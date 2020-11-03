Melania Trump, not wearing a mask, casts her ballot in Florida
First lady Melania Trump cast her ballot Tuesday in Palm Beach, Fla., telling reporters she felt “great.”
Shortly after 10 a.m., she entered the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center, appearing to be the only person not wearing a mask, and smiling and waving to reporters.
The Trumps last year moved their official residence from New York to Florida, listing the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach as their primary residence.
The president voted early last week during a campaign swing through Florida.
Asked why she did not vote with her husband, Melania Trump said, “It’s Election Day, so I wanted to come here to vote today for the election.”
A new citizen casts her first vote after an 18-year wait
NASHVILLE — At the Haywood Elementary School polling location in Nashville, two of four computers malfunctioned, delaying the poll’s opening time and causing long waits. But Isabella Huerta, 38, was undeterred. She has been waiting 18 years to cast this vote.
“I came in 2002,” she said, explaining her journey from Mexico to the United States. “In Mexico, I wouldn’t feel comfortable driving around with my kids. Things happen. It’s very violent.”
She stands at the back of the line holding her Tennessee driver’s license, a blue voter registration form, a recent gas bill and her freshly minted U.S. passport. She laughs, realizing she may have gone overboard. “I didn’t want to be turned away,” she said. “The Mexican passport is made of cheap material, it’s flimsy. This one has thick paper. This passport means a lot to me.”
Huerta, a longtime green-card holder, and her husband have two boys, ages 17 and 14, and a girl, who is 2. On Jan. 17, Huerta was granted full U.S. citizenship. Though the pandemic has been particularly brutal to her small cleaning business, her status as a U.S. citizen gave her confidence to apply for a federal loan, which, in the end, she chose not to take.
The most difficult part of the year, she said, has been that schools have been closed and that her clients don’t feel comfortable having her cleaning team in their homes. When asked about her voting decision, she shrugs and smiles. “It’s hard to know, people say all different things. But I think this president has done good things for us.”
In the end, she said she voted for Biden.
“I voted for the immigrants. I voted for the people who couldn’t.”
Biden gives brief pep talk to volunteers, visits boyhood home in Scranton, Pa.
Biden gave a pep talk to volunteers and visited his boyhood home as he made multiple stops Tuesday in Scranton, Pa., part of an Election Day visit to the key battleground state with two of his granddaughters.
“It’s good to be home,” Biden said of the working-class town where he lived through fourth grade, as he addressed about 50 supporters gathered in the parking lot of a union hall. The crowd included volunteers who have been going door to door to help drive up turnout.
The former vice president ticked off several reasons he is running, including “to restore the soul of the country,” before mingling with some of his supporters in smaller groups.
A Scranton resident, Joe Gilbooley, approached Biden, relaying that a family friend, who is a big Biden supporter, is dying of cancer.
Gilbooley later told a reporter that Biden is “going to call her.” Gilbooley said he shared with Biden that in the event of her dying before today, she had already written her obituary and included a line imploring others to vote for Biden.
Biden later made a brief stop the home of the mother of Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), where the candidate, senator and his mother chatted briefly.
From there, Biden headed to his childhood home. Upon arriving, Biden pointed to an older woman standing across the street in front of her house, wearing a purple coat. “She’s lived there since I was a kid!” he said.
After greeting the current owner of his old home, Biden entered the house to “go see the kitchen." He emerged to dozens of screaming supporters.
“He’s right there!" yelled Mardan Daurilas, 19, a first-time voter who told a reporter he cast his ballot last week. "That’s my future president.”
Pennsylvania is a key state for both the Democratic and Republican tickets. In 2016, Trump won it by less than one percentage point over Democrat Hillary Clinton. A Washington Post average of recent polls shows Biden leading Trump by five percentage points.
Trump issues order establishing commission to promote ‘patriotic education’
President Trump issued his promised executive order establishing a “1776 Commission” aimed at countering what he sees as anti-American teaching in schools.
Efforts to teach about slavery and racism, he argues, reflect a left-wing agenda and “indoctrination” that is hostile to America, its founding principles and values. Instead, he says, schools should be promoting “patriotic education.”
“Despite the virtues and accomplishments of this Nation, many students are now taught in school to hate their own country,” the order says.
In Trump’s telling, virtually any discussion of America’s flaws, particularly those that charge systemic racism, is an indictment of the nation’s principles and should be stamped out.
