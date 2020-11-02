Meanwhile, President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden traded insults at the outset of a busy day on the campaign trail, with Trump calling Biden “a career politician who hates you” during a stop in North Carolina and Biden calling Trump “a disgrace” during an appearance in Ohio.
Biden leads Trump in Florida, Ohio, new Quinnipiac polls show
New polling by Quinnipiac University shows Biden maintaining his lead over Trump in the battleground states of Florida and Ohio, as well as by double digits nationally.
According to the new polls, Biden wins the support of 47 percent of likely voters in Florida, while 42 percent back Trump. In Ohio, 47 percent of likely voters support Biden and 43 percent back Trump. And nationally, Biden takes 50 percent among likely voters, while Trump takes 39 percent.
The survey also shows that the coronavirus pandemic has markedly changed the way Americans cast their ballots this year.
Among likely voters across the nation, a plurality — 37 percent — said they will or already have cast their vote by mail or absentee ballot. Thirty-five percent said they will vote or have already voted at an early voting location, while 27 percent said that they will cast their ballot in person on Election Day.
The surveys were conducted Oct. 28-Nov. 1 and have a margin of error of plus or minus 2.4 percentage points in Florida, 2.6 in Ohio and 2.5 nationally.
Justice Department will monitor voting-rights compliance in 18 states in person
The Justice Department on Monday announced that it plans to send personnel to 44 jurisdictions across 18 states to monitor compliance with federal voting-rights laws.
The step is one the department takes in every election, though its ability to monitor polling sites was curtailed by a 2013 Supreme Court ruling.
“Federal law entrusts the Civil Rights Division with protecting the right to vote for all Americans,” said Eric S. Dreiband, assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division, in a statement announcing the action. “Our federal laws protect the right of all American citizens to vote without suffering discrimination, intimidation, and harassment. The work of the Civil Rights Division around each federal general election is a continuation of its historical mission to ensure that all of our citizens can freely exercise this most fundamental American right.”
The targeted jurisdictions include counties in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, New Mexico and North Carolina, among others. Matt Lloyd, a Justice Department spokesman, said in a statement that lawyers in the department’s civil rights division called the secretary of state’s office in each state beforehand.
“The Civil Rights Division is continuing its mission in monitoring in the field for the November federal election, just as it has in years past,” Lloyd said. The monitors are distributed across the country, as we have in prior federal election years. Every federal election year, the Department makes a new assessment of where the Department should be, and send out staff based on that assessment for that year.”
The department said in a news release that monitors would “focus on compliance with the Voting Rights Act, and the other federal voting rights laws enforced by the division” and would include personnel from the civil rights division and U.S. Attorney’s Offices. The monitors will physically visit polling places to watch.
In the last presidential election in 2016, the department sent more than 500 personnel to 67 jurisdictions in 28 states, according to a Justice Department news release.
Federal judge allows Texas’s Harris County to count ballots cast via drive-through voting
A federal judge has rejected Republicans’ attempt to invalidate tens of thousands of ballots cast via “drive-through” voting in Harris County, which is home to Houston. But he also cautioned those who haven’t yet voted to avoid using drive-through centers on Election Day because of outstanding questions about the method’s legality.
U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen, an appointee of former President George W. Bush, found that the plaintiffs did not have standing to challenge the validity of the ballots.
The decision follows a string of Republican attempts to limit the expansion of voting options in the Texas, particularly in Democratic-led Harris County, where local officials have spent tens of millions of dollars trying to making voting easier during the coronavirus pandemic.
The plaintiffs have appealed the decision and said they expect a decision from the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals tonight.
The 10 drive-through early voting centers that Harris County election officials opened have proven popular, accounting for 127,000 ballots. Those ballots could make the difference in the traditionally Republican state, where polls show a close race between Trump and Biden.
Houston conservative activist Steve Hotze, along with Republican candidates and officeholders, had argued that those ballots were illegally cast because the Texas legislature never explicitly allowed such a voting method.
