interview Tuesday, Trump threatened to post footage of it before the news program is scheduled to air it Sunday night on CBS. In a tweet, Trump also called Stahl’s interview “FAKE and BIASED.”
Meadows appeared to concur with that assessment.
“Listen, when you have a ’60 Minutes’ reporter, they should be a reporter and not an opinion journalist,” he said. “She came across more like an opinion journalist than a real reporter. Journalism should have standards.”
The news magazine plans to air an election show Sunday featuring separate interviews with Trump, Pence, Biden and Harris. Trump and Pence were meant to do the signature walk-and-talk portion of the “60 Minutes” interview together, but after cutting off his sit-down with Stahl, the president did not return for that segment.
Analysis: Trump’s former homeland security adviser says Russia remains major election hacking threat
Trump’s former homeland security adviser says he remains seriously concerned that Russia or another U.S. adversary will exploit weaknesses in U.S. election infrastructure to sow chaos or raise doubts about the outcome of the 2020 contest.
Tom Bossert, who left the White House in 2018 when John Bolton became national security adviser, worries adversaries could try to change actual vote tallies or corrupt voter registration data and create confusion at polling places.
Adversaries might also interfere with state and county systems that report vote tallies to sow mistrust in official results, said Bossert, who is now president of Trinity Cyber.
Shouting matches, partisan rallies, guns at polling places: Tensions high at early-voting sites
During a pro-Trump rally earlier this month in Nevada City, Calif., enthusiastic supporters in cars and trucks crowded into the parking lot of the county government center.
As many as 300 people played music, cheered and called out through a megaphone, according to Natalie Adona, a county election official who could see the gathering from her second-floor office at the Eric Rood Administration Center.
But unlike usual Trump rallies, this one was happening at the site of one of the most popular drive-up ballot boxes in the county. And early voting was already underway.
That afternoon, voters were forced to navigate through the pro-Trump crowd, and some thought the electioneering amounted to voter intimidation.
Analysis: Here are 5 charts that help explain the state of early voting
There’s a whole lot of data being thrown around as both parties track a surge of early voting that suggests a record level of participation before Nov. 3.
Our colleagues Brittany Renee Mayes, Peter Andringa, Lenny Bronner and Kate Rabinowitz have a look at what we know: With 13 days to go, at least 33 million voters have cast their ballots since the coronavirus pandemic led to the expansion of options to vote early.
The big questions: Will the influx of early votes actually translate to historic turnout, or simply reflect the number of voters who would have crushed into the polls on Election Day anyway? How will Democratic enthusiasm — as they outvote Republicans early by a large margin, according to states that offer this data — hold up as Republicans are expected to vote en masse on the big day?
Trump, Harris heading to battleground state of North Carolina
Trump and Harris are converging Wednesday on North Carolina, a battleground state that Trump carried four years ago but that polls show is up for grabs this year.
Trump is scheduled to stage a large-scale airport rally in Gastonia, N.C., about 20 miles west of Charlotte. Trump and his top surrogates have heavily targeted the Tar Heel State in recent days.
Harris, meanwhile, plans to touch down in Charlotte and Asheville, two cities she was scheduled to visit last week before she stepped off the campaign trail as a precaution after two people in her orbit tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
According to the campaign, Harris will focus Wednesday on early voting.
In 2016, Trump carried North Carolina by nearly four percentage points over Democrat Hillary Clinton. A Washington Post average of recent polls from the state this year shows Biden leading by three percentage points.
Obama to appeal to Black voters at his first in-person campaign event for Biden
Obama heads out on the campaign trail Wednesday for the first time this year to hold a drive-in car rally in South Philadelphia on behalf of his friend and former running mate.
This long-anticipated first in-person event for Obama is being held at the sports complex where Philadelphia’s professional sports teams play. Other details have yet to be disclosed.
High turnout in the populous city and its surrounding suburbs is crucial to winning Pennsylvania, which is considered a top target for the Biden and Trump campaigns.
Obama is expected to use the speech to make a direct appeal to Black voters and to encourage early voting, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Valerie Jarrett, a longtime Obama adviser, told the local CBS affiliate that the former president would be making a personal pitch based on his close relationship with Biden.
