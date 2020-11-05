While Biden’s campaign has continued to express confidence, Trump’s reelection campaign attempted to halt vote-counting in Pennsylvania and Michigan, sought a recount in Wisconsin and challenged the handling of ballots in Georgia.
Trump and his allies boost bogus conspiracy theories in a bid to undermine vote count
Trump, his son and top members of his campaign advanced a set of unfounded conspiracy theories on Wednesday about the vote-tallying process to claim that Democrats were rigging the final count.
Eric Trump tweeted a video, first pushed out by an account associated with the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory, that purported to show someone burning ballots cast for his father. The materials turned out to be sample ballots, and Twitter quickly suspended the original account that circulated the misleading clip.
Trump’s son and others, including White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, claimed falsely in tweets later hidden by warning labels that the president had won Pennsylvania — even though no such determination had been made. And the campaign’s spokesman, Tim Murtaugh, claimed without evidence that crowd control at a processing center in Detroit was an effort to thwart Trump’s chances of reelection.
Hispanic voters in Miami-Dade helped sink Biden in Florida
With about 636,000 registered Democrats and nearly a half-million nonpartisan voters, Florida’s Miami-Dade County was supposed to be friendly terrain for Biden — a bastion of ethnic diversity that might have helped propel him to victory in a must-win state for Trump.
Instead, by Wednesday, Democrats were taking stock of a devastatingly disappointing performance.
Biden drew far fewer Hispanic voters than Democrats expected, carrying Florida’s most populous county of Miami-Dade by only seven percentage points, compared with the 30-point margin boasted by Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016. To top it off, the Republican surge in Miami-Dade sent shock waves down the ballot.
Black voters could save Biden’s campaign once again
For the second time in Biden’s presidential bid, his campaign is on the brink, as razor-thin margins separate him and Trump in battleground states where votes are still being counted.
And for the second time this election cycle, it could be Black voters who propel the Democrat to victory — just as they resuscitated Biden in the South Carolina primary.
Democrats lose ground with Latino voters in Florida and Texas
The nuanced and sometimes dissonant political preferences shown by Latino voters in the 2020 presidential election have sparked bewilderment and soul-searching among Democrats, as the party lost significant ground with Latinos in Florida and Texas over the past four years.
The preliminary results underscored the extent to which the broad range of Latino communities, from Cuban Americans in South Florida to Mexican Americans in Nevada, have been often taken for granted and misunderstood by the Democratic political establishment.