The interior secretary shared a video hailing Trump’s ‘historic feats.’ Critics called it ‘propaganda.’
Over a bouncy tune, the video flashes stunning images of birds, mountains and plains over text hailing Trump for “preserving the awesome majesty of God’s great creation.” It was shared Tuesday evening on the official Twitter account of Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, who suggested it celebrated Trump’s “historic feats for conservation.”
But in the final week before a presidential election, one former Interior Department appointee had another term for the clip: propaganda.
“This is a propaganda video created with your tax dollars meant to bolster the President’s chances of being re-elected,” tweeted Tim Fullerton, who was director of digital strategy for the Interior Department during the Obama administration. “This is way outside the lines.”
Fullerton was among the critics on Tuesday night who accused Bernhardt and the Interior Department of using agency resources to promote a video supporting Trump’s reelection in violation of the Hatch Act, an anti-corruption law Congress passed in 1939.
Analysis: As 2020 election nears, foreign interference matters less than a looming constitutional crisis
U.S. officials say foreign countries are trying to interfere with next week’s election. In recent hearings, they rattled off the names of the usual suspects: Russia, China and Iran. Those autocratic regimes have a vested interest in destabilizing politics in Washington. Through hacking and social media, they continue to spread fake news to unwitting U.S. consumers and muddy the waters ahead of an already tense electoral showdown.
The specter of foreign interference has hung over Trump’s entire term in office. Investigations into his 2016 campaign’s contacts with the Kremlin led to a string of criminal indictments. Trump insists such accusations are part of a broader “hoax” to delegitimize his presidency, and he still refuses to acknowledge the impact of foreign influence operations back then.
But away from the White House, U.S. officials reportedly fear outside attempts to sow discord even beyond Election Day, especially if there’s no declared winner on election night.
Trump campaign website hacked, briefly taken offline
A page on the Trump campaign’s website was hacked, replacing the “About” section with a warning meant to look like the FBI had taken it over and requesting money to reveal compromising information about President Trump and his family.
“The world has had enough of the fake-news spreaded daily by president donald j trump,” the new site read. “It is time to allow the world to know truth.”
The campaign site was briefly taken offline. Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh acknowledged that the site had been compromised.
“Earlier this evening, the Trump campaign website was defaced, and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack,” he said. “There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site. The website has been restored.”
The hackers claimed that the Trump government is “involved in the origin of the corona virus” and “cooperation with foreign actors manipulating the 2020 election.”
It provided links to send cryptocurrency to have the information revealed, saying that it’s up to “whole world … if they want to know that truth or not.”
An FBI spokeswoman said the agency would not confirm or deny that it is investigating the incident.