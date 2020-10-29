Trump, Biden to converge on Florida, with stops in Tampa just hours apart
Florida will be the epicenter of the campaign on Friday, with both Trump and Biden staging events in the battleground state.
Both candidates have stops planned in Tampa just hours apart on Thursday. Trump plans an early-afternoon “Make American Great Again” rally, while Biden has scheduled an early-evening drive-in event.
Biden has an earlier event scheduled in Broward County, Fla., as well.
In 2016, Trump carried Florida over Democrat Hillary Clinton by just more than one percentage point, and the state is widely considered a must-win for the Republican incumbent to prevail again in the electoral college.
A Washington Post average of recent polls, however, shows Biden with a one-percentage-point lead over Trump.
Trump’s itinerary Thursday also includes a rally in Fayetteville, N.C. North Carolina is another must-win state for Trump, who carried it in 2016 by nearly four percentage points. A Post average of recent polls from the state shows Biden up by three points.
Harris to hold pair of virtual events, aimed at Black and working-class voters
Harris has a pair of virtual events scheduled Thursday, one aimed at mobilizing members of historically Black sororities and fraternities, the other focused on working-class voters with the help of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).
According to the campaign, Harris will take part in a “Divine Nine mobilization event.” The “Divine Nine” consists of nine historically Black Greek-letter organizations.
“Black Greek Letter organizations are some of the most involved and educated members of the community and are frequently engaged in activities that will be vital to success in November including voter registration drives and get-out-the-vote initiatives,” the campaign said in a promotion of the event.
Later, she plans to join Sanders, a former rival for the Democrat presidential nomination, for a virtual event focused on raising the minimum wage to a “living wage.” The cause was at the center of Sanders’s campaign.
Pence to touch down in Iowa, Nevada
Pence on Thursday is scheduled to touch down in pair of battleground states: Iowa, which Trump won easily four years ago; and Nevada, which Democrat Hillary Clinton narrowly carried in 2016.
The campaign has advertised “Make America Great Again” rallies in Des Moines and Reno, Nev., a few hours apart.
In 2016, Trump carried Iowa by more than nine percentage points. A Washington Post average of recent polls from the state shows Biden leading this year by two percentage points.
Four years ago, Clinton carried Nevada by a little more than two percentage points. A Post average of recent polls show Biden winning by four percentage points.
As Election Day nears, Trump ponders becoming one thing he so despises: A loser
Trailing in the polls and with little time left to change the trajectory or closing themes of the presidential race, Trump has spent the final days of the campaign complaining that the coronavirus crisis is getting too much coverage — and openly musing about losing.
Trump has publicly lamented about what a loss would mean, spoken longingly of riding off into the sunset and made unsubstantiated claims that voter fraud could cost him the election. He has sarcastically threatened to fire state officials if he doesn’t win and excoriated his rival Joe Biden as someone to whom it would be particularly embarrassing to lose.
“If I lose, I will have lost to the worst candidate, the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics,” Trump said at an Oct. 17 campaign rally in Janesville, Wis. “If I lose, what do I do? I’d rather run against somebody who’s extraordinarily talented; at least, this way I can go and lead my life.”
Trump campaign makes play for Latino voters in Pennsylvania
YORK, Pa. — Pennsylvania doesn’t usually come to mind as a hub for Latino voters.
But in places like York, for example, Latinos make up one-third of the city’s population. In neighboring Harrisburg, Reading and Lancaster — cities about 100 miles outside Philadelphia — and Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton in the Lehigh Valley, there’s a growing Hispanic population with roots in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Mexico, that the Trump campaign believes it can capture.
Unrest in Philadelphia after police kill a Black man roils the presidential campaign
The deadly police shooting of a Black man in Philadelphia has roiled the presidential campaign in a key battleground state just days before the election, igniting tensions over race, violence and law enforcement that pose political challenges for Biden and Trump.
Trump has seized on riots and looting that erupted in the aftermath of Monday’s shooting in an effort to portray Biden as soft on crime, while selling himself as the “law and order” candidate. “You can’t have chaos like that — and he’ll be very, very weak,” Trump predicted Wednesday of the Democratic nominee.
Biden has pushed back on those attacks, saying repeatedly that he does not condone looting and has no tolerance for violence against police. He also expressed outrage at the killing of Walter Wallace Jr., condemning in strong terms “another Black life in America lost.” Trump on Wednesday called the shooting a “terrible event” and said the federal government is looking into it. Philadelphia was under a curfew Wednesday night.
Fact-checking Trump’s closing arguments on covid-19
In the final days of the campaign, Trump continues to flood the zone with false and misleading claims about the coronavirus pandemic.
Cases have been spiking across the country, while Trump insists that “we’re rounding the turn.” The president continues to assert that U.S. infections are rising “because we do more testing than anybody else,” when experts say the main reason is the spreading disease.
In recent interviews, Trump has responded with denials and attacks when journalists Savannah Guthrie of NBC and Lesley Stahl of CBS fact-checked his claims on camera. The president tells crowds that media coverage of the pandemic is meant to damage him politically and “should be an election law violation.”
Jon Ossoff hits Sen. Perdue on pandemic: ‘You’re attacking the health of the people that you represent’
In the final 10 minutes of a blistering debate in the waning days of a tight race, Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) on Wednesday night took aim at his Democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, for his fundraising haul from out-of-state donors. “They want this radical socialist agenda,” Perdue said.
In response, Ossoff unloaded on Perdue over the GOP’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, a topic the challenger spent most of the hour-long debate relentlessly hammering.
“Perhaps Sen. Perdue would have been able to respond properly to the covid-19 pandemic if you hadn’t been fending off multiple federal investigations for insider trading,” said Ossoff, referencing disputed claims that Perdue improperly benefited from stock trades at the outset of the pandemic. “It’s not just that you’re a crook, Senator. It’s that you’re attacking the health of the people that you represent.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis had trouble voting. A 20-year-old Florida man is to blame, police say.
When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) arrived at his Tallahassee voting site to cast a vote for president on Monday, a clerk told him there was a problem: The governor’s primary address had recently been changed to a home in West Palm Beach.
But DeSantis, whose primary address is the governor’s mansion in Tallahassee, had never moved.
State investigators soon picked up the case and learned the issue was not a simple computer error, according to court documents. Rather, they said, a man in Naples, Fla., had illegally used the state system to falsely submit a change of address for DeSantis.