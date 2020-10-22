Biden says he would create bipartisan commission to study court system ‘because it’s getting out of whack’
Biden said in an excerpt of an interview published Thursday that he would create bipartisan commission to study the court system “because it’s getting out of whack.”
The Democratic presidential nominee, who has avoided answering whether he would want to expand the Supreme Court by adding more justices, said in an interview with “60 Minutes” that the commission would look at that issue among others and make recommendations in 180 days.
“What I will do is I’ll put together a national commission of bipartisan commission of scholars, constitutional scholars, Democrats, Republicans, liberal, conservative,” Biden told interviewer Norah O’Donnell. "And I will ask them to over 180 days come back to me with recommendations as to how to reform the court system because it’s getting out of whack."
Pressed by O’Donnell about whether the study will focus on “court packing,” Biden suggested it would be far broader and “go well beyond packing.”
“The last thing we need to do is turn the Supreme Court into just a political football, whoever has the most votes gets whatever they want,” he said. “Presidents come and go. Supreme Court justices stay for generations.”
The full interview is scheduled to air Sunday.
Biden has faced calls from many in his party’s left wing to support an expansion of the court in response to the Republican push to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett before the election.
Trump, ’60 Minutes’ host spar over status of Trump’s economy
In a clip released Thursday of his contentious “60 Minutes” interview, Trump and host Lesley Stahl sparred over whether he had created “the greatest economy in the history of our country,” and Trump named China as the leading adversary of the United States.
In a one-minute excerpt shared on Twitter, the long-running CBS program teased the interview, which Trump cut off during its taping at the White House on Tuesday because he didn’t like the tone of Stahl’s questions. The interview is scheduled to air on Sunday night.
Asked by Stahl about his biggest domestic priority, Trump touted his record on the economy.
“We created the greatest economy in the history of our country,” he said.
“You know that’s not true,” Stahl responded.
“It is totally true,” Trump said. “Virtually every number was the best. We had the best economy ever.”
Pressed to name a priority going forward, Trump said: “The priority now is to get back to normal, get back to where we were, to have the economy rage and be great with jobs and everybody be happy, and that’s where we’re going.”
Stahl also asked what country Trump considers to be the biggest adversary of the United States.
“I would say China,” Trump said. “They’re a foe in many ways, but they’re an adversary.”
He then leveled a now-familiar critique of the nation’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
“They should never have allowed this plague to get out of China and go throughout the world,” Trump said.
What to know about tonight’s debate in Nashville
We’re down to one final presidential debate: The second scheduled meetup between Trump and Biden was canceled amid a dispute about whether to do it virtually. The last presidential debate of 2020, set for Thursday night in Nashville, will take place in person with changes to its format. Each candidate will have two minutes to speak uninterrupted at the beginning of each of the debate’s 15-minute segments, and the other candidate’s microphone will be turned off during that time. Also, guests must wear masks.
For this final debate, the coronavirus safety plan onstage is similar to the first one: It will be held in person, but the candidates will be far apart and not shake hands.
The audience will again be smaller than in debates in years past. The first debate had 80 to 90 people in the audience, all of whom were supposed to be tested for the novel coronavirus. The attendees were also supposed to wear masks, per the advice of the Cleveland Clinic, which was the official partner of the debate. But members of the Trump family took off their masks after arriving, prompting widespread criticism, including from moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News, and new rules say any audience member without a mask will be asked to leave.
The first debate was a horror. The second was scrapped. Now it’s up to Kristen Welker.
Kristen Welker was handed a daunting enough task when she was tapped to moderate Thursday night’s debate between Trump and Biden — the youngest by nearly a generation of the four journalists chosen by the Commission on Presidential Debates to oversee this election season’s series of nationally broadcast candidate faceoffs.
Then the stakes were raised when her fellow moderators found themselves criticized for failing to maintain order, and the president’s positive coronavirus test prompted the cancellation of the second Trump-Biden matchup. Now, the NBC White House correspondent has the herculean challenge of refereeing the last significant media moment for the candidates before Election Day.
Not to mention the fact that one of the participants has been insulting her to whoever will listen.
Running mates to make pitches ahead of debate
As their running mates make final preparations for Thursday night’s debate, Pence and Harris are planning to make pitches to voters earlier in the day.
Pence has planned two rallies in the battleground state of Michigan and his home state of Indiana. According to Pence’s office, he will appear in Waterford Township, Mich., before traveling to Fort Wayne, Ind.
