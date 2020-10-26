Democratic nominee Joe Biden has not advertised any campaign events on Monday but plans to touch down in several battleground states in the days ahead. His running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), plans to be in Washington on Monday for an expected Senate vote to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.
Fact Checker: Trump ad snips Biden’s comments on taxes out of context
“If you elect me, your taxes are going to be raised, not cut.”
“And here’s how it works. I’m going to raise taxes.”
“You’re going to get a tax raise.”
— Biden, misleadingly quoted in a Trump television ad, released Oct. 19
The Trump presidential campaign is the master of the mischievous clip job. Time after time, the president’s campaign has released ads that snip and clip Biden’s speeches and remarks to make the former vice president appear to say the opposite of what he was saying.
Biden’s debate-night stumble on oil highlights the delicate tightrope he must walk on climate change
When Rep. Kendra Horn (D-Okla.) heard Biden say he would “transition from the oil industry” to combat climate change at the last presidential debate, she instantly felt troubled. “I definitely paused and had a reaction,” Horn recalled. “I disagreed with him.”
Biden’s words struck a very different chord with climate activist Evan Weber. “I was very happy to see the vice president be honest and go on offense,” said the co-founder of the youth-led Sunrise Movement.
For months, the Democratic presidential nominee has walked a careful line with policies and rhetoric calibrated to satisfy both sides of the long-simmering divisions in the Democratic Party over climate change, fossil fuels and how to talk about them in the campaign while seeking to head off attacks from Republicans. But in the last days of the race, that balancing act has been thrust into jeopardy, creating new challenges for Democrats up and down the ballot.
Police arrest 11 after fights between Trump supporters and protesters in Manhattan
Among the crowd that brawled in Manhattan on Sunday, there were Trump hats, American flags, people dressed in all black and others sporting red gear that read, “Make America Great Again.” Punches were thrown, eggs were launched, and expletives were yelled.
The fight in the heart of Times Square between Trump supporters and demonstrators protesting the president led to 11 arrests, police said, after “a verbal dispute that turned physical.”
The incident points to the political tensions that are boiling over in the final stretch of a particularly divisive campaign season. While police normally prepare for potential unrest around elections, fears are heightened among law enforcement leaders this year that any result at the polls — or no immediately obvious one — could spark physical confrontations.
Dozens of ballots destroyed in suspected arson of a Boston drop box
The fire started early Sunday inside a ballot drop box in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood. By the time firefighters doused the fire by filling the inside of the box with water, dozens of ballots inside had been destroyed.
Now, the FBI and Boston police are searching for a suspect in the alleged arson, an act that local authorities decried as an attack on democracy itself.
“What happened early hours of this morning to the ballot dropbox in Copley Square is a disgrace to democracy, a disrespect to the voters fulfilling their civic duty, and a crime,” said a joint statement from Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (D) and Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin (D).
The incident is at least the second alleged arson attack this month on ballot drop boxes, which have emerged as a popular option for the record numbers of Americans voting remotely to avoid polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.