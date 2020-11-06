Biden has taken a narrow lead over President Trump in Georgia, a state Trump must win to maintain a pathway to reelection and that no Democrat has carried since 1992, on the strength of mail-in ballots.

As of 4:45 a.m., Biden was leading by 917 votes out of nearly 4.9 million cast. Edison Research estimated that nearly 65,000 more votes remain to be tallied, leaving the possibility Trump could retake the lead.

Georgia last voted for a Democratic president in 1992, with Bill Clinton taking 44 percent of the vote to then-President George H.W. Bush’s 43 percent.

Trump’s early lead in the state eroded as mail-in ballots from more Democratic areas were counted late Wednesday.

Georgia, which voted for Trump by five percentage points in 2016, would be a major pick up for Democrats, who have hoped to one day flip the state.

Biden visited the state for the first time a week before the election, seeing possibility there, but never counting on its 16 electoral votes to deliver him the presidency.