Harris, meanwhile, plans to participate in what the campaign is billing as “Women Mobilize for Biden,” a virtual rally of key female leaders.
Six former commerce secretaries, including one who served under a Republican president, endorse Biden
A group of six former secretaries of the Department of Commerce, including one who served under a Republican president, jointly endorsed Biden on Thursday, writing in a letter that he would “mark the return to the certainty and security that our economy needs to thrive.”
The group includes Bill Daley, Norm Mineta and Mickey Kantor, who served under Bill Clinton; Carlos Gutierrez, who served under George W. Bush; and Penny Pritzker and Gary Locke, who served under Barack Obama.
The group’s action was first reported by CNBC.
“The world around us will remain chaotic, but we will once again restore stability at home to show entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders, and workers that the steady hand of U.S. leadership is once again at the helm,” the group wrote in its letter, which made no mention of Trump.
Democrats to boycott committee vote on Barrett nomination to the Supreme Court
Democrats plan to boycott the Senate Judiciary Committee’s scheduled vote Thursday on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, protesting consideration of Trump’s nominee within days of the election.
“We will not grant this process any further legitimacy by participating in a committee markup of this nomination just 12 days before the culmination of an election that is already underway,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a statement Wednesday.
The 22-member committee is slated to vote on Barrett’s nomination Thursday afternoon, and she is widely expected to win support on a party-line vote. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday night that the panel will proceed as planned.
Amid economic downturn, Biden sticks by proposed tax hikes on businesses and wealthy Americans
Biden is sticking by his campaign proposals to raise taxes on certain groups despite the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, breaking with some economists’ aversion toward increasing government revenue during a downturn.
Biden has faced fierce criticism from Trump and conservative economists over his proposals to raise trillions in new taxes on investors, businesses and wealthy Americans. Larry Kudlow, the president’s chief economist, has repeatedly asserted that even Democratic economists are often wary of raising taxes in a recession. “A self-respecting Keynesian would say: ‘Spend more, and tax less,’” Kudlow said in August.
Biden is not likely to pursue tax hikes as part of short-term stimulus programs designed to help the nation’s economic recovery, according to two people familiar with the campaign’s thinking. However, the former vice president would probably aim to include his tax increases if Congress approves his proposed permanent spending plans, such as expansions in child care, health care and education, these people said.
Obama to return to the campaign trail Saturday in Miami
Obama will return to the campaign trail on Saturday, making a pitch on behalf of the Democratic ticket in Miami, the Biden campaign announced.
The campaign said additional details would be forthcoming.
Obama made his debut on the 2020 campaign trail on Wednesday. Speaking at a drive-in rally in South Philadelphia, he attacked Trump on a wide range of issues — including his personal tax payments, embrace of conspiracy theories, handling of the economy and efforts to gut the Affordable Care Act — as he implored Democrats to avoid complacency and turn out at the polls.
Florida is widely considered a must-win state for Trump this year. He narrowly carried the state over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016, but a Washington Post average of recent polls from the state this year shows Biden leading by two percentage points.
Trump complains about inauguration crowd size, ‘60 Minutes’ interview in campaign’s final stretch
Another night, another rally. This time, it was in battleground state North Carolina, as Trump keeps up a frenetic pace to the election finish line. The president’s speech Wednesday night in Gastonia, N.C., was largely a regurgitation of his familiar grievances and attacks on Democrats, although there were a few distinctive moments.
At one point, Trump conflated the left-wing antifa movement with MS-13 gang members, saying that if Democrats win, they will “order you to stay at home while letting rioters and MS-13 killers roam free, without masks. Without masks. MS-13 doesn’t have to wear a mask.”
Trump revisited a gripe from his first day as president: the size of his inauguration crowd. He lamented that he is all by himself in fighting off the Democrats, fake news and the deep state — “It’s much deeper than I thought,” he said.
He complained at some length for the second night in a row about his “60 Minutes” interview with Lesley Stahl. He told his supporters that she had pressed him about “begging” suburban women to vote for him, which he said was sarcasm, although he added, “But I mean it.”
Trump’s rally came a little more than an hour after Obama’s blistering attacks against him on the campaign trail. Trump only briefly went after his predecessor, suggesting that he may not have heard all that Obama had said.
Trump said that based on Obama’s track record in 2016, his return to the campaign trail was welcome news.
“There was nobody that campaigned harder for crooked Hillary Clinton than Obama, right?” Trump said. “He was all over the place. … I think the only one more unhappy than crooked Hillary that night was Barack Hussein Obama.”