In 2016, Obama held a massive election-eve rally in Philadelphia with Hillary Clinton. She lost the state narrowly to Trump in one of several surprise upsets that year.
Pence plans to touch down in New Hampshire, Ohio
Pence plans to return to the campaign trail Wednesday with events in New Hampshire and Ohio as he begins a busy stretch of travel.
Over the coming four days, Pence has eight campaign events scheduled, according to his office. Other states he plans to hit include Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Florida.
During his recent stops, he has touted Trump’s record on the economy and made a point of criticizing Biden for declining to say whether he would support increasing the size of the Supreme Court.
Biden’s campaign committee entered October with nearly triple the cash haul of Trump’s campaign, new filings show
Biden entered October with nearly three times as much cash as Trump, amassing a major financial advantage for his campaign committee thanks to an injection of cash from Democratic donors in the final sprint to Election Day.
Biden’s campaign committee entered October with an estimated $180 million, compared with Trump’s $63 million, according to federal filings made public Tuesday night — a dramatic reversal in financial resources that unfolded in recent months as Democratic donors in September poured a record amount of money into supporting Biden.
The latest figures reveal the scale of the money imbalance in the final month of the campaign and the extent of the Trump campaign’s financial woes, which have coincided with his drop in the polls over his handling of the novel coronavirus. An increasing number of donors have met the maximum amount they can contribute to the Trump campaign, and the campaign in recent months has maintained a virtual fundraising schedule that has been less aggressive than Biden’s.
FBI says it has ‘nothing to add’ to Ratcliffe’s remarks about Hunter Biden, Russian disinformation
The FBI notified Congress late Tuesday that it has “nothing to add at this time” to a statement by Trump’s director of national intelligence disputing the idea Russia orchestrated the discovery of a computer that may have belonged to Joe Biden’s son.
FBI Assistant Director Jill C. Tyson sent the letter to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), a Trump ally and chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, in response to his demand for more information about the computer following reports by the New York Post detailing its purported contents.
The New York Post, which says it received a copy of the laptop’s contents from Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, has reported the Hunter Biden emails it reviewed raised doubts about the former vice president’s claims he never got involved in his son’s business deals.
Trump laments having to visit Erie, Pa., blames coronavirus for forcing him to campaign there
Trump told supporters in the northwestern corner of Pennsylvania that had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic upending the economy, he would never have come back to Erie to campaign.
“Before the plague came in, I had it made. I wasn’t coming to Erie. I have to be honest. There was no way I was coming. I didn’t have to,” he told the crowd.
Trump blames the public health crisis for damaging his reelection bid, suggesting he would have won on the strong economy. There’s little evidence that Trump would have had an easy path to reelection even before the coronavirus; his job approval has hovered in the mid-to-low 40 percent range for most of his presidency.
A Miami cop wore a Trump mask to vote, inflaming Democrats: ‘This is city funded voter intimidation’
Steve Simeonidis, chairman of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, was at a polling site inside the county’s Government Center on Tuesday when a police officer in full uniform walked in. When Simeonidis got a look at the officer’s face mask, he told WFOR, he was “shocked.”
The red-white-and-blue face covering was emblazoned with a “Trump 2020” campaign slogan.
“This is city funded voter intimidation,” Simeonidis tweeted alongside a photo of Miami police officer Daniel Ubeda. “Not only is this an egregious form of voter intimidation, but it’s also a crime.”
Threatening emails reportedly sent to Democratic voters in three swing states, sparking investigations
Authorities in Florida and Alaska on Tuesday were investigating threatening emails sent to Democratic voters that claimed to be from the Proud Boys, a far-right group supportive of Trump, but appeared instead to be a deceptive campaign making use of a vulnerability in the organization’s online network.
The emails, which appeared to target Democrats using data from digital databases known as “voter files,” told recipients the group was “in possession of all your information” and instructed voters to change their party registration and cast their ballots for Trump.
“You will vote for Trump on Election Day or we will come after you,” warned the emails, which by Tuesday night were said to have reached voters in four states, three of them hotly contested swing states in the coming presidential election.