When Rep. Kendra Horn (D-Okla.) heard Biden say he would “transition from the oil industry” to combat climate change at the last presidential debate , she instantly felt troubled. “I definitely paused and had a reaction,” Horn recalled. “I disagreed with him.”

Biden’s words struck a very different chord with climate activist Evan Weber. “I was very happy to see the vice president be honest and go on offense,” said the co-founder of the youth-led Sunrise Movement.

For months, the Democratic presidential nominee has walked a careful line with policies and rhetoric calibrated to satisfy both sides of the long-simmering divisions in the Democratic Party over climate change, fossil fuels and how to talk about them in the campaign while seeking to head off attacks from Republicans. But in the last days of the race, that balancing act has been thrust into jeopardy, creating new challenges for Democrats up and down the ballot.