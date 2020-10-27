The running mates of both candidates — Vice President Pence and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) — are also touching down in battleground states, as are the spouses of both candidates. And former president Barack Obama is scheduled to return to Florida on Biden’s behalf.
Trump to stage rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska
Trump plans to campaign Tuesday in the Midwestern battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin before heading to Nebraska in a bid to secure a single electoral college vote that will come into play only if the race is extremely tight.
The president has afternoon rallies scheduled in Lansing, Mich., and West Salem, Wis. Both are in states that Trump carried by less than one percentage point over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 but where polls show Biden leading this year.
Nebraska is one of two states that does not award its electoral college votes on a winner-take-all basis. While Trump is all but certain to win statewide, Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes Omaha and its suburbs, has been competitive in recent cycles, and it awards a single electoral college vote.
Trump is staging his “Make American Great Again Victory Rally” in Omaha in the evening.
Biden to campaign in Georgia in bid to pull off upset
The last time a Democratic nominee for president won Georgia, “Wayne’s World” was a box office hit, Boyz II Men topped the charts and Senate hopeful Jon Ossoff was 5 years old.
On Tuesday, Biden will campaign there, sending the strongest signal yet that Democrats are serious about trying to shake the Republican Party’s decades-long grip on the second-most-populous state in the Deep South. Their hopes are powered by two pillars of the emerging Democratic coalition: Black voters and suburbanites.
Biden’s visit will include a speech in Warm Springs, where Franklin D. Roosevelt’s private retreat was located. Biden’s remarks, which aides billed as a major piece of his closing argument, are expected to urge national unity in a country confronting difficult challenges. Later, he will host a drive-in rally in Atlanta.
Pence to campaign in the Carolinas, while Harris heads to Nevada
Pence plans three campaigns events in the Carolinas on Monday, while Harris is heading to the western battleground state of Nevada.
The vice president is scheduled to appear at two events in North Carolina — in Greensboro and Wilmington — with a stop sandwiched in between in South Carolina.
North Carolina is widely considered essential to the prospects of the Republican ticket. In 2016, Trump carried the state over Democrat Hillary Clinton by nearly four percentage points. A Washington Post average of recent polls shows Biden leading by four percentage points this year.
Trump is expected to carry South Carolina, but the state has a surprisingly competitive Senate race this year. Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R) is seeking to fend off a challenge from Jaime Harrison, a former chairman of the state Democratic Party. Pence plans to stage an event in Greenville, S.C.
Harris, meanwhile, plans voter mobilization events in Reno, Nev., and Las Vegas, as the Democratic ticket seeks to shore up support in a state Clinton narrowly carried four years ago.
The spouses of both candidates also plan to be on the campaign trail. Jill Biden is traveling to Maine, while first lady Melania Trump is scheduled to attend a campaign event, moderated by former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, in Pennsylvania.
New voters and Trump antipathy converge to make Sun Belt competitive — maybe for real this time
SAN ANTONIO — Many Texas Democrats had eyed 2024 as the year when what has been elusive for so long might just happen: Their state’s growing, diversifying electorate would make them truly competitive statewide.
But that timeline seems to have sped up, spurred not just by demographic changes that have been underway for years but also by the repelling power of President Trump and the burst of liberal activism he has inspired.
In the four years since the last presidential election, at least 2 million people have moved to Texas, many of them Democrats from places such as California, Florida, New York and Illinois. An estimated 800,000 young Latino Americans have turned 18, and a wave of immigrants became naturalized citizens. More than 3 million Texans have registered to vote.
Biden says Barrett confirmation underscores need to vote
Biden issued a late-night statement Monday in response to the confirmation of Barrett, calling it “a stark reminder to every American that your vote matters” and pressing the Democratic case that her installation could lead to the end of the Affordable Care Act.
“We will not give up,” Biden said. “If you want to protect your health care, if you want your voice to be heard in Washington, if you want to say no, this abuse of power doesn’t represent you — then turn out and vote. Vote for a president, for Members of Congress, and candidates up and down the ticket who actually have a plan for health care, and who will build on the Affordable Care Act to expand coverage, bring down costs, and give you more choices.”
Biden also urged Americans to “vote for the legacy of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”
“She was proof that courage, conviction, and moral clarity can change not just the law, but also the world,” he said.
Analysis: Mitch McConnell won the battle on Barrett. But will he win the war to keep his Senate majority?
Mitch McConnell can take a big victory lap after the lightning-fast confirmation last night of Trump’s third addition to the Supreme Court. But the vote to install Justice Amy Coney Barrett is also a huge gamble for the current Senate leader as his GOP majority hangs in the balance one week from Election Day, in part thanks to the high court fight.
Barrett, the fifth woman to be elevated to the court in its history, was sworn in during an outdoor ceremony at the White House right after the 52-to-48 vote.
Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who is fighting a tough reelection bid, was the sole Republican who voted against Barrett’s confirmation. And the justice was confirmed without approval from a single Democrat — “the first time in 151 years that a justice was confirmed without a single vote from the minority party.”
Supreme Court rejects request to extend Wisconsin’s deadline for counting mail-in ballots
The Supreme Court on Monday night rejected a pandemic-related request from Democrats and civil rights groups to extend the deadline for counting mail-in ballots received after Election Day in the key battleground state of Wisconsin.
The vote was 5 to 3, with the Republican-nominated conservatives in the majority and the Democratic-nominated liberals in dissent. The court’s order showed the deep division within the court about the series of pandemic-related election cases that have come to dominate its agenda.
The court’s conservatives say they must defer to state officials on election decisions made in the largely Republican-run states, and the liberal justices say there is a need for dramatic action by judges to ensure the franchise for endangered voters during an unprecedented time.