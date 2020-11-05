Biden’s lead in Arizona narrowed to about 68,000 votes early Thursday as Maricopa County, the state’s largest jurisdiction, released the results of more ballot-counting.

Officials told the Arizona Republic that about 470,000 votes are left to count in the state, and analysts said Trump would need to win about 57 percent of those to catch Biden and claim the state’s 11 electoral votes.

That’s about the percentage Trump won in the latest batch from Maricopa, but some of the batches remaining will come from Democratic-leaning counties in which Biden had sizable leads.

On Wednesday, Biden’s lead in the state was about 90,000 votes. More than 2.8 million ballots have been counted so far.

The ballots that remain to be counted include a mix of those that arrived in the mail before Election Day, early ballots dropped off at the polls on Election Day, and provisional ballots that voters cast because they did not have the right form of identification or went to the wrong polling place.