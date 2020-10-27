WARM SPRINGS, Ga. — Biden delivered a speech vowing to heal the nation’s wounds, quoting scripture and Pope Francis and invoking President Franklin D. Roosevelt in a speech his aides described as his closing argument to voters.

“God and history have called us to this moment and to this mission. With our voices and our votes, we must free ourselves from the forces of darkness, from the forces of division, and the forces of yesterday,” Biden said in his speech here.

Biden also touched on the racial justice protests that have rocked the country, and cited George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake, African Americans who were either killed or wounded by police this year. The incidents sparked widespread outrage.

“A season of protest has broken out all across the nation. Some of it is just senseless burning and looting and violence that can’t be tolerated and won’t. But much of it is a cry for justice from a community that’s long had a knee of injustice on their neck,” said Biden, directly referencing Floyd’s killing.

He said Floyd, Taylor and Blake would “inspire a new wave of justice in America.”

The address marked Biden’s first campaign stop in Georgia as the Democratic nominee. Polls show a close race in the state, which his party has not won at the presidential level since 1992.

“I run to unite this nation and to heal this nation,” Biden said, returning to a core theme of his campaign. “It’s badly necessary.”

Racism, the pandemic and the nation’s economic decline have walloped the country, Biden said. “These are historic, painful crises: The insidious virus, the economic anguish, the systematic discrimination,” Biden said. “We’ve been hit by all three at once.”

He said he was prepared to address the problem as president. “I’m ready to act. I know what to do. And starting on day one of my presidency, we will do it.”

Biden spoke at the Mountain Top Inn and Resort, a getaway filled with log cabins in the rolling hills of the Georgia Piedmont. With a sea of fog and pine trees behind him, Biden expressed anger about the lives lost to the coronavirus pandemic and the economic devastation it has caused. He renewed his criticism of Trump’s handling of the outbreak.

Biden drew a parallel from his call for healing to Roosevelt, whose private retreat was in Warm Springs. “To him, and to so many others facing psychical challenges, Warm Springs offered therapy for the body, and I might add the soul,” he said, noting that the former four-term president helped heal the world and the nation.

The ticketed event included many Georgia Democratic VIPs, including State House Minority Leader Bob Trammell, who is trying to win reelection in a nearby district in a rural, mostly conservative part of the state. “I’m ecstatic that Biden is here close to my district today in the county I live in,” he said. “It’s an extraordinary sign for the election and certainly helpful for us.”

There were also signs of the resistance to Biden nearby. Outside the front gates, a crowd of Trump supporters gathered before the event, chanting “Four more years!” and “Back the Blue!” They also exclaimed, “Vote Trump!” The pro-Trump crowd occasionally erupted into bursts of cheering, honking horns and revving engines, which could be faintly heard in the area where Biden later spoke.

In his speech, Biden encouraged his audience to imagine how different things would be if Trump had promoted mask use and social distancing. He concluded by urging Americans to “stay safe and wear your masks.” He put his mask back on as he exited.