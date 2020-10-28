The Washington Post wants to hear from you. What has it felt like to vote in this historic presidential election? Share your thoughts and photos with us.
As U.S. coronavirus cases continue to climb, Trump ramps up ridicule of masks
At a campaign rally in Bullhead City, Ariz., Wednesday afternoon, Trump trotted out a new line of attack — against face coverings.
The president’s broadside comes as the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the United States has been climbing. The seven-day rolling average of new cases topped 70,000 Tuesday, eclipsing previous records set at the height of the pandemic’s first wave.
In his remarks Wednesday, Trump appeared to be mocking a tweet by California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) office over the weekend advising residents of the state to “keep your mask on in between bites” when dining out at a restaurant.
“In California, you have a special mask. You cannot under any circumstances take it off. You have to eat through the mask,” Trump said. “It’s a — right? … It’s a very complex mechanism. And they don’t realize those germs, they go through it like nothing. They look at you with that contraption, and they say, ‘That’s an easy one. I’m going right through with the food.’ ”
As the crowd laughed, Trump continued.
“And boy, you know, when you have spaghetti and meat sauce, that mask is not looking — you walk out, it looks like you got into a fight with Dana White,” Trump said, referring to the Ultimate Fighting Championship president, a longtime Trump supporter and friend.
Trump stops at two of his own properties in one day
President Trump appears to be ending his 2020 campaign as he began it — by visiting his own for-profit businesses. On Wednesday, he was expected to visit two in the same day.
Trump stayed overnight Tuesday at his hotel in Las Vegas, then held a news conference at the hotel Wednesday. He was scheduled to spend Wednesday night in Miami, at his own Trump Doral resort.
Trump began raising money for his 2020 campaign in June 2017, at his own D.C. hotel. Since then, the president has visited his own properties more than 280 times. Often, those visits brought his company revenue from the U.S. government, his own campaign or both.
In all, Trump’s company has received at least $8.1 million from the two groups combined, according to records obtained by The Washington Post.
This week, a conservative group is hoping that the president will make another visit to one of his properties.
On Thursday and Friday, the Republican Party of Palm Beach County is planning a two-night “Lincoln Day” dinner at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club. The event was originally planned for March, then rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, party chairman Michael A. Barnett, said they had split the 700-person gala into two nights, because Mar-a-Lago was restricting ballroom crowds.
Barnett said that added some costs to the price of the event, which he’d estimated in past years as $100,000 to $150,000.
Electorally, it would not seem to make sense for Trump — trailing in polls — to spend a precious night in the last days of the campaign mingling with paying customers at his own property.
But Barnett said they were holding out hope.
“I knew he’s going to have a rally in Tampa” on Thursday, Barnett said. “It’s just a hop, skip and a jump across the state.”
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Iowa cancels campaign stops after some staff were exposed to the coronavirus
URBANDALE, Iowa — With less than a week to go before the elections, Democrat Theresa Greenfield canceled a day of campaign stops. The reason: Some of her campaign staff came in contact with a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The candidate herself tested negative, but an RV that was supposed to take her from the Des Moines exurbs to Sioux City would stay put.
“The best part of campaigning is getting out there to meet everyone, and listen and learn from them,” Greenfield said in a phone interview Wednesday. “But the bottom line is that this virus has disrupted all of our lives; certainly, here in Iowa where infection rates are so high, we’ve been clear all along that we’re working hard to follow public health experts and their advice. And we know that Iowans are making sacrifices during this pandemic.”
Like much of the country, Iowa has seen a spike in coronavirus cases over the past week. But the state’s response to the pandemic had already become a political firefight, with Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds resisting calls for a mask mandate and declining to issue a stay-at-home order — one of few governors who never did so.
Reynolds’s approach has been popular with Republicans, who compare Iowa’s relatively low spike in unemployment with the larger increase in states that instituted lockdowns and long-lasting restrictions on businesses. On Tuesday, Reynolds joined Donald Trump Jr. and congressional candidate Ashley Hinson for an indoor rally that filled much of Cedar Rapids’s Veterans Memorial building, with some attendees wearing masks and many opting not to. On Wednesday night, Reynolds will join Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) at a “Trump Parade and Freedom Rally” in the Des Moines suburbs, though attendees are expected to stay in their cars.
‘Anonymous’ critic of Trump White House revealed as Miles Taylor, former Homeland Security chief of staff
Former Homeland Security chief of staff Miles Taylor revealed himself to be ‘Anonymous,' the author of a scathing 2018 New York Times op-ed and a buzzy tell-all book purported to be critiques of the Trump White House from the inside.
