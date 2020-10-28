Analysis: Biden’s transition team juggles competing demands as liberals push Warren for Treasury
If Biden wins the big contest next week, he will find himself thrust into another, between liberal and moderate Democrats over the future of the party. And it would begin playing out immediately as Biden moves to assemble his administration.
Liberal groups already are set to press him to name Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a vanquished primary foe and lefty hero, as his treasury secretary.
“Donors, activists and leaders on the left want Warren” in the role, more than six of them told NBC’s Alex Seitz-Wald. “And people Warren has spoken to are under the impression that she wants the job if she is offered it.”
3 Fla. counties to limit early voting hours due to storm
As Hurricane Zeta approaches, three heavily Republican counties in Florida’s Panhandle are curbing voting hours this week.
In Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, early voting sites will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 11 a.m. Thursday. Okaloosa County early voting sites will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday. Normal early voting hours in Florida are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Several other Florida counties are under storm surge and tropical storm warnings. Zeta is expected to make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday with life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds and flooding, according to the National Weather Service.
Republican voters have been outgunning Democrats at early voting sites in Florida, winnowing away at the Democratic advantage in vote-by-mail returns.
Trump’s attacks on political adversaries are often followed by threats to their safety
The CIA’s most endangered employee for much of the past year was not an operative on a mission abroad, but an analyst who faced a torrent of threats after filing a whistleblower report that led to the impeachment of Trump.
The analyst spent months living in no-frills hotels under surveillance by CIA security, current and former U.S. officials said. He was driven to work by armed officers in an unmarked sedan. On the few occasions he was allowed to reenter his home to retrieve belongings, a security team had to sweep the apartment first to make sure it was safe.
The measures were imposed by the CIA’s Security Protective Service, which monitored thousands of threats across social media and Internet chat rooms. Over time, a pattern emerged: Violent messages surged each time the analyst was targeted in tweets or public remarks by the president.
Biden seeks to keep focus on coronavirus, health care
Biden plans to deliver remarks Wednesday on combating the coronavirus, lowering health-care costs and protecting Americans with preexisting conditions, according to his campaign.
Earlier in the day, he is scheduled to receive a briefing from public health experts.
The lack of travel is certain to draw more criticism from Trump and his allies, who accuse the former vice president of spending too much time in his home state of Delaware.
But the Biden campaign believes it is well-served by hammering the message that Trump has mishandled the pandemic and that his reelection would endanger the health care that Americans receive under the Affordable Care Act.
Trump, meanwhile, repeatedly has complained that the media is focusing heavily on the coronavirus in what he claimed was a bid to undermine his campaign.
“Covid, Covid, Covid is the unified chant of the Fake News Lamestream Media,” he tweeted Wednesday. “They will talk about nothing else until November 4th., when the Election will be (hopefully!) over.
Trump says financial actions related to Chicago tower make him ‘a smart guy rather than a bad guy’
Trump suggested Wednesday that his reported default on debt and exploitation of the tax code related to a 92-floor skyscraper in Chicago made him “a smart guy rather than a bad guy.”
The president responded in a morning tweet to a New York Times story about the financing behind the Trump International Hotel & Tower, which was completed a little more than a decade ago.
The Times reported that Trump’s federal tax records show that since 2010 his lenders have forgiven about $287 million in debt that he failed to repay, the vast majority of it related to the Chicago project.
The Times characterized the actions related to the Chicago tower as “the latest example of [Trump’s] ability to strong-arm major financial institutions and exploit the tax code to cushion the blow of his repeated business failures.”
In his tweet, Trump offered a different take.
“As a developer long ago, and continuing to this day, the politicians ran Chicago into the ground,” he said. “I was able to make an appropriately great deal with the numerous lenders on a large and very beautiful tower. Doesn’t that make me a smart guy rather than a bad guy?”
In campaign’s closing days, disinformation arrives via text message and email
A video sent to voters falsely claimed Biden wants to give “sex changes to second-graders.”
A menacing directive advised Democrats to vote for Trump “or else.”
And a years-old photograph circulated anew with erroneous instructions for how to blow past a purported poll watcher on Election Day.
These deceptive, 11th-hour messages aren’t finding their way to Americans via the well-trodden paths of Facebook and Twitter. Instead, they’re arriving in waves of text messages and emails, making use of a more intimate and less heavily scrutinized vector of disinformation than the social networking services manipulated four years ago as part of the Kremlin’s sweeping interference in the 2016 election.
Biden says he’s eager to hear about rotating Supreme Court justices, other ideas
Biden said in radio interview broadcast Wednesday that he is eager to hear what scholars have to say about the idea of judges rotating among the Supreme Court and circuit courts, as he touted a promised commission to examine such issues if elected.
His comments came a week after he brought up the idea of a bipartisan commission to propose changes to the Supreme Court and federal judiciary, seeking to defuse pressure from both the left and the right to say whether would support adding justices to the Supreme Court. The liberal wing of the Democratic Party has advocated that response to the now-successful Republican push to confirm Trump nominee Amy Coney Barrett ahead of the election.
“The Constitution says there’s lifetime appointments," Biden said during an interview with Atlanta radio host Darian “Big Tigger” Morgan on WVEE-FM. "I’m not a big fan of packing courts, but I want to hear what they have to say about everything from the idea that courts can, you can rotate from the Supreme Court to a circuit court, you can limit the time on the court. ... You know, there are a lot of ideas these scholars have out there, and I’m going to give them 18 months to come back to me with detailed plans as to what should be done.”
Biden had previously said the commission would have 180 days to come up with proposals, a shorter time frame.
