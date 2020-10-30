The Washington Post wants to hear from you. What has it felt like to vote in this historic presidential election? Share your thoughts and photos with us.
Biden plans heavy focus on Pennsylvania in closing days
Biden plans a heavy focus in the closing days of the race on the battleground state of Pennsylvania, as he seeks to hold onto a lead in a state that Trump narrowly carried four years ago.
The campaign announced that Biden will travel to Philadelphia on Sunday to deliver a speech on “the crises facing the country and win the battle for the soul of the nation.”
Then on Sunday, both Biden and Harris, as well as their spouses, Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff, plan to “barnstorm" across the state, the campaign said.
Pennsylvania is among three Rust Belt states — along with Wisconsin and Michigan — that Trump carried by less than one percentage point in 2016 in assembling his electoral college victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Washington Post averages of recent polls show Biden leading in all three states, though the race appears somewhat closer in Pennsylvania. Trump has also heavily focused on the state.
Analysis: Biden’s stop in Iowa to highlight key Senate race
The candidates are circling Iowa in the final stretch of the 2020 election. Joe Biden is holding a drive-in rally later Friday in Des Moines, where Democratic Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield will join him.
It will provide a closing image of Greenfield and the Democratic presidential nominee in a state Trump carried by nine points four years ago but that is now in play. Iowa will also help decide whether Republicans retain the Senate majority.
“Out of all the crazy things on my 2020 Bingo card, seeing Joe Biden again wasn’t one of them,” Polk County Democratic Party Chairman Sean Bagniewski said.
Pence seeks to shore up support in Arizona, as Harris tries to broaden the map in Texas
Pence is seeking Friday to shore up support for the Republican ticket in Arizona, while Harris is trying to expand the map for Democrats with a trip to Texas, a state Trump won easily four years ago.
Pence has rallies scheduled in Flagstaff, Ariz., and Tucson.
In 2016, Trump carried Arizona by more than three percentage points over Democrat Hillary Clinton. A Washington Post average of recent polls shows Biden leading Trump by five percentage points in the state.
In Texas, Harris has stops planned in Fort Worth, McAllen and Houston.
According to the campaign, she will be joined in McAllen by two former rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination: former secretary of housing and urban development Julián Castro and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke.
In 2016, Trump carried Texas by nine percentage points over Clinton. A Post average of recent polls from the state shows Trump leading Biden by three percentage points.
Trump, Biden to crisscross Midwestern battleground states
Trump and Biden plan to fan out across Midwestern battleground states on Friday, with each planning three events in the critical region.
Voters in two states — Minnesota and Wisconsin — will get a glimpse of both candidates. Biden is also touching down in Iowa, while Trump is also traveling to Michigan.
Trump plans to stage “Make America Great Again” rallies in Waterford Township, Mich., and Green Bay, Wis. His campaign is also billing a stop in Rochester, Minn., as a “Make America Great Again Peaceful Protest.” The Trump campaign has been sparring with Minnesota officials over the constraints placed on public gatherings because of the pandemic.
Biden’s campaign has advertised smaller “drive-in” events in Des Moines and St. Paul, Minn. He will also deliver remarks in Milwaukee, according to his campaign.
Three of the four states being visited by the presidential candidates on Friday were carried by Trump in 2016.
The exception is Minnesota, which Democrat Hillary Clinton carried four years ago but the Trump campaign is targeting this year.
In final stretch, Biden camp seeks voters who stayed home in 2016
Biden’s team is making a special push in the closing days of the presidential campaign to find and motivate Democrats who voted in 2012 but stayed home in 2016, hoping he gets a crucial boost from this inconsistent group of supporters.
“They’re being very strategic,” said Donna Brazile, a Biden ally and former head of the Democratic National Committee. She said the campaign has asked her to focus on these voters and was being “more strategic than the Clinton campaign was in 2016.”
The effort reflects a broader reality for Democrats: Many of the voters who were energized to come to the polls for Barack Obama did not turn out for Hillary Clinton, contributing heavily to her loss. Now the party wants to do all it can to ensure that this year’s election resembles those in earlier years more than the one in 2016.
Fact Checker: The biggest Pinocchios of election 2020
The 2020 presidential campaign has largely been overshadowed by other events, including a presidential impeachment and a worldwide pandemic. But this nasty and brutish campaign is finally coming to an end.
Trump continues to be the king of Pinocchios, amassing 295 since May 2019, with an average rating of 3.64 Pinocchios. (That basically means he almost always received four Pinocchios.) But Biden was no slouch either, earning 51 Pinocchios with an average rating of 2.67.
A number of times, Biden avoided Pinocchios by admitting error. Biden also spoke far less often than Trump, providing fewer opportunities for fact-checking.
How Trump learned to embrace the executive order, which he once called an ‘easy way out’
Trump’s original entry ban on visitors from seven Muslim-majority nations, issued the week he took office in 2017, became a model for his use of executive power: aggressive, highly politicized and sometimes a bit sloppy.
The order was a hasty attempt to address Trump’s impossible campaign promise of a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States.” It prompted global condemnation and cries of racism from critics. And it was revised twice under legal challenges before passing muster with a divided Supreme Court.
Through scores of executive orders and other directives since then, Trump has sought to highlight conservative policy priorities including an immigration crackdown, his still unfinished border wall, reductions in environmental protections and boosts for domestic energy production.
DHS plans largest operation to secure U.S. election against hacking
The Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity division is mounting the largest operation to secure a U.S. election, aiming to prevent a repeat of Russia’s 2016 interference and to ward off new threats posed by Iran and China.
On Election Day, DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency will launch a 24/7 virtual war room, to which election officials across the nation can dial in at any time to share notes about suspicious activity and work together to respond. The agency will also pass along classified information from intelligence agencies about efforts they detect from adversaries seeking to undermine the election, and advise states on how to protect against such attacks.
“I anticipate possibly thousands of local election officials coming in to share information in real time, to coordinate, to track down what’s real and what’s not, separate fact from fiction on the ground,” said Matt Masterson, CISA’s senior cybersecurity adviser, who has helped lead election preparations. “We’ll be able to sort through what’s happening and identify: Is this a typical election event or is this something larger?”
Appeals court panel rules Minnesota must set aside ballots received after Election Day in case they are invalidated
Under a federal appeals court panel decision issued Thursday evening, Minnesotans must return mail-in ballots by Tuesday to ensure they are counted, upending plans the state had advertised to keep counting absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day for another week.
The decision by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit said a Republican lawmaker and GOP activist could challenge the state’s plans to keep counting ballots after the election. The panel said ballots received after Election Day could ultimately be invalidated, sending Democrats scrambling to warn voters.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) urged constituents not to mail their ballots at all, tweeting: “Because of LAST MINUTE ruling, Minnesota DO NOT put ballots in mail any more....Vote in-person or take mail-in ballot directly to ballot box.”