The federal government has no control over schools’ curriculum. The executive order, which was issued Monday, the day before Election Day, appears to be another effort to rally his base and tap into their anger at protesters who have taken to the streets to denounce racial injustice and police brutality.
The order directs the secretary of education to establish a commission of up to 20 people to create a report within a year on “the core principles of the American founding and how these principles may be understood to further enjoyment of ‘the blessings of liberty’ and to promote our striving ‘to form a more perfect Union.’ ”
Hoping to keep one of Georgia’s Senate seats, Loeffler makes her final push on Election Day
KENNESAW, Ga. — Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, with a “Trump” mask on, stepped out into the cold at Cobb County International Airport to make the first of five stops on Tuesday.
“No one is going to outwork me in delivering for Georgians,” said Loeffler, who was appointed to her position by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R). “I’m going to make sure the American Dream prevails and fight for the freedoms and the opportunities that Georgians deserve — every Georgian deserves.”
While her biggest GOP rival, Rep. Douglas A. Collins (R-Ga.), finished his campaigning Monday afternoon with an appearance alongside Roger Stone, Loeffler plans on campaigning until nearly 5 p.m. on Election Day.
Using a private jet, Loeffler is also making stops at airports in Albany, Columbus and Dalton before her final appearance in Collins’s hometown of Gainesville. More than a dozen candidates are in the race to fill the seat formerly held by Johnny Isakson (R), but the major players appear to be Loeffler, Collins and, on the Democratic side, Ebenezer Baptist Church Senior Pastor Raphael Warnock. A runoff is likely, with the final two heading to a Jan. 5 vote that could decide control of the U.S. Senate more than two months after Election Day. High-profile Democrats have made appearances in the Peach State in recent days, but Loeffler said she isn’t concerned about the state turning blue.
“My focus is completely on making sure that Georgians understand they have a conservative champion in Washington fighting for them and supporting policies that will lift all Georgians up, regardless of political party,” Loeffler said, making her final case to voters.
Both candidates have picked up controversial endorsements in recent days. Stone, whose federal prison sentence was commuted by President Trump, is backing Collins, while QAnon-supporting congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene has endorsed Loeffler.
Long lines to vote in Maine as Portland voters observe pandemic precautions
PORTLAND, Maine — A line of more than 100 people stretched down the block at Reiche Elementary School in Portland, where voters faced delays as officials enforced social distancing at the polls.
“It’s going to be a little bit of a wait, but we’re going to get you in there,” Dennis Martin, warden of the polling site, told voters standing in the 38-degree morning.
The need to keep poll workers and voters spaced out meant that only a handful of people could be let in at a time, Martin said. Poll workers asked voters to move across a nearby street to give space to children arriving for the start of school. “We've never seen this many people before,” a poll worker said.
The Portland city clerk said pandemic safety measures were causing voting delays throughout the city.
“Every polling place has long lines,” City Clerk Katherine Jones said in an email. “Because of COVID and spacing we can only allow so many in the buildings at one time."
A spokeswoman for the Maine secretary of state said state election officials hadn’t received complaints of voting delays elsewhere in the state, though they have warned the public about longer waits.
“Lines will appear longer due to the distancing spacing, and we have advised voters to plan for longer wait times at the polls than usual since only 50 people are allowed per room at one time and polling booths are limited due to spacing as well,” the spokeswoman, Kristen Muszynski, said, referring to an executive order limiting how many people may congregate indoors in Maine.
Poll workers feel the pressure of heightened tension
DETROIT — Shortly after the polls opened here on Tuesday, Mary Trela walked outside to remind campaign volunteers that they must stay at least 100 feet away from the polling location as they hand out material in front of Wayne County Community College in a predominantly Black neighborhood.
“So it’s about a hundred of my little feet,” explained Trela, a poll worker at the voting location, gesturing to her actual feet. “I’m a poll worker — poll, not pole,” she quipped.
Tuesday marked her first time as an election worker. The city of Southgate, where she lives, didn’t need more volunteers, but she kept hearing about the need for help in Detroit, so she signed up. On Monday, she got a last-minute call to come in.
“I don't want people standing here for three hours like Georgia and everywhere else,” the 56-year-old said.
A tall White woman walking toward the building entrance stopped to tell Trela she was an election challenger — an outside observer appointed by a political party or interest group who, under Michigan law, can monitor the election process.
It was the second challenger Trela had encountered so far that morning.
“It’s a little intimidating,” she said, because it adds a lot of pressure to the job during such a critical election in a city that will likely draw scrutiny.
