DETROIT — As the sun rose over Grand River Avenue on Tuesday, voters lined up outside polling precincts throughout Detroit’s northwest side, one of the city’s most densely populated areas. Dozens of people were already in line at Wayne County Community College when the polls opened at 7 a.m. The line quickly grew to several hundred people.

Rosedale Park residents Donna Clements and her 32-year-old daughter, Diamond, stood in black jackets and black face masks with their hands in their pockets. The pair arrived 15 minutes before the polls opened. They tried to vote early on Monday afternoon, but the lines were so long that they went home.

“I almost didn’t want to come back, because I knew the line was going to be a line,” Donna Clements said, but her daughter talked her into it. “It’s not fair. It’s discouraging.”

The pair vote in every election they can. Donna Clements, 50, was most looking forward to casting a vote for Joe Biden, while Diamond felt passionate about the school board elections on the ballot.

“To me, they need a lot of help, especially Detroit Public Schools. I was raised in Detroit Public Schools,” said Diamond, who doesn’t have children but wants to see the public school system thrive. “They need more funding.”

They discussed their plans for the rest of the day as residents of the largely Democratic city wait for results to come in. While Diamond was expecting to watch the results from work, her mother was focused on how to make the wait more enjoyable.