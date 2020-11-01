Trump on Saturday approvingly tweeted a video of flag-bearing cars surrounding a Biden campaign bus on the road, a day after the Biden campaign says a group of vehicles with Trump flags attempted to run its bus off the highway in Texas.

“I LOVE TEXAS!” Trump wrote in his evening tweet of a video accompanied by music whose lyrics included “welcome to the red kingdom.”

The clip resembled video from Friday’s incident, which led the Biden campaign to cancel an event in a traditionally Republican state where Democrats are hoping to make inroads this year. Trump’s seeming encouragement came as officials around the country are worried about the potential for harassment, voter intimidation or violence at the polls.

Biden’s campaign said in a statement that cars with Trump signs and flags surrounded its bus on the way from San Antonio to Austin. The bus was on Interstate 35, it said, when cars pulled in front of the bus and slowed, attempting to “stop the bus in the middle of the highway.” Campaign staff called 911, according to the statement, getting help from law enforcement to reach their destination.

Video captures a white SUV and a truck colliding behind the Biden bus. The Biden campaign declined to comment on reports that a staffer’s car was the one hit.

Out of “an abundance of caution,” the Biden campaign said, it scrapped an event set to be held in the parking lot of the Texas AFL-CIO building.

“Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas today instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way,” Tariq Thowfeek, the Biden campaign’s communications director in Texas, said in a statement.

The Biden and Trump campaigns did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Trump’s tweet.

Earlier, a state lawmaker who said she was set to join the Biden campaign Friday condemned the pro-Trump drivers′ conduct.

“Unfortunately, Pro-Trump Protestors have escalated well beyond safe limits,” tweeted Texas House Rep. Sheryl Cole (D).

The Austin Police Department was not the jurisdiction for the 911 calls, but Lt. Chris Gwaldo said some officers joined the campaign bus when it arrived in Austin. He said there were “no problems” there and no arrests.

The incident occurred in San Marcos, Gwaldo said. San Marcos police did not immediately respond to an inquiry Saturday evening.

Footage from CBS Austin also captures people heckling the Biden bus as it pulls out of a lot, a truck with a pro-Trump flag nearby.