In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows offered a stark assessment of the coronavirus pandemic, suggesting that the spread of the virus is a foregone conclusion.

“We’re not going to control the pandemic,” Meadows said. “We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigation.”

He compared the virus to the flu and said the administration is making efforts to contain it, even as the Trump campaign faces criticism for holding large campaign rallies while coronavirus cases are on the rise.

“What we need to do is make sure we have the proper mitigation factors, whether it’s therapies, vaccines or treatments, to make sure that people don’t die from this,” Meadows said.

Meadows criticized Biden’s positions on the virus, suggesting that the Democratic nominee would lock down Americans if elected president. Biden has said he would listen to scientists in determining his coronavirus response.

Robert O’Brien, Trump’s national security adviser, echoed Meadows’s comments about the pandemic on Sunday.

“The way to stop this virus is through vaccines and therapeutics,” O’Brien told host Margaret Brennan when asked during an interview on CBS News’s “Face the Nation” whether the White House has given up on trying to control the spread of the virus.

But some experts on Sunday pushed back.

Scott Gottlieb, a Republican former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, said the country shouldn’t just be buckling up and allowing the virus to remain out of control. He recommended taking concrete actions to mitigate the virus’s spread.

“There’s things that we can do to slow the spread,” Gottlieb said. “A national mask mandate could be put in place. It doesn’t need to be backed up with fines or stringent enforcement."

He also suggested targeted mitigation, closing down settings where it is known the virus is spreading.

Gottlieb also pushed back on the administration’s promises about a swift rollout of a vaccine. Gottlieb, a board member of Pfizer, said that even if a vaccine becomes available this year and is administered to health-care workers and the elderly, they will not have protective immunity until 2021.