An analysis of in-person events hosted by both campaigns since April shows that among the battleground states of the 2020 election cycle, Pennsylvania and Florida have the distinction of receiving the most campaign visits from the candidates, with Republicans more active in hosting in-person events during the pandemic era. President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden’s campaigns rallied in these crucial states more than a dozen times each over the last few months.

Where Trump and Pence have traveled

Trump Pence Mont. Minn. N.H. Wis. Mich. N.Y. R.I. Pa. Iowa Neb. Nev. Ohio Md. Utah Ind. Va. N.C. Tenn. Okla. Ariz. S.C. Ga. Texas La. Fla. Trump Pence Maine Mont. Minn. N.H. Wis. Mich. N.Y. R.I. Pa. Iowa Neb. Nev. Ohio Md. Utah Ind. Va. N.C. Tenn. Okla. Ariz. S.C. Ga. Texas La. Fla. Trump Pence Maine Mont. Minn. N.H. Wis. Mich. N.Y. R.I. Pa. Iowa Neb. Nev. Ohio Md. Utah Ind. Va. N.C. Tenn. Okla. Ariz. S.C. Ga. Texas La. Fla. Trump Pence Maine Mont. Minn. N.H. Wis. Mich. N.Y. R.I. Pa. Iowa Neb. Nev. Ohio Md. Utah Ind. Va. N.C. Tenn. Okla. Ariz. S.C. Ga. Texas La. Fla.

These swing states are key to both parties’ route to win the election. Winning Florida will boost Trump’s reelection chances, and securing Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and North Carolina virtually guarantees the president four more years in the White House. Trump’s campaign has hosted several rallies in these swing states over the campaign.

His campaign has also hosted in-person events in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin, states which he won in 2016 but recent polls show as leaning in favor of the Democrats.

Meanwhile, flipping Florida and Pennsylvania, states that both voted for Trump in 2016, will almost certainly give the keys to the White House to Biden. “You hold the key. If Florida goes blue, it’s over,” Biden said to voters at a car rally on the campus of Broward College, a statement that has become a staple of his campaign in the closing weeks.

Where Biden and Harris have traveled

Biden Harris Wash. Maine Mont. N.D. Minn. Ore. Vt. N.H. Idaho Wis. Mich. N.Y. S.D. Mass. R.I. Conn. Wyo. Pa. Iowa N.J. Neb. Nev. Ohio Del. Md. D.C. Utah Ind. Ill. W.Va. Calif. Colo. Va. Kan. Mo. Ky. N.C. Tenn. Okla. Ariz. Ark. S.C. N.M. Ga. Ala. Miss. Texas La. Fla. Alaska Hawaii Biden Harris Wash. Maine Mont. N.D. Minn. Ore. Vt. N.H. Idaho Wis. Mich. N.Y. S.D. Mass. R.I. Conn. Wyo. Pa. Iowa N.J. Neb. Nev. Ohio Del. Md. D.C. Utah Ind. Ill. W.Va. Calif. Colo. Va. Kan. Mo. Ky. N.C. Tenn. Okla. Ariz. Ark. S.C. N.M. Ga. Ala. Miss. Texas La. Fla. Alaska Hawaii Biden Harris Wash. Maine Mont. N.D. Minn. Ore. Vt. N.H. Idaho Wis. Mich. N.Y. S.D. Mass. R.I. Conn. Wyo. Pa. Iowa N.J. Neb. Nev. Ohio Del. Md. D.C. Utah Ind. Ill. W.Va. Calif. Colo. Va. Kan. Mo. Ky. N.C. Tenn. Okla. Ariz. Ark. S.C. N.M. Ga. Ala. Miss. Texas La. Fla. Alaska Hawaii Biden Harris Wash. Maine Mont. N.D. Minn. Ore. Vt. N.H. Idaho Wis. Mich. N.Y. S.D. Mass. R.I. Conn. Wyo. Pa. Iowa N.J. Neb. Nev. Ohio Del. Md. D.C. Utah Ind. Ill. W.Va. Calif. Colo. Va. Kan. Mo. Ky. N.C. Tenn. Okla. Ariz. Ark. S.C. N.M. Ga. Ala. Miss. Texas La. Fla. Alaska Hawaii

Biden has sought to address a key criticism of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign by focusing on winning back the key swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Biden’s team has made several stops in these states over the past two months.

