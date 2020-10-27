Biden issued a late-night statement Monday in response to the confirmation of Barrett, calling it “a stark reminder to every American that your vote matters” and pressing the Democratic case that her installation could lead to the end of the Affordable Care Act.

“We will not give up,” Biden said. “If you want to protect your health care, if you want your voice to be heard in Washington, if you want to say no, this abuse of power doesn’t represent you — then turn out and vote. Vote for a president, for Members of Congress, and candidates up and down the ticket who actually have a plan for health care, and who will build on the Affordable Care Act to expand coverage, bring down costs, and give you more choices.”