“It should be noted that many times these votes are cast by numerous people in one car, eliminating the confidentiality surrounding one’s vote,” the plaintiffs wrote in a brief to the court, alleging that the drive-through centers are mostly in Democratic areas and compromise election integrity.
County officials, along with Democrats and voting rights groups, contend that both parties have blessed drive-through voting and that throwing out those ballots now would be unconstitutional.
Biden talks unity, unions and fracking at a campaign stop in Pennsylvania
During a speech given to campaign volunteers in the Pittsburgh suburbs on Monday afternoon, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden painted himself as a pro-military, pro-union unifier, called President Trump a loser, and said that no matter how many times Trump “repeats the lie, I will not ban fracking. I never said I would.”
The candidates are locked in a bitter battle for Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral college votes, and made it part of their final day of campaigning. Trump spoke in Scranton, one of Biden’s hometowns, in the northeastern part of the state, less than an hour before Biden’s remarks. Biden, who brought his grandchildren onstage and introduced them after his speech, made an effort to highlight the issues on which he thinks he and Pennsylvania voters relate.
Biden said he would be “the most pro-union president you’ve ever seen,” saying that unions deserve a seat at the table as a check on corporate power. He said that six generals who served under Trump had endorsed him as a more fit commander in chief, and emphasized that his son, Beau, served in Iraq. People who serve in the military are no losers, Biden said, “Trump’s a loser!”
Biden also said he would rebuild the middle class, and continued to pitch himself as a uniter and Trump as a divider.
“That’s wrong. That’s not who we are,” Biden said. “Everybody knows who Donald Trump is. Let’s keep showing them who we are. We choose hope over fear. Unity over division. Science over fiction. And yes, truth over lies.”
“We are so much better than this,” he said. “It’s not about blue states and red states but the United States.”
Trump mounts last-minute, pro-fracking push in Pennsylvania
President Trump’s election-eve pitch in Pennsylvania is that he — and he alone — will protect the oil and gas industry in the state he desperately needs to win to stay in the White House.
Both Republicans and Democrats see the Keystone State as key to victory, with several analyses showing it as a tipping point in determining the winner of the electoral college in the contest between the president and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
To that end, Trump delivered a spate of speeches in the gas- and oil-producing state over the past weekend before Election Day, culminating in the signing of an executive order meant to reassure energy workers there.
In Pa., Trump hammers Biden on fracking, says court decision on voting deadline is ‘physically dangerous’
At a rally in Avoca, Pa., Monday afternoon, Trump ramped up his attacks against Biden on fracking and said the recent Supreme Court decision on Pennsylvania’s extended deadline for accepting ballots is “physically dangerous,” without elaborating.
“Biden’s plan to ban fracking is an economic death sentence for Pennsylvania. Biden’s energy shutdown will wipe out your jobs, decimate your towns, eliminate your factories and send your state into a nightmare of crippling poverty,” Trump told supporters.
Trump misrepresented Biden’s position. The former vice president has said repeatedly that he would not ban fracking.
Trump continues to claim, falsely, that mail-in voting is rife with fraud and that it is unlawful for ballots to be counted after Election Day. On Monday, he cited an unnamed pollster who he said appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” the previous night and declared that because of “cheating,” an additional five percentage points should be factored into Trump’s vote share.
“Now, they said, ‘How is he going to do in Pennsylvania?’” Trump said. “'He’s going to win Pennsylvania except for the cheating. We figure we have to leave five percent for the cheating that takes place.”
He added: “And when the Supreme Court gave you the extension, they made a very dangerous situation. And I mean dangerous, physically dangerous. And they made it a very, very bad — they did a very bad thing for the state.”
Trump says he might fire Fauci. Technically, he can’t.
It is a secret to no one that the relationship between the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, Anthony S. Fauci, and President Trump has turned sour, as they clashed over the White House’s response to the coronavirus pandemic that has by now taken the lives of 230,000 Americans.
Then came Sunday’s campaign rally in South Florida where the frantic crowd chanted: “Fire Fauci! Fire Fauci!” prompting a striking response from the president that suggested he might just do that.
“Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election,” Trump told his supporters. “I appreciate the advice."
