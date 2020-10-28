Trump on Wednesday said he hopes the country’s courts won’t allow for the counting of ballots after Election Day — his most direct criticism to date of what has been standard practice in U.S. elections.

“We’ll see what happens at the end of the day. Hopefully it won’t go longer than that. Hopefully the few states remaining that want to take a lot of time after Nov. 3 to count ballots, that won’t be allowed by the various courts,” Trump told reporters at an event in Las Vegas before leaving for a campaign rally in Arizona.

Earlier Wednesday, Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) disputed recent suggestions by Trump and Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh that it is improper to count ballots after Election Day, urging Americans to “keep voting.”

In an exchange with reporters outside the White House on Tuesday, Trump falsely claimed that it would be unlawful for states to count mail-in ballots received after Election Day.

“It would be very, very proper and very nice if a winner were declared on November 3 instead of counting ballots for two weeks, which is totally inappropriate, and I don’t believe that that’s by our laws,” Trump said.

Kavanaugh, meanwhile, has come under fire this week for his concurring opinion in a case in which the Supreme Court rejected a pandemic-related request from Democrats and civil rights groups to extend the deadline for counting mail-in ballots received after Election Day in the key battleground state of Wisconsin.

“States want to avoid the chaos and suspicions of impropriety that can ensue if thousands of absentee ballots flow in after election day and potentially flip the results of an election,” Kavanaugh wrote. “And those States also want to be able to definitively announce the results of the election on election night, or as soon as possible thereafter.”

In their statement Wednesday, Klobuchar and Sanders said that Kavanaugh’s opinion “contains incorrect information regarding voting.”

“In America, we count the votes to determine who wins an election,” the senators said. “Despite the incorrect assertions from President Trump and Justice Kavanaugh, election officials across the country accept ballots well after Election Day every year, and results are not certified until the votes are counted and a canvas to confirm the results is conducted. Absentee ballots counted after election day do not ‘flip the results of an election,’ as Justice Kavanaugh claimed. They are the results of the election.”

The two senators noted that more than 20 states require that ballots postmarked by Election Day must be counted even if they are received after Election Day.

“This is critical to ensuring that those who may face hardships in voting, including members of our military serving abroad and those affected by covid-19, are not disenfranchised by things like mail delays,” they said. “These are not new rules and they do not serve any political party. It is on all of us to reject misinformation and to tell the truth. … The best defense against those trying to undermine our democracy is the resolve of the American people, who are voting by the millions as we speak. Keep voting.”