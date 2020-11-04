Nevada announces it has stopped counting until Thursday
Elections officials in Nevada, where Biden held a narrow lead over Trump, announced they would suspend updates of election results until Thursday.
In a pair of tweets, the elections division of the Nevada secretary of state said it had counted all in-person early votes, in-person Election Day votes and mail-in ballots received by Monday.
Mail-in ballots received on Tuesday, as well as provisional ballots, remain to be counted, officials said.
“Ballots outstanding is difficult to estimate in Nevada because every voter was sent a mail ballot,” a tweet said. “Obviously, not all will vote.”
Analysis: How Biden or Trump could win
The presidential race will probably remain up in the air in the hours and days to come, but the paths to victory have crystallized as election night has worn into Wednesday morning.
Trump’s path to victory increasingly runs through Pennsylvania, which has polled as the closest of three Midwestern/Rust Belt states that he carried narrowly in 2016. But Pennsylvania alone wouldn’t be sufficient at this point, particularly if Biden turns Arizona blue, which current results suggest is likely.
The Fix runs through all the scenarios here, with this one looking the most possible to get Trump near 270 votes:
Here are the states called or projected for each candidate so far
Biden is expected to win California, Colorado, Connecticut, D.C., Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.
Trump is projected to win Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming, according to Edison Research.
Biden is projected to sweep up 224 electoral votes with those victories, while Trump will pick up 213 electoral votes.
America’s cliffhanger election grips friends and foes alike
People around the world watched the U.S. vote count Wednesday, with the presidential election still too close to call by the morning in Europe. Trump’s early assertion of his victory and accusations of voter fraud were met with expressions of shock and fear over America’s democracy.
Across the world, viewers watched results trickle in for the cliffhanger election race between Trump and Biden. Without a conclusive outcome by midafternoon in Asia, markets were choppy, and people speculated about what could be next. Trump’s early declaration of victory and allegations of fraud also sparked worry among some overseas officials.
The two rivals wrangling for leadership of the world’s largest economy and its most powerful military have presented deeply contrasting visions for the United States’ role internationally. Trump has charted a more unilateral approach that has eschewed traditional alliances and international agreements, while Biden has promised a return to America’s more traditional international role — something many of its foes and rivals would not welcome.
North Carolina Republican Madison Cawthorn, 25, will be the youngest member of Congress
When Madison Cawthorn joins the North Carolina delegation in the House of Representatives in January, he will become the youngest member of Congress and the youngest Republican elected to the House.
The 25-year-old will also probably be a lightning rod for controversy. He has already drawn allegations of racism and positioned himself as highly conservative on issues ranging from abortion to racial justice. On Tuesday, after his decisive victory against Democratic challenger Moe Davis, Cawthorn may have set the tone for his first term in office, in the mold of President Trump, by sending a tweet.
“Cry more, lib,” he wrote, just after the election results swung in his favor.