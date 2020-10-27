Biden’s campaign released a pair of new ads, neither of which explicitly mentions Trump or a specific policy issue.

Instead, they aim to leave voters with an impression of the Democratic nominee and underscore a closing argument he is seeking to advance to voters, which is that he is well-equipped to unite a divided nation.

“I started this campaign saying we were in the battle for the soul of the nation. I believe that even more deeply today,” Biden says in one of the ads, nodding to his campaign launch video. He is speaking directly to the camera from a desk with an American flag in the background, a similar setup to the launch video.

“Character is on the ballot.” Without mentioning Trump, Biden references the “dark, angry politics of the last four years.”

Many of the clips featured in the ad show Biden wearing a protective face mask.

The second ad features Biden’s wife, Jill, speaking about the personal tragedies he has overcome.

“Joe’s faith helped him channel his grief into purpose,” Jill Biden says. She adds: “Right now, a lot of families are hurting. And I know in my heart that if we entrust this nation to Joe, he will do for these families what he did for ours — bring us together.”

The ads will run in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin, according to the Biden campaign. In addition to television, the ads will also run on digital platforms, the campaign said.