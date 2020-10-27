Michigan judge blocks order banning open carry of guns at polling places
A Michigan judge on Tuesday blocked a state directive banning people from openly carrying firearms at polling places, a decision that came amid increasing tensions nationwide ahead of Election Day and fears of intimidation and potential clashes around voting sites.
Michigan officials have pledged to appeal, so the case will likely continue in court during the days ahead of the election.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) had issued the directive earlier this month, saying that guns at a polling place could cause fear of intimidation for voters or election workers. She had banned openly carrying guns at polling places and within 100 feet of the entrance to buildings housing them.
Three gun rights groups challenged her in court, arguing she had acted “without any legal basis or authorization under Michigan law” and improperly linked “mere possession of a firearm and voter intimidation.”
On Tuesday, Judge Christopher M. Murray of the state’s Court of Claims sided with those groups. He wrote that the case was not about whether carrying guns at polling places was a good idea, but instead focused on whether Benson’s guidance violated the Administrative Procedures Act because it “was not promulgated through the act’s procedures.”
The gun groups established a likelihood they would succeed on that front, Murray wrote, adding that the directive was likely “unlawfully issued.”
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) planned to immediately appeal the decision, her spokesman said.
James Makowski, an attorney for Michigan Gun Owners, one of the groups that challenged Benson’s move, praised the ruling Tuesday, saying in a telephone interview he was “gratified that Judge Murray has confirmed the rule of law still holds in Michigan.”
Pot candidate who died said he was recruited by GOP; Supreme Court rejects effort to delay that race
Two major developments emerged in a chaotic House race in Minnesota on Tuesday, including that a third-party candidate representing the Legal Marijuana Now Party who died in September told a friend he’d been recruited by Republicans to spoil the race for the incumbent Democrat, according to the Star Tribune.
The sudden death of Adam Weeks triggered a state law that would have delayed that election until February. Democratic Rep. Angie Craig challenged the law and a federal appeals court moved the election back to Nov. 3.
The GOP candidate, Tyler Kistner, asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene and block the lower court decision, but on Tuesday, the nation’s highest court rejected that bid, meaning the election will go forward next week.
Weeks’s death was ruled an accidental overdose from a toxic combination of ethanol and fentanyl. A friend of his shared with the Star Tribune a voice-mail message from May in which Weeks confided that he’d been asked by GOP operatives to run in the Minnesota 2nd Congressional District race.
“I swear to God to you, I’m not kidding, this is no joke,” Weeks said in the message. “They want me to run as a third-party, liberal candidate, which I’m down. I can play the liberal, you know that.”
Weeks supported conservative policies and candidates and mimicked right-wing attacks on Democrats in social media posts, the Star Tribune reported.
Wisconsin officials stress need for quick return of mail ballots in wake of Supreme Court ruling
Election officials in Wisconsin are redoubling efforts to convince voters to return their mail ballots as soon as possible after the Supreme Court ruled Monday night that ballots received after Election Day cannot be counted, no matter when they were mailed.
As of Tuesday, voters in the key battleground state had returned more than 1.45 million of the 1.79 million absentee ballots they had requested so far requested — a return rate of more than 80 percent.
But that means that nearly 327,000 absentee ballots had not yet been returned. And voters continue to request ballots — under state law, they have until 5 p.m. Thursday to seek one, a deadline state officials have warned is probably too late for voters to receive and return a ballot by mail before the deadline.
Biden: ‘We win Georgia, we win everything’
Biden acknowledged the unlikeliness that he’d be campaigning in Georgia so close to Election Day.
“You know, there are a lot of pundits who wouldn’t have guessed four years ago that a Democratic candidate for president in 2020 would be campaigning in Georgia in the final week of the election, or that we’d have such competitive Senate races in Georgia,” Biden said. “But we do because something’s happening here in Georgia and across America.”
Biden and Trump are in a virtual dead heat in the state, according to recent polling. Biden said people would have looked at you like you were crazy if you’d told them that the Democrats had a shot at winning two Senate seats and the presidency in the traditionally red state, but said it’s because people have figured Trump out.
“You know, when the carny show goes through town the first time and people find out there’s no pea under any one of the three shells, the next time it comes back, it doesn’t get much attention,” Biden said in quintessential Biden speak. “Well, that’s what the Trump administration has done.”
The former vice president hit the current president over his handling of the coronavirus, saying that instead of coming up with a unified national response, Trump was “either locked in a sand trap on his golf course or in a bunker in the White House."
He closed by saying, “We win Georgia, we win everything.”