Poll workers have been told to be patient and to try to lighten the mood if voters get upset.
“Do your best and then if you can’t resolve it, get your team to step in and help resolve it,” she said, explaining the advice she had been given. “The whole bottom line is, we are here to help the people.”
Here are the voting lawsuits that could lead to post-election fights over ballots
A number of important voting lawsuits remain unresolved or could still be appealed as Nov. 3 arrives, legal challenges that could lead to post-election fights over which ballots will count in key states.
After an unprecedented year for election litigation, at least a dozen major cases related to voting rules are still pending in key states, including Texas, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Minnesota and Nevada, according to a tally by The Washington Post. Some involve preliminary rulings that could be revisited after Election Day. In at least two states — Pennsylvania and Minnesota — election administrators plan to segregate certain ballots in case of later court action.
The lawsuits cover fundamental aspects of voting during the coronavirus pandemic, such as when mail ballots must arrive to be counted, whether ballots cast by alternative means — such as drive-through voting lanes — are valid and procedures for counting mail ballots.
More than 300 voting lawsuits were filed this year. Here are the biggest cases awaiting final rulings or that could see more litigation after polls close on Tuesday:
Giuliani becomes latest Trump associate to appear on Russian state media outlet RT
Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, has become the latest associate of the president to appear on the Russian state-owned TV channel RT.
Giuliani’s live, election-morning appearance on the RT program “Going Underground” comes days after White House coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas apologized for appearing on the same show. In his apology Sunday, Atlas said he was unaware that the news outlet RT is registered as a foreign agent.
At the outset of Tuesday’s interview, RT host Afshin Rattansi made note of Atlas’s apology and suggested that it had not deterred Giuliani from appearing on the program.
“I’m Afshin Rattansi. We are going underground to show that we likely have more viewers from around the world this week after our headline-making interview with White House coronavirus adviser, professor Scott Atlas,” Rattansi said. “The mainstream media reaction and Atlas’s subsequent apology for his appearance hasn’t stopped one man from coming on the show as voters elect the president of the United States — President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani.”
In the lengthy interview, Giuliani declared that “80 percent of the media is maniacally anti-Trump, to the point of pathology.” He also took aim at U.S. social media companies for steps they have taken to limit the spread of unverified reports about alleged emails from Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.
“When you deprive the American people of critical information about a presidential election, you’re really not a journalist,” Giuliani said. “You’re some kind of political hack.”
RT, a Kremlin-backed media outlet, has pushed disinformation about the U.S. election. U.S. officials have also accused Russia of spreading disinformation about the coronavirus.
For his part, Atlas, who has publicly played down the devastation caused by the coronavirus, said Sunday that he regretted taking part in last week’s RT interview.
“I regret doing the interview and apologize for allowing myself to be taken advantage of,” Atlas said. “I especially apologize to the national security community who is working hard to defend us.”
The White House said Atlas did not have permission for the interview.
Josh Dawsey contributed to this report.
Near Mar-a-Lago, suburban seniors vote for Trump but worry about riots — elsewhere
WELLINGTON, Fla. — Retirees Hugo and Ruth Nagy were among the first to show up at their precinct in suburban West Palm Beach. They like to vote in person, on Election Day, at their regular polling place.
It went quickly and smoothly and safely — everyone was wearing masks — and they emerged from Wellington Landings Middle School to a beautiful, sunny morning. Voting went well, they said, but they expressed worry about what comes next.
“Violence, riots, we don’t know what to expect,” said Ruth Nagy, 76. “All of these protesters and people trying to tear our country apart.”
She looked out at the peaceful green fields across the street in the wealthy, quiet residential neighborhood where some residents have landing strips on their property so they can fly their planes in and out. Wellington is about a 30-minute drive from President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club.
“Well, not here,” she added. “We’re safe here.”
The Nagys are Republicans but used to support Democrats. They owned a construction company in Connecticut and moved to Florida in the 1970s. Hugo Nagy, 83, was born in Hungary and became a U.S. citizen in 1963. They voted for Bill Clinton in the 1990s — and they liked him. They voted for Barack Obama in 2008 — and they liked him, too, until the end of his first term.
“He divided the country; he did not unite it,” Ruth Nagy said of Trump’s predecessor.
They voted for Trump in 2016 and again Tuesday. They said they would respect Biden as president if he wins, but they don’t like him.
In 2016, she voted Green Party. In 2020, she chose Joe Biden.
