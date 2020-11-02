Bipartisan group unveils ad urging continued counting of votes after Election Day
Amid fears that Trump could prematurely declare victory, a bipartisan group of former officeholders, diplomats and national security officials unveiled a new ad Monday that will start running this week urging Americans to “count every vote.”
The spot is from the National Council on Election Integrity, which includes Daniel Coats, Trump’s former director of national intelligence. Trump has repeatedly said the winner of the election should be known on Tuesday night and questioned the appropriateness of continuing to count mail-in ballots after that.
The ad makes no mention of Trump but says, “Let our election officials do their jobs and count every vote, just like the law requires, because this election, it isn’t up the candidates, it’s up to us.”
“Keep counting,” the narrator concludes.
The group said the spot is part of a $6 million national buy that will initially air on cable stations and then expand to include key battleground states in the post-election period.
Other Republicans on the council include former Senate majority leader Bill Frist (Tenn.), former defense secretary Chuck Hagel, former congresswoman Susan Molinari (N.Y.), former homeland security secretary Tom Ridge and former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele.
Biden maintains edge in Pennsylvania, new poll shows
Biden maintains an advantage over Trump in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania amid signs of a tightening race, according to a poll released Monday by Monmouth University.
The poll offers two different turnout scenarios.
In a high-turnout model, Biden draws 51 percent support among likely voters compared with 44 percent for Trump. Under a low turnout model, Biden draws 50 percent support compared with 45 percent for Trump.
Those are smaller margins than in a Monmouth poll from Pennsylvania last month, when Biden’s edge ranged from eight to 11 percentage points.
The findings from the latest Monmouth poll are in line with a Washington Post average of other recent polls from Pennsylvania, which show Biden with a six-percentage-point lead.
“All eyes have been on the Keystone State from the start,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute. “Pennsylvania voters may have responded more than most to key events, such as the conventions and the debates. This potential for movement is one reason why both campaigns have spent so much time there.”
Democrats to focus heavily on Pennsylvania, with a side trip by Biden to next-door Ohio
Biden and Harris plan a final-day blitz Monday of Pennsylvania, punctuated by appearances with a pair of pop music superstars, as the Democratic tickets seeks to block a repeat of 2016 when Trump narrowly carried the state en route to assembling his electoral college victory.
Early in the day, Biden will make a side trip to next-door Ohio, where a victory would offer another pathway to the 270 electoral votes the winner needs. He plans a speech in Cleveland to encourage voting.
Otherwise, the Democratic ticket and their spouses plan to hunker down in Pennsylvania, with events around the state aimed at driving up turnout among key constituencies, including working-class and Black voters.
Biden plans to end his day with a stop in Pittsburgh, where he is scheduled to be joined by Lady Gaga, while Harris plans to end her day in Philadelphia, where John Legend is scheduled to join her.
During a church stop in Pennsylvania on Sunday, Biden noted the state’s importance to both campaigns.
“President Trump is terrified of what is going to happen in Pennsylvania,” Biden said. “He knows that the people of Pennsylvania get to have their say — if you have your say, he doesn’t stand a chance.”
Trump plans a second consecutive day of five rallies
Trump plans a second consecutive day of five rallies, hitting an array of battleground states that he carried four years ago and where he is attempting to pull off come-from-behind wins this year.
Trump plans to touch down in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — before returning to Michigan for his final “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” of the day.
In 2016, Trump carried Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin over Democrat Hillary Clinton by less than one percentage point. A Washington Post average of recent polls from the states shows Biden with a six-percentage-point lead in Pennsylvania and nine-percentage-point leads in Michigan and Wisconsin.
In 2016, Trump carried North Carolina over Clinton by nearly four percentage points. A Post average of recent polls there shows Biden leading by five percentage points.
Pence, meanwhile, has two rallies of his own planned Monday in Pennsylvania before he is scheduled to join Trump at his two Michigan stops.
Analysis: Trump’s last-minute push in Georgia highlights concern about Biden’s rise in traditionally red state
Trump spent a chunk of his precious final 48 hours before Election Day in Rome, Ga. — a sign he is concerned about his prospects in the historically red state that has not gone blue in a presidential race since 1992.
Trump, who won the state by five points in 2016, played up his stop last night at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains as a symbol of loyalty to his base: “They said: ‘Sir, you don’t have to come to Georgia. We have it made,’ ” Trump told the crowd. “But I said I promised we have to be here.”
Trump suggests he’ll fire Fauci after the election
Trump suggested at a rally early Monday in Florida that he might fire Anthony S. Fauci after the nation’s top infectious-disease official offered a critical assessment of the White House’s response to the coronavirus crisis in an interview with The Washington Post.
Appearing at his fifth rally of the day, Trump was complaining to a crowd at a Miami-area airport when his supporters began chanting: “Fire Fauci! Fire Fauci!”
Trump paused to listen a few moments before replying: “Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election. I appreciate the advice.”
In his interview with The Post, Fauci said the country is heading into a long and potentially deadly winter with an unprepared government unwilling to make tough choices.
“We’re in for a whole lot of hurt. It’s not a good situation,” said Fauci, who also relayed that the White House coronavirus task force meets less frequently and has far less influence as the president and his top advisers have focused on reopening the country.
“Right now, the public health aspect of the task force has diminished greatly,” he said.
Fact-checking the ‘final arguments’ of Biden and Trump
With the presidential election race coming to a close Tuesday, here’s a roundup of key claims being made by Biden and Trump in their “final argument” speeches.
In rally speeches that can last 90 minutes or more, Trump repeats many of his greatest hits of debunked claims, well-documented in our database of his false or misleading claims and our best-selling book. He pitches the election as “a choice between the American Dream and a socialist nightmare … a choice between a Trump super-recovery and a Biden depression.” We have dealt below with many of his claims under thematic categories.
Biden’s speeches, before much smaller crowds as he maintains coronavirus restrictions, are shorter, with a heavy emphasis on what he decries as Trump’s failures on the pandemic as well as a call for unity.