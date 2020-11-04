The presidential race will probably remain up in the air in the hours and days to come, but the paths to victory have crystallized as election night has worn into Wednesday morning.

The big takeaway is this: If Biden can carry Arizona and Nevada, both of which he’s favored in, the race would come down to five states. Those five states would be Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. If Biden carries two of the five, he very likely wins the presidency. For Trump to win, he’d very likely need to carry four.