Analysis: Where the race stands entering the final week
The traditional phrasing of presidential election polling asks that respondents assume the election is happening that day: If the election were today, how would you vote? In 2020, more than in any prior year, that question might be taken literally. On each day of the past two weeks, an average of 3.7 million additional votes have been cast by early voters or received by county election boards. Voters are voting today — and, according to polls and as can be inferred from partisan splits, largely against President Trump.
But that’s simply one pool of voters. There’s still a week in which voters can cast ballots, and there’s still Nov. 3, Election Day itself, when many Trump supporters have indicated they plan to cast a ballot in person.
Lingering over all of this is the specter of 2016, when robust leads for Hillary Clinton evaporated in the way that a Hemingway character goes bankrupt: gradually and then suddenly. Over the last few weeks of that contest, Clinton’s leads in key states narrowed and narrowed, a function of undecided voters breaking for Trump. On Election Day itself, an unexpected level of support for Trump shifted the final tallies in several states significantly to the Republican’s advantage, enough to win him the presidency.
Biden, Harris condemn fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., call for end to violence at protests
Biden and Harris on Tuesday denounced the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia and also called for an end to the violence and looting that occurred during some of the protests that unfolded in the city Monday night.
The Philadelphia Police Department said two officers shot Wallace, a 27-year-old Black man, several times Monday afternoon after he refused to drop a knife as his mother followed closely behind, trying to restrain him.
Wallace’s family said he was suffering a mental health crisis. They and local activists pointed to cellphone video of the shooting, asking why officers didn’t use less lethal weapons to try to subdue him.
“Our hearts are broken for the family of Walter Wallace Jr., and for all those suffering the emotional weight of learning about another Black life in America lost,” Biden and Harris said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “We cannot accept that in this country a mental health crisis ends in death. It makes the shock and grief and violence of yesterday’s shooting that much more painful, especially for a community that has already endured so much trauma.”
In the statement, Biden and Harris said that Wallace’s life, “like too many others, was a Black life that mattered.” But they also condemned the violence and looting that have taken place in Philadelphia over the past day, declaring that “no amount of anger at the very real injustices in our society excuses violence.”
“Attacking police officers and vandalizing small businesses, which are already struggling during a pandemic, does not bend the moral arc of the universe closer to justice. It hurts our fellow citizens,” they said. “Looting is not a protest, it is a crime. It draws attention away from the real tragedy of a life cut short.”
In the hours after the shooting, about 300 protesters gathered in the streets, facing down officers in riot gear who pushed them back with shields and batons. As the night wore on, multiple businesses were looted, a police vehicle was set ablaze, and at least 12 officers were injured, including one who was hospitalized with a broken leg after being struck by a truck, WTXF reported early Tuesday.
Biden and Harris also took a swipe at Trump in their statement, arguing that all the president does “is fan the flames of division in our society.”
“He is incapable of doing the real work to bring people together. We will,” they said. “We are all praying for the entire Wallace family, and for our nation, that we may move toward healing.”
Trump, in Michigan, casts doubt on Whitmer kidnapping plot
Campaigning in Lansing, Mich., on Tuesday, Trump criticized Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) as “a disaster” over her strict measures to control the coronavirus pandemic and appeared to cast doubt on whether an alleged kidnapping plot against her was real.
Trump suggested Whitmer should be grateful to him because federal authorities foiled the alleged plot, which led to federal and state charges against 14 men this month.
“We’ve got to get her going, I don’t know,” Trump said to applause. “We’ve got to get her going,” Trump repeated. “I don’t think she likes me very much,” he added.
The crowd then erupted in chants of “Lock her up,” as Trump stood by.
He later alluded to what authorities said was a kidnapping plot that involved men who accused the governor of overstepping her authority with strict pandemic-control measures.
“I don’t think she likes me too much,” he said, “Hey, hey, hey, hey, I’m the one, it was our people that helped her out with her problem,” Trump said to cheers at an outdoor rally. “And we’ll wait to see if it is a problem, right? People are entitled to say, ‘Maybe it was, maybe it wasn’t,’” Trump said.
“It was our people, my people, our people, that helped her out. And then she blamed me for it.”
‘In many ways, I hate it,’ Trump says of widespread coronavirus testing
At the first of three campaign events Tuesday, Trump dismissed the worsening coronavirus pandemic in the United States, telling a crowd in Lansing, Mich., that the number of cases is rising only because more Americans are being tested.
“In many ways, I hate it,” Trump said of widespread coronavirus testing. He blamed the current spike in cases on the broader availability of testing — even though hospitalizations have been on the rise as well.
