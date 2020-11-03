Suspicious robocall campaign warning people to ‘stay home’ spooks voters nationwide
An unidentified robocaller has placed an estimated 10 million calls in the past several weeks warning people to “stay safe and stay home,” spooking some Americans who said they saw it as an attempt to scare them away from the polls on Election Day.
The barrage of calls all feature the same short, recorded message: A computerized female voice says the message is a “test call” before twice encouraging people to remain inside. The robocalls, which have come from a slew of fake or unknown numbers, began over the summer and intensified in October, and now appear to have affected nearly every Zip code in the United States.
Biden, Harris to make Election Day stops in Pennsylvania, Michigan
Biden plans to travel to Pennsylvania on Tuesday, while Harris is heading to Michigan, with both set to make final pitches in battleground states before converging on Wilmington, Del., to watch election returns.
Biden plans stops in Scranton, Pa., where he was born, and Philadelphia to “get out the vote,” according to the campaign.
Pennsylvania has been among the most fiercely contested states between the Democratic and Republican tickets. Trump carried the state by less than one percentage point four years ago, but recent polls have given Biden a narrow edge.
Harris, meanwhile, plans to campaign in Detroit. Four years ago, Trump narrowly carried Michigan after what Democrats considered disappointing turnout in the Detroit area. Recent polls have shown Biden leading Trump in the state.
The spouses of both members of the Democratic ticket also plan to be on the road Tuesday. Jill Biden is scheduled to make two stops in Florida — in St. Petersburg and Tampa — before traveling to Cary, N.C. Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, plans to visit both Detroit and Columbus, Ohio.
Trump to host gathering at White House after morning television call-in, visit to staffers
Trump plans to host supporters in the East Room of the White House on Tuesday night, capping an Election Day during which he also plans to call in to one of his favorite television shows and visit campaign staffers.
Trump is scheduled to do a phone interview on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends” in the 7 a.m. hour, returning to a platform he utilized several times in the closing weeks of the campaign. The show gives Trump an opportunity to encourage his supporters to get to the polls.
Later in the morning, Trump plans to head to Arlington, Va., to visit with campaign staffers.
The plans for an evening gathering at the White House were a relatively late development. Trump had planned an election night party at his hotel in Washington but shifted gears, he said, because of the city government’s pandemic-related restrictions.
As the U.S. votes, the world watches with anxiety and hope
As Americans get ready to cast their votes to choose the president for the next four years, the whole world is watching closely, especially allies in Europe and rivals such as Russia, China and Iran, which could all expect a very different U.S. foreign policy depending on who wins Tuesday’s election.
The choice of a U.S. president is always a matter of global importance — to allies, rivals, trading partners and the web of treaties and institutions that bind countries together. This time, however, the stakes are exceedingly high.
“This has the feel of an epoch-making moment,” said David O’Sullivan, a former European Union ambassador to the United States. “America is facing a choice between two very different visions of its sense of self and its place in the world.”
Officials prepare for the unpredictable as a tense Election Day arrives
With tensions flaring across the country leading up to Election Day, officials, experts and activists have been gearing up for an array of possibilities about what they might face, including potential voter intimidation, clashes around the polls or spiraling unrest.
“It’s the unknown that creates all the anxiety for us,” Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said in an interview Monday. “How do you know what’s going to happen?”
There has been widespread emphasis on preparation for Tuesday’s election and the possible fallout, with businesses in cities from New York to Los Angeles boarding up as officials brace for the potential of significant civil unrest. Police departments canceled time off and are deploying more officers than usual.
Top Trump adviser bluntly contradicts president on covid-19 threat, urging all-out response
A top White House coronavirus adviser sounded alarms Monday about a new and deadly phase in the health crisis, pleading with top administration officials for “much more aggressive action,” even as Trump continues to assure rallygoers that the nation is “rounding the turn” on the pandemic.
“We are entering the most concerning and most deadly phase of this pandemic … leading to increasing mortality,” said the Nov. 2 report from Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force. “This is not about lockdowns — It hasn’t been about lockdowns since March or April. It’s about an aggressive balanced approach that is not being implemented.”
Birx’s internal report, shared with top White House and agency officials, contradicts Trump on numerous points: While the president holds large campaign events with hundreds of attendees, most without masks, she explicitly warns against them. While the president blames rising cases on more testing, she says testing is “flat or declining” in many areas where cases are rising. And while Trump says the United States is “rounding the turn,” Birx notes the country is entering its most dangerous period yet and will see more than 100,000 new cases a day this week.
Appeals court denies motion in drive-through voting case in Harris County, Tex.
A federal judge on Monday rejected Republicans’ attempt to invalidate more than 100,000 ballots cast via drive-through voting in Harris County, Tex., home to Houston. But he also cautioned those who have not yet voted to avoid using those centers on Election Day.
