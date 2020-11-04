Michigan not yet called as only about half of Detroit vote tallied
Results for the contest in Michigan between Trump and Biden remained too close to call Wednesday morning with Trump holding a statewide lead but with Detroit, a Biden stronghold, only having counted about half of its ballots and votes outstanding in other large jurisdictions.
Partial returns out of heavily Democratic Detroit showed Biden outpolling Trump more than 18 to 1.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Tuesday night that she expected to have a clear picture of results — if not a final tally — by Wednesday night.
“Election officials worked through the night to #CountEveryVote,” she tweeted Wednesday morning. “That work continues. Hundreds of thousands of ballots in our largest jurisdictions are still being counted, including Detroit, Grand Rapids, Flint, Warren & Sterling Heights. Every vote will count.”
In 2016, Trump won Michigan by a margin of 0.2 percentage points, adding 16 electoral college votes to his total.
Analysis: Democrats did not have the night they hoped for in Senate battle
Even though a few key races are outstanding, Senate Republicans are positioned well to keep their Senate majority.
Democrats’ likeliest path to take back the Senate majority is to net four Senate seats, or three and win the White House so the vice president can cast the tie-breaking vote. So far, they’ve netted zero.
On election night, Democrats won one in Colorado by unseating Sen. Cory Gardner (R). But that was immediately offset by loosing Sen. Doug Jones (D) in Alabama. Democrats look on track to pick up another seat in Arizona. But that still leaves them at least two seats short.
Pennsylvania not called as many mail-in ballots remain to be counted
Pennsylvania, a state that both Biden and Trump heavily targeted, remained up for grabs on Wednesday morning as state officials labored to count more than 1 million mail-in ballots, including many from the Philadelphia area.
As of 6:45 a.m., Trump held a sizable lead, at least partly because of in-person votes on Election Day, which were cast disproportionately by Republicans.
Democrats, meanwhile, voted by mail in much greater numbers than Republicans, and those votes take longer to count. It remained unclear whether those ballots would be sufficient for Biden to close the gap.
In a tweet around 3 a.m., Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) wrote: “ We still have over 1 million mail ballots to count in Pennsylvania. I promised Pennsylvanians that we would count every vote and that’s what we’re going to do."
Such a count could take days to complete.
Turnout on pace to be highest in more than a century
Turnout in this year’s hotly contested presidential election is on pace to be the highest in more than a century.
Edison Research estimates more than 157 million ballots have been cast for president, which represents a 65.7 percent turnout rate among eligible voters.
That is up sharply from the 60.1 percent turnout in the 2016 presidential election and would be the highest since 1908 — when 65.7 percent of eligible voters cast ballots. (That was before the 19th Amendment was adopted, guaranteeing women the right to vote).
The spike this year follows 2018 midterm elections in which 50 percent of eligible voters turned out — an increase from 37 percent and the highest in more than a century.
Nevada announces no additional results until Thursday as count continues
Elections officials in Nevada, where Biden held a narrow lead over Trump, announced they would suspend updates of election results until Thursday.
In a pair of tweets, the elections division of the Nevada secretary of state said it had counted all in-person early votes, in-person Election Day votes and mail-in ballots received by Monday.
Mail-in ballots received on Tuesday, as well as provisional ballots, remain to be counted, officials said.
“Ballots outstanding is difficult to estimate in Nevada because every voter was sent a mail ballot,” a tweet said. “Obviously, not all will vote.”
Analysis: How Biden or Trump could win
The presidential race will probably remain up in the air in the hours and days to come, but the paths to victory have crystallized as election night has worn into Wednesday morning.
The big takeaway is this: If Biden can carry Arizona and Nevada, both of which he’s favored in, the race would come down to five states. Those five states would be Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. If Biden carries two of the five, he very likely wins the presidency. For Trump to win, he’d very likely need to carry four.
The Fix runs through all the scenarios here.
Here are the states called or projected for each candidate so far
Biden is expected to win California, Colorado, Connecticut, D.C., Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.
Trump is projected to win Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming, according to Edison Research.
Biden is projected to sweep up 224 electoral votes with those victories, while Trump will pick up 213 electoral votes.
America’s cliffhanger election grips friends and foes alike
People around the world watched the U.S. vote count Wednesday, with the presidential election still too close to call by the morning in Europe. Trump’s early assertion of his victory and accusations of voter fraud were met with expressions of shock and fear over America’s democracy.
Across the world, viewers watched results trickle in for the cliffhanger election race between Trump and Biden. Without a conclusive outcome by midafternoon in Asia, markets were choppy, and people speculated about what could be next. Trump’s early declaration of victory and allegations of fraud also sparked worry among some overseas officials.
The two rivals wrangling for leadership of the world’s largest economy and its most powerful military have presented deeply contrasting visions for the United States’ role internationally. Trump has charted a more unilateral approach that has eschewed traditional alliances and international agreements, while Biden has promised a return to America’s more traditional international role — something many of its foes and rivals would not welcome.
North Carolina Republican Madison Cawthorn, 25, will be the youngest member of Congress
When Madison Cawthorn joins the North Carolina delegation in the House of Representatives in January, he will become the youngest member of Congress and the youngest Republican elected to the House.
The 25-year-old will also probably be a lightning rod for controversy. He has already drawn allegations of racism and positioned himself as highly conservative on issues ranging from abortion to racial justice. On Tuesday, after his decisive victory against Democratic challenger Moe Davis, Cawthorn may have set the tone for his first term in office, in the mold of President Trump, by sending a tweet.
“Cry more, lib,” he wrote, just after the election results swung in his favor.