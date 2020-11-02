Biden and Harris plan a final-day blitz Monday of Pennsylvania, punctuated by appearances with a pair of pop music superstars, as the Democratic tickets seeks to block a repeat of 2016 when Trump narrowly carried the state en route to assembling his electoral college victory.

Early in the day, Biden will make a side trip to next-door Ohio, where a victory would offer another pathway to the 270 electoral votes the winner needs. He plans a speech in Cleveland to encourage voting.

Otherwise, the Democratic ticket and their spouses plan to hunker down in Pennsylvania, with events around the state aimed at driving up turnout among key constituencies, including working-class and Black voters.

Biden plans to end his day with a stop in Pittsburgh, where he is scheduled to be joined by Lady Gaga, while Harris plans to end her day in Philadelphia, where John Legend is scheduled to join her.

During a church stop in Pennsylvania on Sunday, Biden noted the state’s importance to both campaigns.