“If I were voting … I would not vote in a drive-through just out of my concern as to whether that’s legal or not,” said U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen, an appointee of President George W. Bush, noting that an appellate court could overrule him.
The plaintiffs in the case — Houston conservative activist Steve Hotze and a handful of GOP candidates — appealed the decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit. The appeals court denied the motion early Tuesday.
Biden, Trump scrounge for votes as campaigns vow an extended battle over ballots
Trump and Biden conducted a day-long blitz of closing attacks on each other’s records and integrity Monday, as they raced through a string of mostly Northern states that, as in 2016, stood poised to play a decisive role in deciding the next president.
The candidates’ rallies, suffused with barbed and partisan messages aimed at less regular voters who had yet to cast ballots, came as both campaigns made clear that they expect to continue fighting for public opinion and legal advantage after polls close Tuesday, as they dispute the rules for counting ballots and try to shape the nation’s acceptance of the final result.
Biden campaign leaders said they expected Trump to falsely declare victory Tuesday night, before the tabulation of all mailed-in ballots, which Democrats have preferred as a method of voting this cycle. Trump campaign advisers argued that Democrats were attempting to play down votes cast in-person on Tuesday, which Trump is expected to win, and clear the way for legal action that could lead to ballots being counted despite arriving after state-mandated deadlines.
Top police official says NYPD is ready to ensure safety at polls and on the streets
NEW YORK — “Thousands” of extra police officers will be on hand to ensure fairness and order on Election Day, Chief Terence Monahan said in a videotaped statement posted on Twitter.
“Make no mistake, the NYPD will be out ensuring the safety of all people and property,” the department’s highest uniformed officer said. Officers are “fully prepared to protect every person’s right to vote,” he noted. “So please feel safe while you cast your ballot.”
In the city, the police department and Board of Elections are primarily responsible for poll site security. During early voting, officers on patrol were posted at the 88 polling sites, which received more than 1 million early voters. On Tuesday, 1,200 polling sites will be open.
Monahan alluded to the possibility of unrest either during the day or as uncertainty about the results lingers while votes are counted. The process is expected to be lengthier than usual.
NYPD “will have additional officers ready to respond to any type of incident,” he said. “They will, as always, facilitate peaceful protest and stop anyone who wants to cause violence or destruction.”
Mayor Bill de Blasio said in his daily address Monday that there were no specific Election Day threats.
Up to 2,600 ballots in Alabama’s largest county may be tossed out
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Up to 2,600 ballots in Alabama’s largest county may not be counted after a federal appeals court ruling eliminated a waiver option for absentee ballots filed during the final three weeks of the election.
Alabama expanded absentee voting for Tuesday’s election, allowing people who normally must vote in person to file ballots by mail if they feared exposure to the coronavirus at polling places.
The state requires two witnesses or a notary to verify an absentee ballot, but a Sept. 30 federal court ruling allowed an option for voters to sign a waiver instead. Two weeks later, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit reinstated the witness requirement.
But some voters in Jefferson County, which includes Birmingham, were not notified of the change until an Oct. 24 article in BuzzFeed News flagged the issue.
The Alabama secretary of state’s office directed county officials to not count absentee ballots postmarked after Oct. 13 if they were filed using the waiver, unless the affected voter fixed the issue at the absentee voting manager’s office or filed a provisional ballot at the polls.
The count is expected to go late into the night in Jefferson County.
Jefferson County is the home of Sen. Doug Jones (Ala.), who is widely considered the most vulnerable Democrat incumbent in the country.
N.C. law enforcement agencies sued for allegedly intimidating voters
DURHAM, N.C. — Civil rights activists in North Carolina sued the leaders of two local law enforcement agencies late Monday, two days after officers broke up a peaceful march to the polls with dispersal orders, pepper spray and arrests. Two lawsuits, filed in U.S. District Court, allege that the Graham Police Department and Alamance County Sheriff’s Office intimidated voters and kept them from the polls on the last day of early voting and same-day registration and voting.
“What this represents, in terms of civil rights violations, is one of the most egregious, if not the most egregious, and that is voter suppression and voter intimidation,” said Elizabeth Haddix, an attorney for the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, which brought one of the actions along with the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina. “There is no justification for the use of force that we saw.”
The second lawsuit was filed by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. The Rev. Greg Drumwright, a minister from nearby Greensboro, is a plaintiff in the first case. He was leading 400 adults and children to an early-voting station on Saturday as part of an “I Am Change” march. The group had paused at a Confederate monument and lynching site in downtown Graham, where they held a silent vigil followed by a rally.
Officers from the two agencies tried to disperse them despite their permit, saying the group’s presence was impeding traffic. They then deployed pepper spray and arrested 23 people.