While Taylor did not reveal himself to be the writer behind those pieces until Wednesday, he appeared in a blistering video that came out during the Republican National Convention in August calling the Trump presidency “terrifying.” Taylor has since been the most prominent former Trump aide to actively campaign against his former boss’s re-election.
Taylor wrote in a Medium post revealing his identity that his criticisms of Trump were “widely held among officials at the highest levels of the federal government. In other words, Trump’s own lieutenants were alarmed by his instability.”
In the piece, Taylor addressed criticisms that it was cowardly to level such intense criticism of the president from behind a nom de plume. He did so, he wrote, to take away Trump’s ability to react to the person rather than the substance of the charges.
“At the time I asked, ‘What will he do when there is no person to attack, only an idea?’ We got the answer. He became unhinged. And the ideas stood on their own two feet,” Taylor wrote.
When Taylor wrote the New York Times essay he claimed to be among a group of people inside the administration working to protect the country from the president. The essay, and later the book, were widely criticized by Trump and others in his administration, but sparked a years-long Washington guessing game, and the book was a bestseller.
President Trump’s questions about mail-in ballots, answered
With six days left until Election Day, Trump is still questioning the legitimacy of voting by mail.
At a rain-soaked rally Tuesday in Lansing, Mich., the president, as he often does, asked the crowd rhetorical questions about voting by mail: “Who’s sending them? Where are they going? Who’s sending them back?”
Here’s a video that answers those questions.
Trump says he hopes courts won’t allow states to count ballots after Election Day
Trump on Wednesday said he hopes the country’s courts won’t allow for the counting of ballots after Election Day — his most direct criticism to date of what has been standard practice in U.S. elections.
“We’ll see what happens at the end of the day. Hopefully it won’t go longer than that. Hopefully the few states remaining that want to take a lot of time after Nov. 3 to count ballots, that won’t be allowed by the various courts,” Trump told reporters at an event in Las Vegas before leaving for a campaign rally in Arizona.
Earlier Wednesday, Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) disputed recent suggestions by Trump and Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh that it is improper to count ballots after Election Day, urging Americans to “keep voting.”
In an exchange with reporters outside the White House on Tuesday, Trump falsely claimed that it would be unlawful for states to count mail-in ballots received after Election Day.
“It would be very, very proper and very nice if a winner were declared on November 3 instead of counting ballots for two weeks, which is totally inappropriate, and I don’t believe that that’s by our laws,” Trump said.
Kavanaugh, meanwhile, has come under fire this week for his concurring opinion in a case in which the Supreme Court rejected a pandemic-related request from Democrats and civil rights groups to extend the deadline for counting mail-in ballots received after Election Day in the key battleground state of Wisconsin.
“States want to avoid the chaos and suspicions of impropriety that can ensue if thousands of absentee ballots flow in after election day and potentially flip the results of an election,” Kavanaugh wrote. “And those States also want to be able to definitively announce the results of the election on election night, or as soon as possible thereafter.”
In their statement Wednesday, Klobuchar and Sanders said that Kavanaugh’s opinion “contains incorrect information regarding voting.”
“In America, we count the votes to determine who wins an election,” the senators said. “Despite the incorrect assertions from President Trump and Justice Kavanaugh, election officials across the country accept ballots well after Election Day every year, and results are not certified until the votes are counted and a canvas to confirm the results is conducted. Absentee ballots counted after election day do not ‘flip the results of an election,’ as Justice Kavanaugh claimed. They are the results of the election.”
The two senators noted that more than 20 states require that ballots postmarked by Election Day must be counted even if they are received after Election Day.
“This is critical to ensuring that those who may face hardships in voting, including members of our military serving abroad and those affected by covid-19, are not disenfranchised by things like mail delays,” they said. “These are not new rules and they do not serve any political party. It is on all of us to reject misinformation and to tell the truth. … The best defense against those trying to undermine our democracy is the resolve of the American people, who are voting by the millions as we speak. Keep voting.”
Robert Barnes contributed to this report.
Maryland man arrested for trying to vote without a mask has sued, saying his rights were violated
A retired Maryland correctional officer has sued his county Board of Elections and sheriff’s office after being arrested at his polling place on Monday for not wearing a mask.
Daniel Swain, 52, accuses Harford County election officials of “illegally interfering with and suppressing” his right to vote. He filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in Harford County Circuit Court and is seeking a temporary restraining order that would prohibit the election board from requiring voters to wear a mask to vote as a way of limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Swain is also seeking monetary damages and an order that would require the defendants to pay for and receive “Constitutional voting rights training.”
“I feel disenfranchised,” he said in an interview.
Swain is represented by Del. Daniel L. Cox, a Republican who represents Frederick and Carroll counties and has filed a lawsuit of his own against Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration over his stay-at-home orders, which also were designed to curtail the covid-19 pandemic.
