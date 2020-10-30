Trump and Biden plan to fan out across Midwestern battleground states on Friday, with each planning three events in the critical region.

Voters in two states — Minnesota and Wisconsin — will get a glimpse of both candidates. Biden is also touching down in Iowa, while Trump is also traveling to Michigan.

Trump plans to stage “Make America Great Again” rallies in Waterford Township, Mich., and Green Bay, Wis. His campaign is also billing a stop in Rochester, Minn., as a “Make America Great Again Peaceful Protest.” The Trump campaign has been sparring with Minnesota officials over the constraints placed on public gatherings because of the pandemic.

Biden’s campaign has advertised smaller “drive-in” events in Des Moines and St. Paul, Minn. He will also deliver remarks in Milwaukee, according to his campaign.

Three of the four states being visited by the presidential candidates on Friday were carried by Trump in 2016.