Democratic candidate Joe Biden returns to his native Pennsylvania for events in Bucks County and Luzerne County, two areas crucial to winning the important state. Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) has a speech in Cleveland, former president Barack Obama has a drive-in rally in Miami and singer Cher is holding a Biden event in Las Vegas.
Back in Washington, the Senate is debating the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court with a final vote expected on Monday.
Here’s what we know about the health of Trump and Biden
Trump and Biden have both battled life-threatening illnesses at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a facility they entered 32 years apart with uncertainty about whether they would return alive.
For Trump, his diagnosis with covid-19 earlier this month was his most serious known brush with a fatal disease, and his rapidly dropping oxygen levels sparked serious concern among his top aides and doctors. For Biden, emergency surgery for two brain aneurysms in 1988 posed the risk of impaired cognitive capabilities, or worse. Although he fully recovered, the situation was so dire at the time that a priest was brought in to deliver last rites.
Both episodes have become political fodder for opposing sides less than two weeks ahead of a presidential election in which the two septuagenarian candidates are competing for a chance to be the oldest sitting president in American history. More broadly, the health of each man has become a central component of an increasingly negative race in which questioning an opponent’s fitness for office has taken a personal turn.
Trump’s assault on disloyal federal workers has been in the works for four years
Trump’s extraordinary directive allowing his administration to weed out career federal employees viewed as disloyal in a second term is the product of a four-year campaign by conservatives working from a little-known West Wing policy shop.
Soon after Trump took office, a young aide hired from the Heritage Foundation with bold ideas for reining in the sprawling bureaucracy of 2.1 million came up with a blueprint. Trump would hold employees accountable, sideline their labor unions and give the president more power to hire and fire them, much like political appointees.
The plan was a counterweight to the “deep state” Trump believed was out to disrupt his agenda.
The result this week threatens to be the most significant assault on the nonpartisan civil service in its 137-year history: a sweeping executive order that strips job protections from employees in policy roles across the government. Exactly which roles would be affected will be up to personnel officials at federal agencies, who were tasked on Friday with reviewing all of their jobs and deciding who would qualify.