Biden addressed voters in Pennsylvania seven times over the last two weeks, and he rallied with former president Barack Obama in Detroit.

Trump’s campaign has been more consistent in its strategy. Despite the virus, the rallies, the crowd and the message are similar to the ones that elected him in 2016.



President Trump gestures during a campaign rally Thursday in Tampa. (Chris O'Meara/AP)

In mid-June, with cases spiking nationwide, Trump hosted rallies in Orlando and Tulsa. The president chose Florida to formally announce his reelection bid on June 18, 2019, during the rally in Orlando.

Trump, as well as Biden, have not only campaigned in large cities. They have also visited smaller cities such as Allentown, Pa., or La Crosse, Wis., to capitalize on the attention of local media. In September, Biden took Amtrak on a multi-stop trip to campaign in rural areas such as Greensburg and Latrobe in Pennsylvania.

For the Trump campaign, the president’s covid-19 diagnosis and subsequent hospitalization for treatment in the first week of October barely slowed the pace of large in-person events — frequently held with few physical distancing precautions and large numbers of attendees without masks.

Timeline of visits of the Republican campaign

Electoral college votes 10 20 30 Electoral college ratings Lean Republican Lean Democrat Toss up Trump Pa. Pa. Nov. Fla. Mich. Fla. Mich. N.C. N.C. Pa. Pa. Pa. Pa. Ariz. Fla. N.C. N.C. N.C. N.C. Ariz. Pa. Fla. Ga. Ohio Fla. Pa. N.C. Iowa Fla. Fla. Oct. Fla. Ohio N.C. Fla. Ohio Fla. Pa. Ohio Pa. Pa. Fla. N.C. Sept. Ariz. Pa. Trump hospitalized Wis. Pa. Ohio Aug. Fla. Fla. Pa. Pa. Tex. Tex. Ga. Fla. Fla. July Tex. June Maine Fla. Mich. Mich. Pa. May Ariz. Pence Nov. Pa. Pa. N.C. N.C. Pa. Pa. Ohio Mich. Fla. Ariz. Oct. Iowa Iowa Ohio Pa. Pa. Sept. N.C. Pa. Aug. Fla. Fla. Wis. Pa. July Iowa Pa. June Md. Ga. Iowa May Wis. April Va. Electoral college votes 10 20 30 Electoral college ratings Lean Republican Lean Democrat Toss up Trump Iowa Ga. Mich. Pa. Pa. Fla. Nov. Mich. Wis. Pa. Fla. Mich. Ariz. N.C. N.C. Pa. Pa. Pa. Pa. Ariz. N.C. N.C. Wis. Mich. N.C. N.C. Ariz. Pa. Fla. Ga. Ohio Fla. Pa. Iowa Wis. Fla. Oct. Fla. Minn. Va. Pa. N.C. Fla. Pa. Wis. Pa. Ohio Pa. Pa. N.C. Sept. Ariz. N.C. Wis. N.C. Trump hospitalized Pa. Wis. Ariz. Iowa Ariz. Ohio Ohio Aug. Fla. Fla. Pa. Pa. Tex. Tex. Ga. Fla. July Wis. Ariz. Tex. June Maine Fla. Mich. Mich. Pa. May Ariz. Pence Nov. Pa. N.C. Pa. Ariz. N.C. S.C. Ohio Pa. Pa. Fla. N.C. Mich. Ariz. Oct. Iowa Pa. Wis. Ohio N.Y. Pa. Pa. Wis. Sept. N.C. Pa. Pa. Mich. Aug. Fla. Fla. Fla. Ind. S.C. Wis. Pa. July Iowa Pa. June Md. Ga. Iowa May Ind. Wis. April Va. Electoral college votes 20 