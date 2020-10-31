Biden is reuniting with President Barack Obama for two drive-in rallies in Michigan, while running mate Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) is being dispatched to another key battleground, Florida.
Trump is crossing Pennsylvania, beginning in a Philadelphia suburb then moving west with three rallies, including one in the Pittsburgh suburbs. First Lady Melania Trump will make a separate appearance in northeast Pennsylvania and another in Wisconsin. Vice President Pence has two events in North Carolina.
Trump needs to win back some female voters. He’s closing his campaign by insulting them.
A yawning chasm has emerged between Trump’s support among women and their backing of Biden — but the president, in his public remarks, has seemed intent on exacerbating it.
Trump has spent the closing weeks of his campaign using outdated stereotypes to appeal to women in the suburbs, several times saying baselessly that a Biden win would result in the ruination of their communities. He has implied that suburban women are White, when those areas have steadily diversified over decades. He has gone out of his way to insult a growing number of prominent women, from journalists to Democratic politicians to members of his own party.
After a town hall in which NBC’s Savannah Guthrie pressed Trump on several questions, he criticized her as “going totally crazy.” At his Michigan rally, he suggested that a foiled plot to kidnap Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was “maybe . . . a problem, maybe it wasn’t.” The crowd responded with chants of “Lock her up!” Trump has reserved some of his most intense ridicule for women of color. He has repeatedly questioned Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) intellect and whether she attended college, and raised doubts about Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) love of the United States.
Trump drags down GOP senators, giving Democrats more paths to the majority
From the deepest conservative states to more Democratic-leaning terrain, Senate Republicans face a brutal political environment that has left the GOP needing to pull off a near-perfect run in a dozen highly competitive races to retain the majority.
That environment, with a pandemic killing nearly 230,000 Americans and leaving millions unemployed, wounded Trump’s standing even in his most reliable states, dragging Republican incumbents down with him and opening new avenues for Democrats to pursue the Senate majority, according to interviews with 10 strategists in both parties deeply involved in Senate races.
Neither side is certain of victory, and the quirks of each state’s vote-counting system mean it could be days, weeks or even a couple of months before senators know which party holds power over presidential appointments and sets the Senate agenda.
But the national landscape, represented through the president’s weakened standing across the ideological spectrum, sent shock waves through Senate Republicans in recent weeks.