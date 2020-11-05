Please Note

Democratic nominee Joe Biden needs only 17 more electoral votes to claim victory over President Trump. Arizona, Alaska, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada remain uncalled.

In Arizona, Biden’s lead narrowed to about 68,000 votes overnight, leaving the Republican incumbent with a small path to victory in the key battleground state.

The latest …
  • Arizona: Biden’s lead narrowed to about 68,000 early Thursday as Maricopa County, the state’s largest jurisdiction, released the results of about 140,000 more ballots it had counted.
  • Georgia: Fulton County, Ga., where Atlanta is located has been counting ballots overnight. The Secretary of State will hold a 10:30 a.m. press conference.
  • Nevada: Updated vote totals won’t be released until noon Eastern on Thursday, officials said.
  • North Carolina: As of late Wednesday night, officials were still counting provisional and absentee ballots. Trump was ahead, but officials said it’s likely the winner won’t be known for days.
  • Pennsylvania: Trump maintained a lead of nearly 164,000 ballots but that was expected to narrow as more ballots were counted in heavily Democratic areas.
November 5, 2020 at 6:12 AM EST
Trump and his allies boost bogus conspiracy theories in a bid to undermine vote count

By Isaac Stanley-Becker, Tony Romm, Elizabeth Dwoskin and Drew Harwell

Trump, his son and top members of his campaign advanced a set of unfounded conspiracy theories on Wednesday about the vote-tallying process to claim that Democrats were rigging the final count.

Eric Trump tweeted a video, first pushed out by an account associated with the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory, that purported to show someone burning ballots cast for his father. The materials turned out to be sample ballots, and Twitter quickly suspended the original account that circulated the misleading clip.

Trump’s son and others, including White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, claimed falsely in tweets later hidden by warning labels that the president had won Pennsylvania — even though no such determination had been made. And the campaign’s spokesman, Tim Murtaugh, claimed without evidence that crowd control at a processing center in Detroit was an effort to thwart Trump’s chances of reelection.

November 5, 2020 at 6:10 AM EST
Hispanic voters in Miami-Dade helped sink Biden in Florida

By Beth Reinhard and Lori Rozsa

With about 636,000 registered Democrats and nearly a half-million nonpartisan voters, Florida’s Miami-Dade County was supposed to be friendly terrain for Biden — a bastion of ethnic diversity that might have helped propel him to victory in a must-win state for Trump.

Instead, by Wednesday, Democrats were taking stock of a devastatingly disappointing performance.

Biden drew far fewer Hispanic voters than Democrats expected, carrying Florida’s most populous county of Miami-Dade by only seven percentage points, compared with the 30-point margin boasted by Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016. To top it off, the Republican surge in Miami-Dade sent shock waves down the ballot.

November 5, 2020 at 6:09 AM EST
Black voters could save Biden’s campaign once again

By Amy B Wang, Vanessa Williams and Reis Thebault

For the second time in Biden’s presidential bid, his campaign is on the brink, as razor-thin margins separate him and Trump in battleground states where votes are still being counted.

And for the second time this election cycle, it could be Black voters who propel the Democrat to victory — just as they resuscitated Biden in the South Carolina primary.

November 5, 2020 at 6:08 AM EST
Democrats lose ground with Latino voters in Florida and Texas

By Jose Del Real and Arelis Hernández

The nuanced and sometimes dissonant political preferences shown by Latino voters in the 2020 presidential election have sparked bewilderment and soul-searching among Democrats, as the party lost significant ground with Latinos in Florida and Texas over the past four years.

The preliminary results underscored the extent to which the broad range of Latino communities, from Cuban Americans in South Florida to Mexican Americans in Nevada, have been often taken for granted and misunderstood by the Democratic political establishment.