30 10 Electoral college ratings Lean Republican Lean Democrat Toss up Trump April May June July August September October November N.C. Wis. Ariz. Wis. Pa. Mich. Mich. Ohio Ariz. Ariz. N.C. N.C. Ga. Fla. Minn. Pa. Pa. Fla. Minn. Fla. Ohio Pa. Pa. Fla. Pa. Va. N.C. Fla. Ohio Maine Pa. N.H. Wis. Ga. Fla. Ariz. Fla. Minn. Wis. Tex. N.H. Iowa Tex. Mich. Pa. Fla. Wis. Minn. Fla. Minn. Nev. Fla. Fla. Mich. Fla. Pa. N.C. Ariz. Ariz. N.C. Mich. Pa. Pa. Ohio Tex. Fla. Fla. Tenn. Ariz. Ariz. Wis. Tex. Pa. Mich. Pa. N.C. N.C. Maine Pa. Wis. Mich. Ohio Ga. N.C. Wis. Ohio N.C. Tex. Pa. Wis. Fla. Fla. Ohio Pa. Mich. N.C. Pa. Iowa Wis. Neb. N.C. Wis. Pa. Pa. Ariz. Mich. Ariz. Ga. N.C. Trump hospitalized Iowa Pence April May June July August September October November Wis. Pa. Ohio Wis. Mich. Pa. Ariz. Fla. N.C. Mich. S.C. Wis. N.Y. Fla. Nev. Okla. Ohio Minn. N.C. Wis. Pa. Minn. Mont. Fla. Fla. Pa. N.H. Pa. Iowa Md. Pa. Iowa Iowa Wis. N.C. Va. Ga. Pa. Wis. Ind. Pa. N.H. Ariz. Pa. Iowa Fla. Va. Ind. Ind. Mich. Ariz. Pa. Ariz. Iowa Iowa La. Ariz. Wis. Maine Pa. Wis. Wis. Ohio Ariz. S.C. Pa. Mich. Wis. Iowa Ohio Iowa Utah N.C. N.C. Pa. N.C. Electoral college votes 10 20 30 Electoral college ratings Lean Democrat Toss up Lean Republican Trump April May June July August September October November N.C. Wis. Ariz. Wis. Pa. Mich. Mich. Ohio Ariz. Ariz. N.C. N.C. Ga. Fla. Minn. Pa. Pa. Fla. Minn. Fla. Ohio Pa. Pa. Fla. Pa. Va. N.C. Fla. Ohio Maine Pa. N.H. Wis. Ga. Fla. Ariz. Fla. Minn. Wis. Tex. N.H. Iowa Tex. Mich. Pa. Fla. Wis. Minn. Fla. Minn. Nev. Fla. Fla. Mich. Fla. Pa. N.C. Ariz. Ariz. N.C. Mich. Pa. Pa. Ohio Tex. Fla. Fla. Tenn. Ariz. Ariz. Wis. Tex. Pa. Mich. Pa. N.C. N.C. Maine Pa. Wis. Mich. Ohio Ga. N.C. Wis. Ohio N.C. Tex. Pa. Wis. Fla. Fla. Ohio Pa. Mich. N.C. Pa. Iowa Wis. Neb. N.C. Wis. Pa. Pa. Ariz. Mich. Ariz. Ga. N.C. Trump hospitalized Iowa Pence April May June July August September October November Wis. Pa. Ohio Wis. Mich. Pa. Ariz. Fla. N.C. Mich. S.C. Wis. N.Y. Fla. Okla. Nev. Ohio Minn. N.C. Wis. Pa. Minn. Mont. Fla. Fla. Pa. N.H. Pa. Iowa Md. Pa. Iowa Iowa Wis. N.C. Va. Ga. Pa. Wis. Ind. Pa. N.H. Ariz. Pa. Iowa Fla. Va. Ind. Ind. Mich. Ariz. Pa. Ariz. Iowa La. Iowa Ariz. Wis. Maine Pa. Wis. Wis. Ohio Ariz. S.C. Pa. Mich. Wis. Iowa Ohio Iowa Utah N.C. N.C. Pa. N.C.

In contrast, Biden’s campaign showed a more cautious approach. The campaign didn’t host any in-person events during the summer when many parts of the country were in the middle of a surge in reported cases. Only during the last two months have Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.), campaigned repeatedly in crucial states such as Pennsylvania, Florida or Michigan.

