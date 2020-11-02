An analysis of in-person events hosted by both campaigns since April shows that among the battleground states of the 2020 election cycle, Pennsylvania and Florida have the distinction of receiving the most campaign visits from the candidates, with Republicans more active in hosting in-person events during the pandemic era. President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden’s campaigns rallied in these crucial states more than a dozen times each over the last few months.
Instead, Democrats tried to take their events online. Over the last few months, Biden and Harris participated in more than 50 online events such as town halls or meetings with political groups and voters.
Unlike Clinton, Biden and Harris limited their in-person campaign events in red states that could flip and instead worked to shore up support in battleground states that will decide the election. In the past week though, Harris has scheduled events in Texas, a traditionally red state, where Democrats hope to take advantage of changing demographics and antipathy toward Trump.
Armand Emamdjomeh contributed to this report.
Events data from Washington Post reporting, C-SPAN campaign event tracker and Ballotpedia. Race ratings from the Cook Political Report. Only in-person public events such as rallies, speeches or visits where the candidate addressed specific voters have been considered for this analysis. Remarks to the press, news conferences or events in the cities the candidates live such as Wilmington, Del., or Washington have not been considered for the analysis. Fundraising events, live chats, kickoff calls and video calls are not included. Events have been collected between April 1 and Nov. 2.