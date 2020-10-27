The running mates of both candidates — Vice President Pence and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) — are also touching down in battleground states, as are the spouses of both candidates. And former president Barack Obama is scheduled to return to Florida on Biden’s behalf.
Trump on Tuesday urged those who have already cast ballots for Biden to change their votes, something not allowed in most states.
His exhortation came in a tweet shortly after a Fox News segment aired about searches for “Can I change my vote” trending on Google.
“Strongly Trending (Google) since immediately after the second debate is CAN I CHANGE MY VOTE?” Trump tweeted. “This refers changing it to me. The answer in most states is YES. Go do it. Most important Election of your life!”
While a handful of states allow voters to make such changes, the majority do not.
That tweet was among others on an array of subjects, including the confirmation of Barrett to the Supreme Court and Trump’s unfounded contention that the media will curtail coverage of the coronavirus pandemic after Election Day.
In another tweet, Trump voiced support for a New York police officer who was suspended after repeatedly voicing his support for Trump over his cruiser’s speaker.
“Get that great Officer back to work!” Trump wrote.
Trump also urged New Yorkers to vote for him, borrowing a phrase he used in his appeal to Black voters in 2016.
“New York. Vote for Trump. What (the Hell!) do you have to lose?” Trump tweeted.
Religious leaders call for ‘free, fair, and safe election’ and peaceful transfer of power
More than 1,000 faith leaders have signed an open letter calling for a “free, fair, and safe election” next week and urging the candidates to support a peaceful transfer of power regardless of who wins the presidential race.
The letter was first reported by the Associated Press, which noted that senior evangelical and progressive faith leaders as well as two past faith advisers to President George W. Bush are among the signatories.
“We join together as leaders of faith across political, religious, and ideological differences to affirm our commitment to a free, fair, and safe election,” the letter reads. “The values of our faith traditions inform our dedication to this cause. All of the constitutional freedoms that we enjoy, including our religious freedom, depend on the integrity of our elections — the foundation of American democracy.”
The leaders call on all public officials to ensure that “all eligible Americans can safely cast their votes without interference, suppression, or fear of intimidation.”
They also state that political leaders “must actively and publicly support a peaceful transition of power or continuation of leadership based on legitimate election results.”
Trump has repeatedly declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the November election. He has also maintained that the only way he can lose is if there is widespread voter fraud, even though polls have shown him trailing Biden nationally and in battleground states for months.
New Biden closing argument ads don’t mention Trump
Biden’s campaign released a pair of new ads, neither of which explicitly mentions Trump or a specific policy issue.
Instead, they aim to leave voters with an impression of the Democratic nominee and underscore a closing argument he is seeking to advance to voters, which is that he is well-equipped to unite a divided nation.
“I started this campaign saying we were in the battle for the soul of the nation. I believe that even more deeply today,” Biden says in one of the ads, nodding to his campaign launch video. He is speaking directly to the camera from a desk with an American flag in the background, a similar setup to the launch video.
“Character is on the ballot.” Without mentioning Trump, Biden references the “dark, angry politics of the last four years.”
Many of the clips featured in the ad show Biden wearing a protective face mask.
The second ad features Biden’s wife, Jill, speaking about the personal tragedies he has overcome.
“Joe’s faith helped him channel his grief into purpose,” Jill Biden says. She adds: “Right now, a lot of families are hurting. And I know in my heart that if we entrust this nation to Joe, he will do for these families what he did for ours — bring us together.”
The ads will run in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin, according to the Biden campaign. In addition to television, the ads will also run on digital platforms, the campaign said.
Biden’s campaign is also releasing a round of Spanish-language ads. The campaign is hoping to rally support from Latino voters in the closing stage of the race. The team has faced criticism from Latino leaders for not reaching out earlier and more aggressively.
Analysis: Biden’s oil ‘transition’ comment may not be as damaging as Trump hopes
To Trump, it was “perhaps the most shocking admission ever uttered in the history of presidential debates.”
Trump and other Republicans are trying to turn Biden’s comment during last week’s debate about a “transition from the oil industry” into a game-changing gaffe — akin to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 promise to “put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business.” The president hammered home that point while campaigning in Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state where fracking is a significant employer.
“Biden’s plan is an economic death sentence for Pennsylvania’s energy sector,” he told a crowd in Allentown on Monday.
By dinging Biden over oil, Trump is returning to his playbook in 2016, when he bashed Clinton over coal. But times have changed.
Trump to stage rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska
Trump plans to campaign Tuesday in the Midwestern battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin before heading to Nebraska in a bid to secure a single electoral college vote that will come into play only if the race is extremely tight.
The president has afternoon rallies scheduled in Lansing, Mich., and West Salem, Wis. Both are in states that Trump carried by less than one percentage point over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 but where polls show Biden leading this year.
Nebraska is one of two states that does not award its electoral college votes on a winner-take-all basis. While Trump is all but certain to win statewide, Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes Omaha and its suburbs, has been competitive in recent cycles, and it awards a single electoral college vote.
