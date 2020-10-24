Fox Business host and Trump ally Lou Dobbs lashed out at Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) on Friday and said South Carolina voters shouldn’t reelect him.

Dobbs’s shocking rebuke of one of Trump’s closest allies in the Senate was over Graham’s decision as chairman of the Judiciary Committee to delay sending subpoenas to the chief executives of Facebook and Twitter over alleged censorship on those sites until after the election.

“Graham has betrayed President Trump at almost every turn,” Dobbs said on his show. “He has betrayed the American people and his oath of office. He’s done absolutely nothing to investigate Obamagate except to tell everyone stay tuned, time and time again. Stay tuned. Senator Graham needs to be tuned out in South Carolina.”

Dobbs brought up Trump’s disdain for Graham when the two were at odds during the 2016 election, saying the president’s contention then that Graham was “one of the dumbest human beings I’ve ever seen” and “a nut job” still “apply today.”

An eagerness to bring the heads of the social media sites before the Senate panel intensified this week after they limited the distribution of a questionable New York Post article about Hunter Biden. Conservatives have long alleged the platforms have an anti-conservative bias.

Senators, however, are anxious to get back out on the campaign trail with just over a week left before Election Day. They remain in Washington over the weekend to debate the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. A vote is expected Monday.