Legal experts have proposed ideas such as limiting justices’ terms, rotating them on and off the court, imposing a rough ideological balance, and guaranteeing each president at least two nominations.
Trump, Harris to converge on Arizona, a key Western battleground state
Both Trump and Harris are making appeals Wednesday in Arizona, a key Western battleground state that Trump carried four years ago but where recent polls show the Democratic ticket with a slight edge this year.
Trump plans to stage a pair of “Make America Great Again” rallies in Bullhead City, Ariz., and Goodyear, Ariz.
Harris, meanwhile, has a full slate of events in the state, including a meeting with Latina business owners in Tucson and a meeting with Black leaders in Phoenix.
Her schedule also includes an early-vote mobilization event with singer-songwriter Alicia Keys.
In 2016, Trump carried Arizona over Democrat Hillary Clinton by nearly four percentage points. A Washington Post average of recent polls shows Biden with a five-percentage-point lead this year.
Pence angling to bolster support in key Midwestern battleground states
Pence is seeking Wednesday to bolster support for the Republican ticket in Wisconsin and Michigan, two Midwestern battleground states Trump narrowly carried four years ago but where recent polling shows Biden with a lead.
Pence has scheduled rallies in Mosinee, Wis., and Flint, Mich.
In 2016, Trump carried both Wisconsin and Michigan over Democrat Hillary Clinton by less than one percentage point. Washington Post-ABC News polls released Wednesday show Biden with a lead of 17 points in Wisconsin and seven points in Michigan.
Post-ABC polls: Biden leads Trump narrowly in Michigan, significantly in Wisconsin
Biden continues to outpace Trump in two crucial Midwest battlegrounds, holding a slight lead over the president in Michigan while showing a much more substantial advantage in Wisconsin, according to a pair of Washington Post-ABC News polls.
The surveys show Biden narrowly ahead of Trump among likely voters in Michigan by 51 percent to 44 percent, with Libertarian Party nominee Jo Jorgensen at 3 percent. In Wisconsin, likely voters favor Biden by 57 percent to 40 percent, with Jorgensen at 2 percent. Among registered voters, Biden’s edge in Michigan is five percentage points, while he leads by 17 points in Wisconsin.
Biden’s margins in both states are driven by overwhelming support among female likely voters. He leads Trump by 24 points among those women in Michigan and by 30 points in Wisconsin. Biden trails Trump among Michigan men by double digits, and the two are running about even among men in Wisconsin.
Doug Emhoff paused his career for wife Kamala Harris’s aspirations — and became the campaign’s ‘secret weapon’
One night in 2017, Doug Emhoff settled in at a restaurant table at the Hotel NoMad, a luxury spot in Manhattan, with his ex-wife, a Los Angeles film producer, and his wife of three years, a freshly minted U.S. senator from California.
Defying cliche, the two women — Kerstin Emhoff and Harris — had become good friends. Harris, now the Democratic vice-presidential candidate, launched into a story that evening about how she had recently awakened to hear Doug Emhoff drop a surprise announcement: They were going on a trip. He had planned everything.
Kerstin Emhoff nearly spit out her wine, she recalled in an interview. This was not the driven attorney with whom she had spent more than two decades, a man whose idea of a good time was spending hours on a golf course, endlessly watching sports on TV or attending pro basketball games.
Hundreds of Trump supporters stuck in the cold for hours when buses can’t reach Omaha rally
By the time Trump finished speaking to thousands of supporters at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield on Tuesday night and jetted away on Air Force One, the temperature had plunged to nearly freezing.
But as long lines of MAGA-clad attendees lined up for buses to take them to distant parking lots, it quickly became clear something was wrong.
The buses, the huge crowd soon learned, couldn’t navigate the jammed airport roads. For hours, attendees — including many elderly Trump supporters — stood in the withering cold, as police scrambled to help the most at-risk get to warmth.
At least seven people were taken to hospitals, according to Omaha Scanner, a service that monitors official radio traffic.
The interior secretary shared a video hailing Trump’s ‘historic feats.’ Critics called it ‘propaganda.’
Over a bouncy tune, the video flashes stunning images of birds, mountains and plains over text hailing Trump for “preserving the awesome majesty of God’s great creation.” It was shared Tuesday evening on the official Twitter account of Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, who suggested it celebrated Trump’s “historic feats for conservation.”
But in the final week before a presidential election, one former Interior Department appointee had another term for the clip: propaganda.
“This is a propaganda video created with your tax dollars meant to bolster the President’s chances of being re-elected,” tweeted Tim Fullerton, who was director of digital strategy for the Interior Department during the Obama administration. “This is way outside the lines.”
Fullerton was among the critics on Tuesday night who accused Bernhardt and the Interior Department of using agency resources to promote a video supporting Trump’s reelection in violation of the Hatch Act, an anti-corruption law Congress passed in 1939.
Analysis: As 2020 election nears, foreign interference matters less than a looming constitutional crisis
U.S. officials say foreign countries are trying to interfere with next week’s election. In recent hearings, they rattled off the names of the usual suspects: Russia, China and Iran. Those autocratic regimes have a vested interest in destabilizing politics in Washington. Through hacking and social media, they continue to spread fake news to unwitting U.S. consumers and muddy the waters ahead of an already tense electoral showdown.
The specter of foreign interference has hung over Trump’s entire term in office. Investigations into his 2016 campaign’s contacts with the Kremlin led to a string of criminal indictments. Trump insists such accusations are part of a broader “hoax” to delegitimize his presidency, and he still refuses to acknowledge the impact of foreign influence operations back then.
But away from the White House, U.S. officials reportedly fear outside attempts to sow discord even beyond Election Day, especially if there’s no declared winner on election night.