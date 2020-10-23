Trump has a pair of “Make America Great Again” rallies scheduled in The Villages and Pensacola. Biden has made Trump’s handling of the pandemic a focus of his campaign, and Thursday night’s debate in Nashville was no exception, as Biden highlighted the number of deaths under Trump’s watch.
Trump heading to Florida for a pair of rallies
The day after the debate, Trump is heading Friday to Florida, his adopted home state and one that is key to his reelection prospects.
According to his campaign, Trump plans to hold a pair of “Make America Great Again” rallies, one in The Villages, Fla., a community north of Orlando, and the other in Pensacola.
In 2016, Trump carried Florida over Democrat Hillary Clinton by just more than one percentage point. A Washington Post average of recent polls show Biden leading by two percentage points this year.
Underscoring the importance of the state to the Republican ticket, Pence plans to visit on Saturday.
In September 2019, Trump, a lifelong New Yorker, changed his primary residence to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., where he is now registered to vote. Trump plans to end his day there on Friday.
Meanwhile, Vice President Pence plans to vote early in his home state of Indiana on Friday before traveling to Ohio and Pennsylvania for campaign rallies.
Biden to deliver remarks on his plans to ‘beat’ the coronavirus
The day after the debate, Biden plans to focus Friday on the novel coronavirus with a speech in his home state of Delaware focused on moving forward.
According to the Biden campaign, the former vice president will highlight “his plans to beat COVID-19 and get our economy back on track.”
Biden has made Trump’s handling of the pandemic a major focus of his campaign, and Thursday night’s debate was no exception. Biden pressed Trump repeatedly over the death toll, which has now exceeded 222,000 in the United States.
“Anyone responsible for that many deaths should not remain as the president of United States of America,” Biden said.
Meanwhile, Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), is planning to campaign Friday in Georgia, a state that Trump carried by more than five percentage points in 2016 but that recent polls suggest is up for grabs this year.
Trump’s early October donation bump was not enough to make up for Biden’s cash lead, filings show
Trump’s campaign received a much-needed bump in donations in the first two weeks of October, raking in millions of dollars as he worked to assure the country that he had recovered from the coronavirus, new filings show.
But Trump burned through all of the cash he raised during that time, pouring money into campaign advertisements. By Oct. 15, Trump had approximately one-quarter of the amount Biden had in his campaign account, according to the latest records.
The snapshot of the two candidates’ financial fortunes in the final weeks of the campaign underscores the breadth of Biden’s cash advantage, which grew insurmountable for Trump despite the financial gains he made earlier this month.
Analysis: Trump did what he came to do in Nashville, but Biden was ready for what came at him
With time running out and trailing in the polls, Trump needed the strongest possible showing in his final debate against Biden. But in the face of a series of attacks, the former vice president parried the president with a strong performance that is likely to leave the presidential campaign little changed from where it was at the start.
Trump arrived knowing that a repeat of the performance in the first debate would cost him, and he seemed determined to present a different face. Biden came in knowing that simply holding his own would amount to a victory.
Supporters of both candidates were cheered by what they saw during the 90 minutes at Belmont University in Nashville. But if, at worst, the debate was judged a draw, that alone would be less than the president needed politically.
What was Trump talking about? How the language of Fox News invaded the final debate.
During the final presidential debate, Trump made reference to “the laptop from hell,” “AOC plus three″ and “Russia, Russia, Russia” — yes, said three times in a row.
The material was very familiar to — and maybe only familiar to — regular viewers of Fox News opinion hosts such as Sean Hannity.
“I feel like he almost was speaking the language of Fox prime time,” Chuck Todd, host of “Meet the Press,” said on NBC after the debate. “If you watch a lot of Fox prime time, you understand what he’s saying. If you don’t, you have no idea.”
Fact Checker: Trump had the lion’s share of dubious claims at the debate
Trump yet again broke the fact-check meter at the second presidential debate, while Biden made relatively few gaffes.
Here’s a roundup of 25 of the most noteworthy claims that initially caught our interest, virtually all of them by Trump. As is our practice, we do not award Pinocchios when we do a roundup of facts in debates.
Amid a year of debate over inequity and police violence, Trump and Biden spar over race
Amid a debate Thursday night about racial inequity, Trump accused Barack Obama and Biden of not doing enough to reform the criminal justice system during their eight years in office.
“You guys did nothing,” Trump said as Biden disagreed during the second and final presidential debate in Nashville. “Joe, I ran because of you. I ran because of Barack Obama. Because you did a poor job. If I thought you did a good job, I would have never run.”
It was a remarkable assertion from Trump — who long stoked a false conspiracy theory questioning whether Obama was born in America, who launched a presidential campaign that exacerbated racial tensions, who has danced around denouncing white supremacist groups and who has encouraged law enforcement officers to rough up racial-justice protesters.
Biden says U.S. needs to move off oil to tackle climate change, as Trump attacks the plan’s cost, economic impact
Trump and Biden laid out starkly different visions Thursday night on whether the United States needs to transition away from fossil fuels to address climate change, in the lengthiest exchange two presidential candidates have ever had on the topic.
In the nearly 12-minute discussion, the Democratic standard-bearer pledged to move the United States away from oil in favor of renewable energy and predicted the strategy would generate millions of jobs. The president, in contrast, said Biden’s plan would be costly and hurt the economy, particularly in oil-producing states where the two men are competing for votes.
Biden said climate change posed “an existential threat to humanity” and that in eight to 10 years, the country would “pass the point of no return.”