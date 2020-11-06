President Trump and his allies met with two immediate defeats in court, in Georgia and Michigan, as they pressed unsubstantiated claims of fraud as officials count ballots. Trump on Thursday evening unleashed a tirade from the White House briefing room that was filled with falsehoods about the U.S. electoral system. He continued to air grievances overnight on Twitter.
Biden takes narrow lead in Georgia on strength of mail-in ballots
Biden has taken a narrow lead over President Trump in Georgia, a state Trump must win to maintain a pathway to reelection and that no Democrat has carried since 1992, on the strength of mail-in ballots.
As of 4:45 a.m., Biden was leading by 917 votes out of nearly 4.9 million cast. Edison Research estimated that nearly 65,000 more votes remain to be tallied, leaving the possibility Trump could retake the lead.
Georgia last voted for a Democratic president in 1992, with Bill Clinton taking 44 percent of the vote to then-President George H.W. Bush’s 43 percent.
Trump’s early lead in the state eroded as mail-in ballots from more Democratic areas were counted late Wednesday.
Georgia, which voted for Trump by five percentage points in 2016, would be a major pick up for Democrats, who have hoped to one day flip the state.
Biden visited the state for the first time a week before the election, seeing possibility there, but never counting on its 16 electoral votes to deliver him the presidency.
Like other Sun Belt states, Georgia’s population has grown younger and more diverse, cutting into the long-held Republican advantage there.
GOP splits over Trump’s false election claims, unfounded fraud allegations
Trump questioned the presidential election results Thursday night in a speech so riddled with false and unfounded claims that many major news networks, including MSNBC, CBS and ABC, cut away to fact-check the Republican incumbent in real-time.
Trump’s broadsides have exposed tensions within his party, splitting GOP officials who spoke publicly on Thursday night into warring camps: those who defended the president and those who defended the U.S. election process. Many others, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), have stayed silent.
Trump’s loyalists, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Sens. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) and Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), echoed Trump’s evidence-free claims of widespread fraud in Pennsylvania and other swing states that have been trending toward former vice president Joe Biden as more votes are counted.
Secret Service plans to ramp up protection of Biden in anticipation of his possible win
The Secret Service is sending reinforcements to Wilmington, Del., starting Friday to help protect Biden as his campaign prepares for the possibility he may soon claim victory in his bid for the White House, according to two people familiar with the plans.
The Secret Service summoned a squad of agents to add to the protective bubble around Biden after his campaign alerted the Secret Service that the Democratic nominee would continue utilizing a Wilmington convention center at least another day and could make a major speech as early as Friday, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the security protocols.
Secret Service spokeswoman Catherine Milhoan declined to comment, stressing that the agency does not publicly discuss security planning for the president or candidates it protects.
Polls fall short again in 2020
The election night party Biden planned in Delaware was built for a blue tsunami, as his campaign advisers ultimately could not resist planning as if the polls that suggested a quick and commanding defeat of Trump might be right. Instead, Democrats endured the second polling shock in four years, with election returns frequently coming in more favorable to Trump than in public surveys, in some cases outside the margin of error.
The underestimation of Trump’s turnout and support in many places, after similar issues in 2016, has raised again questions about the reliance of campaigns, the press and the public on surveys to shape the race. That in turn has prompted new questioning of the bedrock principle among political strategists that campaigns can divine public opinion before the votes are counted with enough money and talent.
How Trump loyalists are driving his campaign’s legal efforts to challenge ballots
In 2000, when George W. Bush and Vice President Al Gore were deadlocked in the Florida vote for president, a high-powered team of legal experts flocked south to lead Bush’s ultimately successful strategy to prevail in a recount, guided by the Republican Party’s premiere strategist of the time, former secretary of state James Baker.
This year, as Trump’s campaign mounts a multistate effort to challenge the counting of ballots around the country, many of the GOP’s preeminent election-law litigators remain on the sidelines.