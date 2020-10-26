Democratic nominee Joe Biden has not advertised any campaign events on Monday but plans to touch down in several battleground states in the days ahead. His running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), plans to be in Washington on Monday for an expected Senate vote to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.
Trump contends media coverage of the coronavirus should be an election law violation
Trump on Monday lashed out at the media, claiming its coverage of the coronavirus pandemic should be considered an election law violation.
“We have made tremendous progress with the China Virus, but the Fake News refuses to talk about it this close to the Election,” Trump said amid a spate of early morning tweets. “COVID, COVID, COVID is being used by them, in total coordination, in order to change our great early election numbers. Should be an election law violation!”
The rolling seven-day average for new coronavirus infections in the United States surpassed 69,000 on Sunday, an all-time high.
In other tweets, Trump promoted three events he has planned Monday in the battleground state of Pennsylvania and attacked Biden, whom he called “Sleepy Joe.”
“Heading to Pennsylvania,” Trump wrote. “I have plenty to say about the dishonesty of the Media and Sleepy Joe. A terrible coverup is happening in our Country!!!”
He also knocked Biden for mistakenly referring to him as “George” during a television interview.
Trump seeking to bolster support in Pennsylvania
Trump is seeking Monday to bolster support in Pennsylvania, a state he narrowly carried four years ago but where polls have shown Biden with steady lead this year.
According to the White House, the president plans to stage three events: “victory remarks to American workers” in Allentown and a pair of “Make America Great Again” rallies in Lititz and Martinsburg.
In 2016, Trump carried Pennsylvania over Democrat Hillary Clinton by less than one percentage point. A Washington Post average of recent polls from the state this year shows Biden leading by seven percentage points.
That’s a somewhat narrower margin than in two other Midwestern battleground states — Michigan and Wisconsin — that Trump won by less than a percentage point four years ago. Biden is seeking to return all three to the Democratic column.
Despite coronarvirus outbreak, Pence plans to head to Hibbing, Minn.
Despite a fresh outbreak of coronavirus that has infected at least five of his aides and advisers, Pence is forging ahead Monday with plans to campaign in Minnesota, a state won four years ago by Democrat Hillary Clinton.
The vice president plans to stage an airport rally in Hibbing, Minn., and then return to Washington.
Last week, campaign aides for the Republican ticket said they remain confident they have a shot to win Minnesota — and are spending money on television ads there — despite polls showing the Democrats with a lead.
Jill Biden heading to Georgia on Monday, followed by Joe Biden on Tuesday
While Biden has advertised no campaign travel on Monday, he plans to return to the trail on Tuesday with events in Georgia, a state that Republicans have carried in every White House contest since 1996.
Ahead of that visit, the campaign is deploying Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, to the Peach State on Monday. She plans to travel to Macon, Ga., for a “Georgia Women for Biden” event, and then to Savannah, Ga., for an early-vote mobilization drive-in rally.
On Tuesday, the Democratic nominee is scheduled to deliver remarks in Warm Springs, Ga., on “bringing Americans together to address the crises facing our nation,” according to his campaign, and then hold an evening drive-in rally in Atlanta.
In 2016, Trump carried Georgia over Democrat Hillary Clinton by more than five percentage points. A Washington Post average of recent polls from the state shows Biden leading Trump by two percentage points.
Analysis: What ballot initiatives will matter
It happens every four years: A presidential election ends, and people take notice of the voter initiatives that remade law across the country, under the radar.
Thirty-two states and the District of Columbia will vote on ballot measures this year, covering matters ranging from legal psychedelics to voting rights to tax codes to the legal status of workers for ride-hailing companies.
California, where a wide-open ballot initiative system can be gamed by big-spending business lobbies, has the country’s longest ballot — 12 propositions, including one that would overturn a historic limitation on affirmative action passed 14 years ago.
Fact Checker: Trump ad snips Biden’s comments on taxes out of context
“If you elect me, your taxes are going to be raised, not cut.”
“And here’s how it works. I’m going to raise taxes.”
“You’re going to get a tax raise.”
— Biden, misleadingly quoted in a Trump television ad, released Oct. 19
The Trump presidential campaign is the master of the mischievous clip job. Time after time, the president’s campaign has released ads that snip and clip Biden’s speeches and remarks to make the former vice president appear to say the opposite of what he was saying.
Biden’s debate-night stumble on oil highlights the delicate tightrope he must walk on climate change
When Rep. Kendra Horn (D-Okla.) heard Biden say he would “transition from the oil industry” to combat climate change at the last presidential debate, she instantly felt troubled. “I definitely paused and had a reaction,” Horn recalled. “I disagreed with him.”
Biden’s words struck a very different chord with climate activist Evan Weber. “I was very happy to see the vice president be honest and go on offense,” said the co-founder of the youth-led Sunrise Movement.
For months, the Democratic presidential nominee has walked a careful line with policies and rhetoric calibrated to satisfy both sides of the long-simmering divisions in the Democratic Party over climate change, fossil fuels and how to talk about them in the campaign while seeking to head off attacks from Republicans. But in the last days of the race, that balancing act has been thrust into jeopardy, creating new challenges for Democrats up and down the ballot.
Police arrest 11 after fights between Trump supporters and protesters in Manhattan
Among the crowd that brawled in Manhattan on Sunday, there were Trump hats, American flags, people dressed in all black and others sporting red gear that read, “Make America Great Again.” Punches were thrown, eggs were launched, and expletives were yelled.
The fight in the heart of Times Square between Trump supporters and demonstrators protesting the president led to 11 arrests, police said, after “a verbal dispute that turned physical.”
The incident points to the political tensions that are boiling over in the final stretch of a particularly divisive campaign season. While police normally prepare for potential unrest around elections, fears are heightened among law enforcement leaders this year that any result at the polls — or no immediately obvious one — could spark physical confrontations.
Dozens of ballots destroyed in suspected arson of a Boston drop box
The fire started early Sunday inside a ballot drop box in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood. By the time firefighters doused the fire by filling the inside of the box with water, dozens of ballots inside had been destroyed.
Now, the FBI and Boston police are searching for a suspect in the alleged arson, an act that local authorities decried as an attack on democracy itself.
“What happened early hours of this morning to the ballot dropbox in Copley Square is a disgrace to democracy, a disrespect to the voters fulfilling their civic duty, and a crime,” said a joint statement from Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (D) and Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin (D).
The incident is at least the second alleged arson attack this month on ballot drop boxes, which have emerged as a popular option for the record numbers of Americans voting remotely to avoid polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.