The not-so-subtle threat has prompted questions and concerns over the plausibility of Trump firing the country’s popular health expert, and whether the president has the legal authority to do so.
In short, he does not.
Analysis: Votes are always being counted for days after election night
President Trump’s latest attacks undermining Tuesday’s election are particularly egregious, because they call into question not just how U.S. elections work in a pandemic but also standard practice for counting votes in all elections.
Trump has been saying that all votes should be counted on election night. “It would be very, very proper and very nice if a winner were declared on November 3rd, instead of counting ballots for two weeks, which is totally inappropriate, and I don’t believe that that’s by our laws,” he told reporters last week. By that standard, any ballots not counted by, say, an arbitrary deadline of midnight Wednesday just wouldn’t count.
But vote tallying has never been completed in a modern U.S. presidential election on election night. It just doesn’t work that way.
Georgia governor, others in quarantine can still vote after coronavirus exposure, health officials say
ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who is in quarantine after he was exposed to the coronavirus, can still cast his ballot in person Tuesday, health officials said.
The state health department issued the new guidance — which applies to everyone who is sick, in isolation or in quarantine — on Sunday after questions surfaced about the governor’s ability to vote when he announced he had “direct exposure” to someone who had tested positive. In a statement Friday, Kemp said he had tested negative but would self-quarantine.
The health department’s updated guidance says voters who have been infected or exposed should wear a mask, stay six feet away from others and wash their hands before and after they vote. They should also notify poll workers of their condition when they arrive, the guidance says.
The new Georgia guidelines resemble those published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday.
“Voters have the right to vote, regardless of whether they are sick or in quarantine,” the CDC says, but they should also “take steps to protect poll workers and other voters.”
Ben Lopman, a professor of epidemiology at Atlanta’s Emory University, said the “last-minute guidance” from the CDC “clearly contradicts their general guidance that exposed people ought to stay home for 14 days.”
With the recommended precautions in place, he said, “risks to other voters and poll workers will be smaller but not zero.”
Detroit voter turnout reminds community center director of 2008
When Ron Lockett pulled into the parking lot of the Northwest Activities Center in Detroit on Monday morning, he thought he might find a few dozen people ready to cast ballots on the last day of early voting.
To his surprise, however, there were already roughly 200 people in line at the door, with others waiting in the parking lot ahead of the 9 a.m. opening.
“Today is just stunning … And it’s still going,” Lockett, the center’s executive director, said.
The 69-year-old, who has worked at the community center for two decades, said the turnout felt reminiscent of the 2008 election, when Detroit voters came out in large numbers for Barack Obama.
Obama made his first joint appearance with Biden in Flint on Saturday, urging Michiganders to turn out.
It snowed overnight, and Lockett and his staff scrambled to set up the center’s gym so that people could wait inside for their turn to vote and still be able to maintain social distancing. Still, Lockett worried about the long line of waiting voters during the pandemic and at a time when covid-19 cases are rising sharply in Michigan.
Absentee ballot counting is underway in Georgia
ATLANTA — Behind a bank of luxury suites at State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, Fulton County elections officials have been counting absentee ballots for the past several weeks. The arena had been used as a site for early voting that ended in Georgia on Friday, and is now where the absentee votes are being tallied.
Fulton County’s elections director, Richard Barron, hopes to have all early ballots counted by 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Members of the media were invited to watch the process Monday afternoon, after filing into a room with floor-to-ceiling windows offering views of Centennial Olympic Park and downtown Atlanta high rises. In addition to local absentee votes, ballots sent by military service members overseas were being processed as well.
“When the original absentee ballot comes in, they run those through the cutter and it cuts open the envelopes,” explained Regina Waller, public affairs manager for the county’s department of external affairs. She said workers then remove ballots from the envelopes before they are scanned and processed.
While some states are still voting early, Georgia elections officials enjoyed the relative luxury of a three-day break between early voting and Election Day.
Waller said 447,000 Fulton County residents voted early, or 57 percent of all the county’s registered voters. It was a similar story in Cobb County, a suburban area northwest of Fulton, where officials used the weekend to begin setting up for Election Day.
