Former vice president Joe Biden, meanwhile, is hosting a virtual “I Will Vote’ concert, and his running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), is spending the day in Michigan. Harris will participate in a drive-in church service and canvass kickoff event in Detroit, followed by a meeting with volunteers in Troy and a drive-in rally in Pontiac.
New Hampshire Union Leader backs Biden for president
The New Hampshire Union Leader, the Granite State’s largest newspaper, has endorsed Biden for president, backing a Democrat for the White House for the first time in more than a century.
In a scathing editorial published Sunday, the newspaper declared that Trump “is not always 100 percent wrong, but he is 100 percent wrong for America.”
“We have watched with the rest of the world as the mantle of the presidency has done very little to change Trump while the country and world have changed significantly,” the editorial reads.
While Biden “is not perfect,” he has proved himself to be “a caring, compassionate and professional public servant.”
“He has repeatedly expressed his desire to be a president for all of America, and we take him at his word,” the editorial reads. “Joe Biden may not be the president we want, but in 2020 he is the president we desperately need. He will be a president to bring people together and right the ship of state.”
A note at the bottom of the piece urges voters to split the ballot and elect “a healthy dose of GOP senators and representatives,” arguing that “it would be a disservice to the country to send [Biden] to the White House without a backstop.”
In 2016, the Union Leader declined to endorse Trump and instead backed Libertarian Gary Johnson. During that year’s GOP primary, Joe McQuaid, the newspaper’s publisher, also likened Trump to the movie character Biff from “Back to the Future."
On Sunday, McQuaid tweeted that his paper’s last endorsement of a Democrat for president “may have happened in 1912.”
Initially spurned by his party, Biden has emerged more popular as he closes in on the presidency
Biden has endured a long and bruising campaign, with repeated attacks on his policies, his family, his mental faculties — and, often, sustained doubts even from those inside his own party.
Democrats spurned him in the early primary season contests and worried throughout the fall in a general election that began with Biden under fire for campaigning mostly from his basement. Party factions feared Biden would fail to shore up the Democratic base or that he had lost a step because of his age. Allies fretted he would stumble in debates with Trump and that his gaffes would give ample material to his tenacious opponent.
But the circumstances of this campaign — a pandemic and an economic collapse costing millions of jobs and making even the still-employed feel vulnerable — have pushed the race in the direction of Biden’s strong suits and against his deficits, shining a bright light on his empathy and sober experience and casting his flaws into the shadows.