Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), is holding events in Georgia and North Carolina, while Vice President Pence attends a church service in North Carolina before returning to Washington in the afternoon.
Swing-governors urge patience on Election Day counting
The Democratic governors of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — all part of the “blue wall" that Trump breached in 2016 — have urged people to be patient while votes are being counted in their states, stressing that it could take longer than usual to tally the count.
“People need to relax, and it may take a day or so longer than it usually does,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Sunday in a three-on-one interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
None of those three states can start counting the record numbers of absentee ballots until after the polls close on Election Day, though some municipalities in Michigan can get a head start on sorting them. That creates the possibility that Trump might claim victory on Election Day based on the number of voters who show up to cast ballots on Nov. 3, the governors acknowledged, before officials are actually done counting.
“It’s more important that we get a count that is accurate than a count that is fast,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “We want to get this count right.”
Biden maintains lead over Trump nationally, new NBC News-WSJ poll shows
A new NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll shows former vice president Joe Biden maintaining a wide lead over President Trump nationally.
In the survey, which was conducted Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 52 percent of registered voters support Biden, while 42 percent back Trump. The results are virtually unchanged from the previous poll, conducted two weeks ago.
The poll also finds that 52 percent of registered voters disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president, while 45 percent approve. Voters’ views of how Trump is handling his job vary depending on the issue, however. Only 40 percent approve of how he is handling the coronavirus pandemic, for instance, while 55 percent approve of his handling of the economy.
Analysis: Here are the states which have been the most likely to deliver the presidency
In every presidential election, there’s one state that puts the victor over the top.
Some years, that state doesn’t matter much. In 1984, for example, President Ronald Reagan won reelection so overwhelmingly that he could have lost any number of states and still beaten Walter Mondale handily. It’s not that Reagan had to win, say, Kansas to earn a second term. But there was nonetheless a state that served as the tipping point from loss to win.
How often has each of the 50 states and D.C. that awards electoral votes been the one to hand a candidate the presidency on this measure (ignoring, again, electoral college weirdness or the Maine/Nebraska one-offs)?
‘There will be NO LOCKDOWNS,’ Trump tweets as he departs White House for five-state blitz
President Trump left the White House on Sunday morning for a blitz of campaign rallies in five states, attacking former vice president Joe Biden in a series of tweets before departing Washington.
In one of the tweets, Trump falsely claimed that Biden “wants to LOCKDOWN our Country, maybe for years. Crazy!”
Biden has said he would heed the advice of public health experts in determining his coronavirus response.
“There will be NO LOCKDOWNS," Trump said in the tweet. "The great American Comeback is underway!!!”
Trump’s repeated assertions the United States is “rounding the turn” on the coronavirus have increasingly alarmed the government’s top health experts, who say the country is heading into a long and potentially deadly winter with an unprepared government unwilling to make tough choices.
Trump praises video resembling car group that Biden campaign says tried to run its bus off the road
Trump on Saturday approvingly tweeted a video of flag-bearing cars surrounding a Biden campaign bus on the road, a day after the Biden campaign says a group of vehicles with Trump flags attempted to run its bus off the highway in Texas.
“I LOVE TEXAS!” Trump wrote in his evening tweet of a video accompanied by music whose lyrics included “welcome to the red kingdom.”
The clip resembled video from Friday’s incident, which led the Biden campaign to cancel an event in a traditionally Republican state where Democrats are hoping to make inroads this year. Trump’s seeming encouragement came as officials around the country are worried about the potential for harassment, voter intimidation or violence at the polls.
Biden’s campaign said in a statement that cars with Trump signs and flags surrounded its bus on the way from San Antonio to Austin. The bus was on Interstate 35, it said, when cars pulled in front of the bus and slowed, attempting to “stop the bus in the middle of the highway.” Campaign staff called 911, according to the statement, getting help from law enforcement to reach their destination.
Video captures a white SUV and a truck colliding behind the Biden bus. The Biden campaign declined to comment on reports that a staffer’s car was the one hit.
Out of “an abundance of caution,” the Biden campaign said, it scrapped an event set to be held in the parking lot of the Texas AFL-CIO building.
“Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas today instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way,” Tariq Thowfeek, the Biden campaign’s communications director in Texas, said in a statement.
The Biden and Trump campaigns did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Trump’s tweet.
Earlier, a state lawmaker who said she was set to join the Biden campaign Friday condemned the pro-Trump drivers′ conduct.
“Unfortunately, Pro-Trump Protestors have escalated well beyond safe limits,” tweeted Texas House Rep. Sheryl Cole (D).
The Austin Police Department was not the jurisdiction for the 911 calls, but Lt. Chris Gwaldo said some officers joined the campaign bus when it arrived in Austin. He said there were “no problems” there and no arrests.
The incident occurred in San Marcos, Gwaldo said. San Marcos police did not immediately respond to an inquiry Saturday evening.
Footage from CBS Austin also captures people heckling the Biden bus as it pulls out of a lot, a truck with a pro-Trump flag nearby.
“We’re here to escort you out of Texas!” a man can be heard saying.
Trump enlists his administration and co-opts the government to bolster his reelection
In the final days of the 2020 election season, Trump has featured his White House press secretary as a star at his campaign rallies, where she has triumphantly joined him onstage.
Trump’s daughter Ivanka, a senior White House adviser, has stumped for him, and on Saturday posted a stylized photo with uniformed law enforcement officers in Wisconsin, a key battleground.
His top aides, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser Robert O’Brien, have found pressing official business in a number of swing states, traveling there on taxpayer money.
For months, Trump has obliterated the lines between campaigning and governing, and he and his aides have accelerated their drive to leverage the power of the presidency to shore up his election chances with days left before Tuesday’s vote. Trailing in the polls, Trump has employed an all-hands-on-deck approach to maintaining office, dispatching aides to act as surrogates and using the government’s machinery to bolster his campaign.
In the last weekend of the campaign, Trump and Biden see a competitive race
An unparalleled four-year battle over Trump’s shock election and disruptive presidency raced to a suspenseful conclusion this weekend as the candidates blitzed an expanded 14-state battlefield with ads and rallies that presented radically divergent visions for the nation.
Democrats at all levels remained privately terrified of another surprise result, despite far greater confidence in polling that point to a victory for Biden. Republicans put their faith, once again, in the president’s showmanship as he mounted a final series of irreverent rally spectacles in violation of public health guidance, hoping to motivate a massive late turnout.