Clyburn says Jaime Harrison’s Senate chances are ‘good’ but ‘not 50-50 yet'
House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) appeared cautiously optimistic about the chances that Democrat Jaime Harrison could unseat Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, the Republican incumbent in South Carolina.
“The chances are good,” he told The Washington Post’s Robert Costa. “They are not 50-50 yet. I do believe turnout is going to determine whether Jaime wins.”
Speaking during a Washington Post Live event, Clyburn criticized Graham for his support of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s installation on the Supreme Court after pledging to not support such a confirmation in a presidential election year.
“I want you to use my words against me,” Graham said in 2016.
Clyburn said he doesn’t think Barrett’s confirmation to the high court gives Graham a “boost.”
“I’ve got a sneaking suspicion that this hypocrisy means much more than Senator Graham has calculated here,” he said, adding, “It may have helped [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell, but I really don’t think it helped Senator Graham at all.”
Asked about the potential for a “blue wave” across the South, Clyburn said: “I think there’s going to be a blue wave — I don’t know how high the waves are going to be, therefore I don’t know how many people it may wash into office.”
Clyburn told The Post he is hearing about energy among Black voters in critical states. He described a recent call with Rep. Cedric L. Richmond (D-La.), Biden’s campaign co-chair, in which he said he was “blown away with the energy and the commitment he saw in Georgia yesterday.”
“He’s in Pennsylvania as we speak. He tells me it’s there as well,” Clyburn added. “He feels good about it, and since he’s been out there, if he feels good, I feel better.”
The third-ranking House Democrat said he is not interested in a Cabinet position if Biden is elected.
“I am not looking for a job. I am looking to make headway on issues that I think are important to the American people,” he said. “So, no, I’m not going in anybody’s Cabinet.”
Marine Corps helicopter’s involvement in Trump campaign event raises questions of safety, partisanship
The use of a Marine Corps helicopter at a campaign event has raised questions about both safety and partisanship in the unit, after Trump shared a video of the aircraft early Wednesday hovering low over a large group of the president’s supporters as many of them cheered.
The helicopter sported the distinctive green and white paint job of Marine Corps Helicopter Squadron One, of Quantico, Va., which carries the president and other senior officials on a regular basis. The aircraft appeared to fly no more than a couple dozen feet over attendees, bathing some in “rotor wash,” the gusty downward effects of the helicopter’s rotors.
The video shared had a split screen, with the helicopter flying as Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son” plays in the background. By contrast, former vice president Joe Biden is shown at a smaller, more buttoned-up campaign event that includes social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The incident follows the use of National Guard helicopters over Washington in June in an apparent effort to disperse protesters demonstrating against the police killing of George Floyd with rotor wash. The Army launched an investigation into what happened, but still has not released the results.
The direct involvement of a military helicopter at a campaign event also thrusts the military into a political arena that senior military officials have sought — and often failed — to avoid during this election season. They have said repeatedly that they need to enforce norms in which the military remains nonpartisan and does not pick a side in an election.
Marine Corps officials acknowledged Wednesday receiving questions about the video but did not say whether they are investigating the incident. A spokesperson for the Trump campaign did not immediately answer questions about how the helicopter came to be involved in the event.
The 2020 election is projected to be the most expensive one, at $14 billion
The 2020 election is projected to be the most expensive election in history at $14 billion, costing twice the amount of the previous presidential election cycle in 2016, according to new estimates released Wednesday by the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics.
An avalanche of donations in the final months of the campaign, driven by a divisive Supreme Court battle following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, pushed the total spending figure beyond initial estimates, which were already projected to be record-breaking.
Donations this cycle have flooded in from a wide array of donors, from those giving just a few dollars online to their favorite candidate to billionaires giving eight-figure donations to super PACs, which can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money to try to influence elections.
“Donors poured record amounts of money into the 2018 midterms, and 2020 appears to be a continuation of that trend — but magnified,” CRP’s executive director Sheila Krumholz said in a statement. “Ten years ago, a billion-dollar presidential candidate would have been difficult to imagine. This cycle, we’re likely to see two.”
The 2020 presidential campaign alone has seen record-level fundraising. Biden is on track to become the first presidential candidate to raise $1 billion through his campaign account alone, according to the CRP. Much of that cash haul came in the final three months of the campaign season, as Biden gained a lead in national polls and Trump’s campaign began trailing behind in fundraising. Trump’s campaign committee raised $596 million, a massive fundraising effort on its own that was dwarfed by Biden’s historic haul.
