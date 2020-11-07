Please Note

Former vice president Joe Biden again urged patience from supporters as states continue tallying votes this weekend, a slow walk to reaching the 270 electoral votes needed to be elected the 46th president of the United States. Biden has widened his lead in several key states, making it less likely President Trump can close the gap.

Late Friday night, it was revealed White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and several other aides tested positive for coronavirus. Meadows attended Trump’s election night event inside the White House where few wore masks.

The latest on vote counting in the states still in play …
  • Pennsylvania: Biden is leading by 28,833 votes. Some counties are expected to release new vote counts Saturday.
  • Georgia: Biden leads by 4,430 votes. Counties have finished counting early and absentee ballots and are focused on provisional ballots.
  • Nevada: Biden is leading by 22,657 votes. More vote counts are expected at noon Eastern time.
  • Arizona: Biden leads by 29,861 votes. More votes tallies are expected from Maricopa County at 11 a.m. Eastern time.
November 7, 2020 at 7:52 AM EST
Stacey Abrams garners praise from Democrats on the verge of achieving a long-held dream: Flipping Georgia

By Vanessa Williams and Reis Thebault

Stacey Abrams did not deny her anger when Republican Brian Kemp was declared the winner of the Georgia governor’s race two years ago, after a bitter contest marred by widespread irregularities and allegations of voter suppression.

Instead, she channeled that anger into the work she had started years before to organize and mobilize an army of voters to break the Republican Party’s lock on state politics and create a government that looked more like the new Georgia.

That army, anchored in metro Atlanta and in smaller pockets of predominantly Black cities and counties, helped to push Biden several thousand votes ahead of Trump in the state this week. Now Democrats are on the verge of achieving a long-held dream: flipping Georgia, which hasn’t voted for their presidential nominee since 1992.