In Gwinnett County, which has become one of the most diverse counties in the nation and went Democratic in 2016, spokesperson Joe Sorenson said 58 percent of registered voters cast ballots early.
A voter makes his last-minute choice in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — On the last day of early voting in Ohio, oncologist Paul Hergenroeder pulled his Prius into the parking lot of a high-rise to give Walter A. Brown a lift to the polls.
Hergenroeder and Brown don’t live far apart, but the doctor is in a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood while the retired sanitation worker’s building, called Scranton Castle, is part of public housing. Someone stole Brown’s car a few months back, so while he uses his walker to get to the grocery store, no way could he make it a few miles to the Board of Elections building — the only early-voting location for Cuyahoga County’s 1.2 million residents.
And he wanted to vote early because he’s about to have cataract surgery. “My eyes are not that good,” he said, “but I’ll do the best I can.”
When Hergenroeder picked him up — as one of 140 drivers deployed by a new nonpartisan group, VoterDrive — Brown still wasn’t sure how he’d mark his ballot. “Going to try to vote for the best man” was how he put it.
A long queue greeted them as they pulled up to East 30th Street and Euclid Avenue. But then a police officer directing traffic told Hergenroeder to bust a U-turn; another moved cones so he could ease the Prius into a “handicapped entrance only.”
“God, Walter, you get VIP status,” Hergenroeder joked with Brown. “Wish I had you when I came.”
Both men passed the required temperature check and were whisked into the “Accessible Voting Area.” “He has fuzzy eyes,” the doctor told a poll worker. She ran through Brown’s options: a large-print ballot; headphones to hear the candidates’ names; or someone to read the ballot aloud.
Brown picked No. 3. “We have to have one of each party — a Democrat and a Republican — read the ballot to you,” the worker explained. “They will even color in the circles for you once you say who you want.”
Within minutes, he was done. And who was the best man? “I voted for the Democrat,” Brown said. “I figured we needed a change of pace.”
In Michigan, college-age voters are scarce in one polling place, crowds ignore distancing at another
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Only a trickle of voters were seen coming and going from the Hannah Community Center on Monday.
Inside, a serpentine rope line was set up, but largely empty. East Lansing City Clerk Jennifer Shuster said 3 out of 4 voters had probably already cast ballots, either at the start of early voting or through absentee voting.
But she suspects something else at play, too. Classes at Michigan State University are almost entirely online this fall; students may be voting in their hometowns instead of East Lansing, she said.
Meanwhile, at the South Washington Election Unit in Lansing, crowding was hard to avoid.
Signs instructed voters to stay six feet apart, but roughly two dozen people were observed crammed into a roughly 10-by-40-foot area, in some places scant inches apart rather than feet.
“We can encourage it, but we can’t force the voters” to distance, said Chris Swope, Lansing's city clerk.
Swope said best efforts were being made to protect the health of voters: In addition to strongly encouraging distancing, a door was propped open to keep a chilly breeze blowing through the hall. And just outside the door was a drive-through ballot drop-off station.
Some voters were forgiving. “I was able to keep my distance … it was a little maneuvering,” said William Wells, 39, a U.S. Agriculture Department employee who lives in Lansing. “To me, this is unprecedented. A lot of things that are going on this year are brand-new. Yeah, they probably should have figured it out, but they don’t have anything to go off of. So I’m okay with them doing what they can now.”
New polls show close race in Arizona, Pennsylvania
Two new NBC News-Marist polls show a tight race between Trump and Biden in two battleground states, Pennsylvania and Arizona, with one day left until Election Day.
Fifty-one percent of likely voters in Pennsylvania back Biden, while 46 percent support Trump, according to the latest polling. In Arizona, both candidates take 48 percent among likely voters. Three percent in Pennsylvania said they are undecided or are voting for someone else, while 4 percent in Arizona said the same.
In both states, Biden leads among those who have already voted, while Trump is ahead among those who have yet to vote.
The polls were conducted Oct. 29-Nov. 1; the Pennsylvania survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points, and the Arizona poll has a margin of error of 4.5 percentage points.