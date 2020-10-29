Unrest in Philadelphia after police kill a Black man roils the presidential campaign
The deadly police shooting of a Black man in Philadelphia has roiled the presidential campaign in a key battleground state just days before the election, igniting tensions over race, violence and law enforcement that pose political challenges for Biden and Trump.
Trump has seized on riots and looting that erupted in the aftermath of Monday’s shooting in an effort to portray Biden as soft on crime, while selling himself as the “law and order” candidate. “You can’t have chaos like that — and he’ll be very, very weak,” Trump predicted Wednesday of the Democratic nominee.
Biden has pushed back on those attacks, saying repeatedly that he does not condone looting and has no tolerance for violence against police. He also expressed outrage at the killing of Walter Wallace Jr., condemning in strong terms “another Black life in America lost.” Trump on Wednesday called the shooting a “terrible event” and said the federal government is looking into it. Philadelphia was under a curfew Wednesday night.
Fact-checking Trump’s closing arguments on covid-19
In the final days of the campaign, Trump continues to flood the zone with false and misleading claims about the coronavirus pandemic.
Cases have been spiking across the country, while Trump insists that “we’re rounding the turn.” The president continues to assert that U.S. infections are rising “because we do more testing than anybody else,” when experts say the main reason is the spreading disease.
In recent interviews, Trump has responded with denials and attacks when journalists Savannah Guthrie of NBC and Lesley Stahl of CBS fact-checked his claims on camera. The president tells crowds that media coverage of the pandemic is meant to damage him politically and “should be an election law violation.”
Jon Ossoff hits Sen. Perdue on pandemic: ‘You’re attacking the health of the people that you represent’
In the final 10 minutes of a blistering debate in the waning days of a tight race, Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) on Wednesday night took aim at his Democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, for his fundraising haul from out-of-state donors. “They want this radical socialist agenda,” Perdue said.
In response, Ossoff unloaded on Perdue over the GOP’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, a topic the challenger spent most of the hour-long debate relentlessly hammering.
“Perhaps Sen. Perdue would have been able to respond properly to the covid-19 pandemic if you hadn’t been fending off multiple federal investigations for insider trading,” said Ossoff, referencing disputed claims that Perdue improperly benefited from stock trades at the outset of the pandemic. “It’s not just that you’re a crook, Senator. It’s that you’re attacking the health of the people that you represent.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis had trouble voting. A 20-year-old Florida man is to blame, police say.
When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) arrived at his Tallahassee voting site to cast a vote for president on Monday, a clerk told him there was a problem: The governor’s primary address had recently been changed to a home in West Palm Beach.
But DeSantis, whose primary address is the governor’s mansion in Tallahassee, had never moved.
State investigators soon picked up the case and learned the issue was not a simple computer error, according to court documents. Rather, they said, a man in Naples, Fla., had illegally used the state system to falsely submit a change of address for DeSantis.