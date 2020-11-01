Please Note

With Election Day two days away, President Trump is holding rallies Sunday in five states, beginning the day in Michigan before heading on to Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Former vice president Joe Biden is spending the day in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, with events in Philadelphia followed by a fundraiser in the evening.

Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), is holding events in Georgia and North Carolina, while Vice President Pence attends a church service in North Carolina before returning to Washington in the afternoon.

With two days until Election Day …
  • Competition remains fierce in two of the most important battleground states, with Biden holding a slight lead over Trump in Pennsylvania and the two candidates in a virtual dead heat in Florida, according to two Washington Post-ABC News polls.
  • Across the United States, political signs have been set ablaze, cars have been vandalized and neighborhood scuffles and shouting matches have proliferated in the waning days of the most toxic election season in more than half a century.
  • Biden leads Trump by nine percentage points nationally, 52 percent to 43 percent, according to an average of national polls since Oct. 12. Biden’s margin in the battleground states of Michigan is also nine points; it’s eight in Wisconsin, seven in Pennsylvania, five in North Carolina, four in Arizona and three in Florida.
November 1, 2020 at 8:08 AM EST
Trump enlists his administration and co-opts the government to bolster his reelection

By David Nakamura and Paul Sonne

In the final days of the 2020 election season, Trump has featured his White House press secretary as a star at his campaign rallies, where she has triumphantly joined him onstage.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka, a senior White House adviser, has stumped for him, and on Saturday posted a stylized photo with uniformed law enforcement officers in Wisconsin, a key battleground.

His top aides, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser Robert O’Brien, have found pressing official business in a number of swing states, traveling there on taxpayer money.

For months, Trump has obliterated the lines between campaigning and governing, and he and his aides have accelerated their drive to leverage the power of the presidency to shore up his election chances with days left before Tuesday’s vote. Trailing in the polls, Trump has employed an all-hands-on-deck approach to maintaining office, dispatching aides to act as surrogates and using the government’s machinery to bolster his campaign.

November 1, 2020 at 8:06 AM EST
In the last weekend of the campaign, Trump and Biden see a competitive race

By Michael Scherer and Josh Dawsey

An unparalleled four-year battle over Trump’s shock election and disruptive presidency raced to a suspenseful conclusion this weekend as the candidates blitzed an expanded 14-state battlefield with ads and rallies that presented radically divergent visions for the nation.

Democrats at all levels remained privately terrified of another surprise result, despite far greater confidence in polling that point to a victory for Biden. Republicans put their faith, once again, in the president’s showmanship as he mounted a final series of irreverent rally spectacles in violation of public health guidance, hoping to motivate a massive late turnout.