Both parties have seen a rise in small-dollar donors. Trump has been buoyed by a loyal base of online donors giving repeatedly in low increments, and the ability of a candidate to garner a certain number of donors became a threshold for debate eligibility during the Democratic primaries. Small-dollar donors made up 22 percent of the money raised in the 2020 cycle, according to the CRP analysis — an increase from 15 percent in the 2016 election.
Spending by super PACs, political parties and politically active nonprofits, which are often referred to as “dark money” groups because they do not disclose their donors, accounted for $2.6 billion of the 2020 spending — nearly double the amount spent at this point in the 2016 cycle, according to the CRP.
Obama to join Biden in Michigan on Saturday
Former president Barack Obama will join Biden at a campaign event Saturday in the battleground state of Michigan, the Biden team announced Wednesday.
Obama has staged campaign rallies on Biden’s behalf in recent days, offering a sharply critical take on Trump’s presidency, but Saturday will mark the first time the two appear at an event together with Biden on the top of the ticket.
According to the Biden campaign, the two will address “the crises facing the country and win the battle for the soul of the nation.”
Michigan is one of three Midwestern battleground states that Trump carried by less than one percentage point over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. A Washington Post average of recent polls from the state shows Biden leading Trump by nine percentage points.
Trump campaign blames ‘local road closures’ for the stranding of supporters in freezing weather at Omaha rally
The Trump campaign said Wednesday that “local road closures” were to blame for the stranding of a large number of attendees in freezing weather at the president’s Omaha rally on Tuesday night.
At least seven people were taken to hospitals, according to Omaha Scanner, which monitors official radio traffic.
“President Trump loves his supporters and was thrilled to visit Omaha last night,” Trump campaign deputy national press secretary Samantha Zager said in a statement. “Despite the cold, tens of thousands of people showed up for his rally. Because of the sheer size of the crowd, we deployed 40 shuttle buses — double the normal allotment — but local road closures and resulting congestion caused delays.”
Zager added that the campaign had “tents, heaters, generators, hot cocoa, and handwarmers available for guests” at the departure location.
“We always strive to provide the best guest experience at our events and we care about their safety,” she said.
By the time Trump finished speaking to thousands of supporters at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield on Tuesday night and jetted away on Air Force One, the temperature had plunged to near-freezing. But as long lines of MAGA-clad attendees waited for buses to take them to distant parking lots, it quickly became clear something was wrong.
The buses, the huge crowd soon learned, couldn’t navigate the jammed airport roads. For hours, attendees — including many elderly Trump supporters — stood in the cold, as police scrambled to help those most at risk get to warmth.
Police and fire authorities didn’t immediately respond to messages from The Washington Post early Wednesday and declined to provide reporters on the scene with precise numbers on how many attendees needed treatment.
Biden says he has health-care bill ready to go, condemns looting in Philadelphia
Biden on Wednesday told reporters that he had a health-care bill ready to go and condemned looting in Philadelphia after he and his wife, Jill, voted early “by appointment” in Wilmington, Del.
Biden was asked whether he has already drafted health-care legislation and if he would work with Republicans to get it passed if he makes it to the White House.
“Yes, I have a bill ready, number one. Number two, yes, I will work with Republicans, and yes, I do have a proposal related to how we can improve the Affordable Care Act,” Biden said, referring to President Barack Obama’s signature domestic legislation.
As he has before, Biden said that he wants to add a “public option” for people to purchase government insurance but that he would allow others to maintain their private insurance. He also pledged to “fundamentally change” the cost of medication.
“I believe we can get help from Republicans, as well,” Biden said, saying they are “seeing a reaction” from the American people about the high prices of medications, in particular.
Biden also condemned the rioting and looting that has taken place in Philadelphia in response to a deadly police-involved shooting.
“There is no excuse whatsoever for the looting and the violence,” Biden said. While protesting is legitimate, he said, “there’s no excuse for looting.”
‘Anonymous’ to be revealed Wednesday afternoon
“Anonymous” will soon no longer be anonymous.
The author of “A Warning,” the buzzy book criticizing the president written by a Trump administration staffer, is expected to be revealed later Wednesday afternoon, people familiar with the planning say.
They spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk frankly about private deliberations.
The author — who has written under the nom de guerre “Anonymous” — is expected to do media appearances ahead of the election, the people say. They declined to identify “Anonymous” ahead of a planned afternoon TV interview. The author wrote both a tell-all book and a much discussed New York Times essay, where the author claimed to be among a group of people inside the administration working to protect the country from the president. The essay and the book were widely criticized by Trump and others in his administration but sparked a years-long Washington guessing game, and the book was a bestseller.
A range of former administration officials, including Department of Homeland Security chief of staff Miles Taylor and former coronavirus task force coordinator Olivia Troye, have already spoken out against the president.