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — In 2016, Ilene Ellis voted for Green Party candidate Jill Stein, whose emphasis on environmental protection she appreciated. She couldn’t muster enthusiasm for Hillary Clinton, who she assumed would win in a landslide.
“I listened to the polls. It seemed to me that it would be an overwhelming win. It wasn’t even a contest,” said Ellis, 33, a veterinary student at North Carolina State University. “I figured: Why not do a protest vote?”
When Trump won, “I was willing to let it ride and see what happens with the presidency. I didn’t think it would get this bad.” She was offended by his friendliness with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. But what upset her most were the images of immigrants in holding cells, sleeping under Mylar blankets on concrete floors.
“That’s inhumane,” Ellis said. “It doesn’t represent me. I don’t want it to represent our country.”
Ellis came to vote at the Hindu Society of North Carolina on Tuesday wearing a black “Vote Bernie 2020” hoodie, a nod to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). She voted for Joe Biden, who to her represents a return to normalcy. “He’s a career politician,” she said. “But do I think he’ll get on TV and disrupt the country? No. At the end of the day, professionalism and tact are what this country needs.”
Blame for pandemic divides voters outside Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Dan Lindner was first in line at the polling place outside Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, whose logo loomed as he jammed his hands into his pockets in the predawn chill.
“My mind has been made up for quite a while,” said Lindner, 72, a Trump supporter wearing a “Proud Vet” pin and a paper surgical mask. When asked whom he blamed for the virus, Lindner pulled down his mask and mouthed a one-word answer: “China.”
As the line grew behind him, Lindner said he believes the virus is being handled properly, and that people are tired but growing accustomed to living with it. “I honestly think in a few months we will be talking about something else,” said the retired truck driver.
Nearby, Adrian Van Slaars was waiting to cast his vote for Biden, and the coronavirus was foremost on his mind.
“I lost a family member to covid. I almost lost a friend. I lost my job in February,” said Van Slaars, 36, a microbiology lab technician. “I need a president who is not going to take the safety net away from my parents, my grandparents and my disabled daughter."
He became emotional when he spoke about Trump’s handling of the virus. “He openly denied it, called it a hoax,” Van Slaars said, his voice catching. He watched the president’s Monday night rally in Kenosha, Wis., and said he was horrified.
“I don’t understand how anybody can be so flippant when 230,000 people have died, when Wisconsin is in crisis,” he said.
Columbus-area poll workers using paper to check in voters after tech failure
COLUMBUS — The Ohio secretary of state’s communications team announced Tuesday morning in a tweet that the Franklin County Board of Elections is checking voters in using paper poll books after not being able to upload all early in-person voting data into its electronic check-in system.
The tweet thread also said that this affects only how voters check in and does not affect voting machines.
William Woods, voting location manager of the Ohio Union, the student activities center of Ohio State University, said the paper ballot check-ins have not been slowing down the process.
“We were using the machines at the beginning, and then we are going through a process of reconciliation and updating all of our records to make sure that we’ve got an accurate record of everybody that’s voting,” Woods said. “As we’re getting back up to speed with everything, it shouldn’t be impacting our throughput.”
A July directive required every board of elections to have paper poll books as a backup plan.
Detroit-area voters face another day of long lines
DETROIT — As the sun rose over Grand River Avenue on Tuesday, voters lined up outside polling precincts throughout Detroit’s northwest side, one of the city’s most densely populated areas. Dozens of people were already in line at Wayne County Community College when the polls opened at 7 a.m. The line quickly grew to several hundred people.
Rosedale Park residents Donna Clements and her 32-year-old daughter, Diamond, stood in black jackets and black face masks with their hands in their pockets. The pair arrived 15 minutes before the polls opened. They tried to vote early on Monday afternoon, but the lines were so long that they went home.
“I almost didn’t want to come back, because I knew the line was going to be a line,” Donna Clements said, but her daughter talked her into it. “It’s not fair. It’s discouraging.”
The pair vote in every election they can. Donna Clements, 50, was most looking forward to casting a vote for Joe Biden, while Diamond felt passionate about the school board elections on the ballot.
“To me, they need a lot of help, especially Detroit Public Schools. I was raised in Detroit Public Schools,” said Diamond, who doesn’t have children but wants to see the public school system thrive. “They need more funding.”
They discussed their plans for the rest of the day as residents of the largely Democratic city wait for results to come in. While Diamond was expecting to watch the results from work, her mother was focused on how to make the wait more enjoyable.
“I’m going to have a six-pack of beer and chill and relax away the world,” Donna Clements said as they inched closer to the door.