The president’s remarks echoed a tweet he sent Monday, in which he called the worsening pandemic “A Fake News Media Conspiracy.”
“Cases up because we TEST, TEST, TEST,” Trump said in the tweet.
Hospitalizations have been surging in much of the United States, prompting plans for makeshift medical centers and new talk of rationing care.
At his rally Tuesday, Trump also sharply criticized Harris, telling his supporters that she “makes Bernie Sanders look like a serious conservative” and reminding supporters that Harris would be next in line for the presidency should a President Biden somehow become incapacitated.
“Three weeks in — Joe’s shot, let’s go, Kamala, you ready? Most liberal person in the Senate,” Trump said.
GOP Rep. Mike Kelly appears to mock Biden’s stutter on Trump campaign call
Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) appeared to mock Joe Biden’s stutter during a campaign call for President Trump.
In his opening comments during a conference call that was mostly about Pennsylvania, Kelly discussed the former vice president’s stance on hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, one key component of the economy and culture in his western Pennsylvanian district.
“He’s been against fracking since the beginning of this primary season. He’s pledged that he would eliminate — he kind of stumbled. ‘I-I — we-we-we, we’ll work it out, we’ll work it out, we’ll work it out,'” Kelly said.
The call comes days after the last presidential debate, where Biden said he would “transition from the oil industry” to tackle climate change and asserted he has never said he opposed fracking.
In a statement in response to a question about his remarks, the congressman said Biden “struggled to articulate an energy plan because he doesn’t have one."
“But since we’re talking about mental acuity, Biden said publicly that he’s happy to have a debate comparing his and President Trump’s, so let’s have that discussion,” Kelly added.
Biden grew up with a stutter, a speech disorder that affects more than 70 million people worldwide and about 3 million people in the United States. He often talks about his experience with bullying and told the Atlantic’s John Hendrickson this year about a nun who called him “Mr. Buh-Buh-Buh-Biden” in front of his seventh-grade class.
Kelly, 72, also appeared to make fun of the 77-year-old Democratic presidential nominee’s age.
“I used to get mad when I hear him talk, and now I’m thinking to myself this is a guy that we need to be able to visit. But whatever you do, don’t listen to him,” Kelly said of Biden. “Let him going ahead and mumble and bumble, whatever he wants, go say hi to him, drop off some tapioca or some other pudding, let him make his way through that.”
Older voters, a demographic that Trump, now 74, carried four years ago, appear to be moving away from the president, and he has faced criticism over his handling of the pandemic, which has been especially deadly for senior citizens.
Analysis: Obama embraces his inner Trump troll
Former presidents generally stay out of the spotlight — particularly when it comes to attacking their successors. No president wants their actions to be second-guessed by those who preceded them. Those former presidents would also often very much like to avoid getting dragged into the kinds of political fights that they have been subjected to for four or eight years, so there’s something of an unwritten rule and self-reinforcing cycle about how things should be handled.
Barack Obama, though, apparently believes that the moment calls for something else entirely — and he upped the ante significantly Tuesday.
Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, have stepped away from this protocol in recent months, particular at the Democratic National Convention, in which both went after Trump in very direct ways.
Biden: ‘God and history have called us to this moment’
WARM SPRINGS, Ga. — Biden delivered a speech vowing to heal the nation’s wounds, quoting scripture and Pope Francis and invoking President Franklin D. Roosevelt in a speech his aides described as his closing argument to voters.
“God and history have called us to this moment and to this mission. With our voices and our votes, we must free ourselves from the forces of darkness, from the forces of division, and the forces of yesterday,” Biden said in his speech here.
Biden also touched on the racial justice protests that have rocked the country, and cited George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake, African Americans who were either killed or wounded by police this year. The incidents sparked widespread outrage.
“A season of protest has broken out all across the nation. Some of it is just senseless burning and looting and violence that can’t be tolerated and won’t. But much of it is a cry for justice from a community that’s long had a knee of injustice on their neck,” said Biden, directly referencing Floyd’s killing.
He said Floyd, Taylor and Blake would “inspire a new wave of justice in America.”
The address marked Biden’s first campaign stop in Georgia as the Democratic nominee. Polls show a close race in the state, which his party has not won at the presidential level since 1992.
“I run to unite this nation and to heal this nation,” Biden said, returning to a core theme of his campaign. “It’s badly necessary.”
Racism, the pandemic and the nation’s economic decline have walloped the country, Biden said. “These are historic, painful crises: The insidious virus, the economic anguish, the systematic discrimination,” Biden said. “We’ve been hit by all three at once.”
