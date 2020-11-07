Late Friday night, it was revealed White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and several other aides tested positive for coronavirus. Meadows attended Trump’s election night event inside the White House where few wore masks.
Stacey Abrams garners praise from Democrats on the verge of achieving a long-held dream: Flipping Georgia
Stacey Abrams did not deny her anger when Republican Brian Kemp was declared the winner of the Georgia governor’s race two years ago, after a bitter contest marred by widespread irregularities and allegations of voter suppression.
Instead, she channeled that anger into the work she had started years before to organize and mobilize an army of voters to break the Republican Party’s lock on state politics and create a government that looked more like the new Georgia.
That army, anchored in metro Atlanta and in smaller pockets of predominantly Black cities and counties, helped to push Biden several thousand votes ahead of Trump in the state this week. Now Democrats are on the verge of achieving a long-held dream: flipping Georgia, which hasn’t voted for their presidential nominee since 1992.