Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), is holding events in Georgia and North Carolina, while Vice President Pence attends a church service in North Carolina before returning to Washington in the afternoon.
Trump enlists his administration and co-opts the government to bolster his reelection
In the final days of the 2020 election season, Trump has featured his White House press secretary as a star at his campaign rallies, where she has triumphantly joined him onstage.
Trump’s daughter Ivanka, a senior White House adviser, has stumped for him, and on Saturday posted a stylized photo with uniformed law enforcement officers in Wisconsin, a key battleground.
His top aides, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser Robert O’Brien, have found pressing official business in a number of swing states, traveling there on taxpayer money.
For months, Trump has obliterated the lines between campaigning and governing, and he and his aides have accelerated their drive to leverage the power of the presidency to shore up his election chances with days left before Tuesday’s vote. Trailing in the polls, Trump has employed an all-hands-on-deck approach to maintaining office, dispatching aides to act as surrogates and using the government’s machinery to bolster his campaign.
In the last weekend of the campaign, Trump and Biden see a competitive race
An unparalleled four-year battle over Trump’s shock election and disruptive presidency raced to a suspenseful conclusion this weekend as the candidates blitzed an expanded 14-state battlefield with ads and rallies that presented radically divergent visions for the nation.
Democrats at all levels remained privately terrified of another surprise result, despite far greater confidence in polling that point to a victory for Biden. Republicans put their faith, once again, in the president’s showmanship as he mounted a final series of irreverent rally spectacles in violation of public health guidance, hoping to motivate a massive late turnout.