Trump is staging his “Make American Great Again Victory Rally” in Omaha in the evening.
Biden to campaign in Georgia in bid to pull off upset
The last time a Democratic nominee for president won Georgia, “Wayne’s World” was a box office hit, Boyz II Men topped the charts and Senate hopeful Jon Ossoff was 5 years old.
On Tuesday, Biden will campaign there, sending the strongest signal yet that Democrats are serious about trying to shake the Republican Party’s decades-long grip on the second-most-populous state in the Deep South. Their hopes are powered by two pillars of the emerging Democratic coalition: Black voters and suburbanites.
Biden’s visit will include a speech in Warm Springs, where Franklin D. Roosevelt’s private retreat was located. Biden’s remarks, which aides billed as a major piece of his closing argument, are expected to urge national unity in a country confronting difficult challenges. Later, he will host a drive-in rally in Atlanta.
Pence to campaign in the Carolinas, while Harris heads to Nevada
Pence plans three campaigns events in the Carolinas on Monday, while Harris is heading to the western battleground state of Nevada.
The vice president is scheduled to appear at two events in North Carolina — in Greensboro and Wilmington — with a stop sandwiched in between in South Carolina.
North Carolina is widely considered essential to the prospects of the Republican ticket. In 2016, Trump carried the state over Democrat Hillary Clinton by nearly four percentage points. A Washington Post average of recent polls shows Biden leading by four percentage points this year.
Trump is expected to carry South Carolina, but the state has a surprisingly competitive Senate race this year. Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R) is seeking to fend off a challenge from Jaime Harrison, a former chairman of the state Democratic Party. Pence plans to stage an event in Greenville.
Harris, meanwhile, plans voter mobilization events in Reno, Nev., and Las Vegas, as the Democratic ticket seeks to shore up support in a state Clinton narrowly carried four years ago.
The spouses of both candidates also plan to be on the campaign trail. Jill Biden is traveling to Maine, while first lady Melania Trump is scheduled to attend a campaign event, moderated by former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, in Pennsylvania.
New voters and Trump antipathy converge to make Sun Belt competitive — maybe for real this time
SAN ANTONIO — Many Texas Democrats had viewed 2024 as the year when what has been elusive for so long might just happen: Their state’s growing, diversifying electorate would make them truly competitive statewide.
But that timeline seems to have sped up, spurred not just by demographic changes that have been underway for years but also by the repelling power of President Trump and the burst of liberal activism he has inspired.
In the four years since the last presidential election, at least 2 million people have moved to Texas, many of them Democrats from places such as California, Florida, New York and Illinois. An estimated 800,000 young Latino Americans have turned 18, and a wave of immigrants became naturalized citizens. More than 3 million Texans have registered to vote.
Biden says Barrett confirmation underscores need to vote
Biden issued a late-night statement Monday in response to the confirmation of Barrett, calling it “a stark reminder to every American that your vote matters” and pressing the Democratic case that her installation could lead to the end of the Affordable Care Act.
“We will not give up,” Biden said. “If you want to protect your health care, if you want your voice to be heard in Washington, if you want to say no, this abuse of power doesn’t represent you — then turn out and vote. Vote for a president, for Members of Congress, and candidates up and down the ticket who actually have a plan for health care, and who will build on the Affordable Care Act to expand coverage, bring down costs, and give you more choices.”
Biden also urged Americans to “vote for the legacy of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”
“She was proof that courage, conviction, and moral clarity can change not just the law, but also the world,” he said.
Analysis: Mitch McConnell won the battle on Barrett. But will he win the war to keep his Senate majority?
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) can take a big victory lap after the lightning-fast confirmation last night of Trump’s third addition to the Supreme Court. But the vote to install Justice Amy Coney Barrett is also a huge gamble for the current Senate leader as his GOP majority hangs in the balance one week from Election Day, in part thanks to the high court fight.
Barrett, the fifth woman to be elevated to the court in its history, was sworn in during an outdoor ceremony at the White House right after the 52-to-48 vote.
Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who is fighting a tough reelection bid, was the sole Republican who voted against Barrett’s confirmation. And the justice was confirmed without approval from a single Democrat — “the first time in 151 years that a justice was confirmed without a single vote from the minority party.”
Supreme Court rejects request to extend Wisconsin’s deadline for counting mail-in ballots
The Supreme Court on Monday night rejected a pandemic-related request from Democrats and civil rights groups to extend the deadline for counting mail-in ballots received after Election Day in the key battleground state of Wisconsin.
The vote was 5 to 3, with the Republican-nominated conservatives in the majority and the Democratic-nominated liberals in dissent. The court’s order showed the deep division within the court about the series of pandemic-related election cases that have come to dominate its agenda.
The court’s conservatives say they must defer to state officials on election decisions made in the largely Republican-run states, and the liberal justices say there is a need for dramatic action by judges to ensure the franchise for endangered voters during an unprecedented time.