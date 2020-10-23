With time running out and trailing in the polls, Trump needed the strongest possible showing in his final debate against Biden. But in the face of a series of attacks, the former vice president parried the president with a strong performance that is likely to leave the presidential campaign little changed from where it was at the start.

Trump arrived knowing that a repeat of the performance in the first debate would cost him, and he seemed determined to present a different face. Biden came in knowing that simply holding his own would amount to a victory.