He said he was prepared to address the problem as president. “I’m ready to act. I know what to do. And starting on day one of my presidency, we will do it.”
Biden spoke at the Mountain Top Inn and Resort, a getaway filled with log cabins in the rolling hills of the Georgia Piedmont. With a sea of fog and pine trees behind him, Biden expressed anger about the lives lost to the coronavirus pandemic and the economic devastation it has caused. He renewed his criticism of Trump’s handling of the outbreak.
Biden drew a parallel from his call for healing to Roosevelt, whose private retreat was in Warm Springs. “To him, and to so many others facing psychical challenges, Warm Springs offered therapy for the body, and I might add the soul,” he said, noting that the former four-term president helped heal the world and the nation.
The ticketed event included many Georgia Democratic VIPs, including State House Minority Leader Bob Trammell, who is trying to win reelection in a nearby district in a rural, mostly conservative part of the state. “I’m ecstatic that Biden is here close to my district today in the county I live in,” he said. “It’s an extraordinary sign for the election and certainly helpful for us.”
There were also signs of the resistance to Biden nearby. Outside the front gates, a crowd of Trump supporters gathered before the event, chanting “Four more years!” and “Back the Blue!” They also exclaimed, “Vote Trump!” The pro-Trump crowd occasionally erupted into bursts of cheering, honking horns and revving engines, which could be faintly heard in the area where Biden later spoke.
In his speech, Biden encouraged his audience to imagine how different things would be if Trump had promoted mask use and social distancing. He concluded by urging Americans to “stay safe and wear your masks.” He put his mask back on as he exited.
Sullivan reported from Washington.
Desperate voters book last-minute flights to the polls: ‘Five hours of flying is more than worth it’
Kaela Bynoe, a medical student in Baltimore, had been checking the mail every day to see if her absentee ballot had arrived from her home state of Florida. But it never showed up, and she began to worry it would be too late for her to send it back before the state’s mail-in deadline.
So Bynoe, 23, made alternative plans: She spent $600 on a last-minute flight to vote in person. Upon arriving in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, she took an Uber straight from the airport to the nearest polling site, cast her ballot and turned right back around to catch a return flight to Maryland.
“If I hadn’t been able to get a flight, I would have driven down to vote,” Bynoe said in an interview with The Washington Post. “I don’t believe in being complacent. You should always exercise your right to vote."
She is not the only one who has flown across the country to get to the polls.
Trump suggests counting ballots received beyond Election Day is unlawful
Trump suggested Tuesday that it would be unlawful for states to count mail-in ballots received after Election Day, a matter that is largely left for states to decide.
“It would be very, very proper and very nice if a winner were declared on Nov. 3 instead of counting ballots for two weeks, which is totally inappropriate, and I don’t believe that that’s by our laws,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House to hit the campaign trail. “I don’t believe that.”
While some states count only ballots that arrive by Election Day, others count those that are postmarked by Election Day and arrive within a specified time frame.
The issue of whether extensions should be put in place during the pandemic has been at issue in multiple lawsuits, including two that have reached the Supreme Court recently.
In those decisions, the court’s conservatives have said they must defer to state officials on election decisions, and the liberal justices have said there is a need for dramatic action by justices to ensure the franchise for endangered voters during an unprecedented time.
During his comments to reporters, Trump also complained that Fox News had just run a campaign rally staged by former president Barack Obama on Biden’s behalf.
“Fox puts him on all the time, and they put Sleepy Joe on all the time,” Trump said. “Fox is very disappointing.”
Obama excoriates Trump’s leadership at home and abroad, urges Floridians to vote
At a drive-in rally in Orlando on Tuesday afternoon, Obama delivered a blistering critique of Trump’s leadership at home and abroad, arguing that the president has given up on fighting the coronavirus pandemic and seizing on Trump’s declaration Monday that some foreign leaders would prefer to deal with him rather than Biden.
“Our current president, he whines that ‘60 Minutes’ is too tough,” Obama said, referring to Trump’s recent interview with the CBS program. “You think he’s going to stand up to dictators? He thinks Lesley Stahl’s a bully.”
Obama then noted that “just yesterday, he said that Putin of Russia, Xi of China and Kim Jong Un of North Korea want him to win.”
“We know!” Obama continued, to laughter from the crowd. “We know, because you’ve been giving them whatever they want for the last four years. Of course they want you to win! That’s not a good thing. … What does that say about you?”
Obama also pointed to Trump’s recent comments that the media is focusing too heavily on the coronavirus pandemic, quipping that the president is jealous of the coverage.