Timeline of visits of the Republican campaign

Electoral college votes 10 20 30 Electoral college ratings Lean Republican Lean Democrat Toss up Biden Pa. Ohio Pa. Nov. Wis. Pa. Fla. Fla. Pa. Ga. Pa. Fla. Pa. Ohio Fla. Ohio Oct. Fla. Pa. Nev. Pa. Fla. Pa. Ohio Pa. Pa. Pa. Fla. Fla. N.Y. Mich. Pa. Sept. Pa. Pa. Wis. Aug. Del. Pa. Pa. July Pa. Pa. Pa. June Del. Pa. Harris Pa. Nov. Pa. Tex. Tex. Fla. Tex. Ariz. Fla. N.C. Nev. Ga. N.C. Nev. Fla. N.C. Oct. Mich. Pa. Fla. Sept. Wis. D.C. Aug. Electoral college votes 10 20 30 Electoral college ratings Lean Republican Lean Democrat Toss up Biden Pa. Ohio Pa. Pa. Nov. Pa. Fla. Wis. Fla. Pa. Pa. Mich. Ga. Pa. Mich. Fla. Ohio Pa. Ohio Fla. Mich. Ohio Ariz. Ohio Oct. Fla. Pa. Pa. Pa. Fla. Pa. Ohio Pa. Pa. Wis. Pa. Fla. Fla. N.Y. Pa. Sept. Pa. Wis. Pa. Wis. Wis. Aug. Del. Pa. Pa. July Pa. Pa. Pa. June Del. Pa. Harris Pa. Pa. Pa. Nov. Tex. N.C. Ga. Ariz. Tex. Fla. Tex. Fla. Ariz. Ariz. Mich. N.C. Nev. Nev. Ga. N.C. N.C. Fla. Fla. Utah Ariz. Oct. Nev. N.C. N.C. Mich. Mich. Mich. Pa. Fla. Wis. Sept. D.C. Aug. Electoral college votes 20 30 10 Electoral college ratings Lean Republican Lean Democrat Toss up Biden April May June July August September October November Fla. N.C. Fla. Mich. Nev. Mich. Mich. Minn. Ohio Ohio Tenn. Pa. Pa. Minn. Pa. Fla. Pa. Ohio Del. Fla. Ohio Iowa Pa. Pa. Pa. Pa. Del. Pa. Wis. Pa. Pa. Pa. Pa. Pa. Pa. Fla. Wis. Wis. Mich. Pa. Pa. Pa. Fla. Pa. Mich. Pa. Ohio Pa. Mich. N.Y. Fla. Pa. Ohio Fla. Pa. Pa. Pa. Ariz. Ga. Pa. Wis. Wis. Ohio Harris April May June July August September October November Fla. Ariz. N.C. N.C. Mich. Ga. N.C. Ariz. N.C. Tex. Utah Pa. N.C. Nev. Fla. D.C. Mich. Tex. Fla. Nev. Ariz. N.C. Pa. Mich. Wis. N.C. Fla. Fla. Mich. Pa. Fla. N.C. Pa. Ga. Tex. Nev. Ariz. Electoral college votes 10 20 30 Electoral college ratings Lean Republican Lean Democrat Toss up Biden April May June July August September October November Fla. N.C. Fla. Mich. Nev. Mich. Mich. Minn. Ohio Ohio Tenn. Pa. Pa. Minn. Pa. Fla. Pa. Ohio Del. Fla. Ohio Iowa Pa. Pa. Pa. Pa. Del. Pa. Wis. Pa. Pa. Pa. Pa. Pa. Pa. Fla. Wis. Wis. Mich. Pa. Pa. Pa. Fla. Pa. Mich. Pa. Ohio Pa. Mich. N.Y. Fla. Pa. Ohio Fla. Pa. Pa. Pa. Ariz. Ga. Pa. Wis. Wis. Ohio Harris April May June July August September October November Fla. Ariz. N.C. N.C. Mich. Ga. N.C. Ariz. N.C. Tex. Utah Pa. N.C. Nev. Fla. D.C. Mich. Tex. Fla. Nev. Ariz. N.C. Pa. Mich. Wis. N.C. Fla. Fla. Mich. Pa. Fla. N.C. Pa. Ga. Tex. Nev. Ariz.

Instead, Democrats tried to take their events online. Over the last few months, Biden and Harris participated in more than 50 online events such as town halls or meetings with political groups and voters.



Joe Biden, accompanied by his granddaughter Natalie Biden, speaks to people outside a campaign center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Unlike Clinton, Biden and Harris limited their in-person campaign events in red states that could flip and instead worked to shore up support in battleground states that will decide the election. In the past week though, Harris has scheduled events in Texas, a traditionally red state, where Democrats hope to take advantage of changing demographics and antipathy toward Trump.

Armand Emamdjomeh contributed to this report.