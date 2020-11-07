Biden is also projected by Edison Research to win Nevada and its six electoral votes, giving him a lead of 279 to 214 for President Trump.
In state capitols, Trump supporters were gathering for protests of vote counts, planned before Biden’s victory was announced, while elsewhere Biden supporters came together to celebrate.
Hundreds gather outside Minneapolis police station destroyed in May protests to mark Biden victory
MINNEAPOLIS — Nearly six months after protests over George Floyd’s police custody death left a wide swath of South Minneapolis damaged and destroyed, several hundred people gathered at the epicenter of that unrest, standing in the shadow of a burned police station and amid blocks of leveled buildings, to mark Joe Biden’s win and express “hope” for what his presidency might mean for issues like racial justice and police reform.
From Minneapolis to Louisville, Philadelphia and D.C., cities across the country that saw civil unrest following Floyd’s death once again saw people take to the streets — this time in celebration.
“I feel like we punched fascism in the face today,” one speaker said in Minneapolis, as the crowd erupted in wild cheers. “But our work is not done.”
Across the crowd, people waved signs for dozens of different causes, including human rights, housing rights and environmental justice. Though speakers made clear they were happy Biden had defeated Trump, they also made clear they expected Biden to deliver. “We can’t forget: Our elected leaders work for us,” a speaker said.
As the group began to march down Lake Street, many began to dance in joy. A pair of women carrying “I’m With Her” signs dating back to the 2016 campaign were seen wiping tears. They declined to speak to a reporter, citing “nerves.” “I’m so scared,” one of the women said. “I’m so scared that Trump is going to steal it back. … I don’t want to jinx it.”
‘I’ve never been there before’: What Trump said about golf and his fear of losing
During an interview with two Washington Post journalists five years ago, then-candidate Donald Trump was asked to contemplate what it would feel like to suffer defeat. He responded by telling national editor Steven Ginsberg and national political reporter Robert Costa a story about golf — and his fears.
Robert Costa: [You know] my buddy, [sportswriter] Michael Bamberger.
Donald Trump: He’s a good guy, really good guy. Say hello to him for me, will you? You know, his best golf story ever was about Mike Donald, who almost won the [1990] U.S. Open. He was leading the U.S. Open going into the final hole. He was an early starter. A rabbit. In other words, he was a good golfer who never made 10 dollars, who was on the tour for 10 years. Leading the U.S. Open. Had a great final round, but he was in the middle of the pack. Two hours to go and everyone said he was going to win the U.S. Open. He wasn’t supposed to win the U.S. Open because he was a rabbit. Jack Nicklaus, all the others, they’re the kind of guys who usually win. So he’s in the clubhouse, leading the U.S. Open, everyone’s doing great, watching it on TV. And then Hale Irwin goes crazy on the course. You remember?
Costa: I’ve read about it.
Trump: Irwin goes to the 18th hole, he’s 1 down to Mike Donald, who no one had ever heard of him. And Hale Irwin sinks a 97-foot putt. That was the one where he ran around the green. Now, Irwin has the privilege of playing Donald in a playoff the following day. A full 18-hole playoff. Hale Irwin, naturally, wins because the other guy never wins. The champion always wins. Bamberger did one of the greatest stories ever on that. The next day they show Mike Donald, two pictures. One has him on Sunday and Monday Mike Donald playing to thousands of people up and down the fairway, 20 rows deep, as he walks up the 18th hole at the U.S. Open. Pictures. The next day, he doesn’t win, he’s seen walking up a fairway, nobody there, no money, his wife carrying the bag. If he had won, it’d have been a life-changing experience. But he didn’t win. Those pictures, famous, I remember them.
Costa: It can be like that in presidential politics.
Steven Ginsberg: Is that something you’re afraid of? One day you’ll walk down the fairway and nobody will be looking?
Trump: He’s a natural reporter this guy. Did you hear the question, Corey [Lewandowski]? It’s a very good question. He’s a veteran.
Ginsberg: What’s the answer?
What we know about Biden’s transition plans
Biden and Harris had already begun making transition plans long before clinching the presidential race Saturday morning.
Biden’s transition website, which went live Wednesday night, reads: “The transition team will continue preparing at full speed so that the Biden-Harris Administration can hit the ground running on Day One.”
The campaign had already spent months working with career civil servants in the transition process.
The White House has placed Chris Liddell, a deputy chief of staff, in charge of the transition.
The General Services Administration is the agency that triggers a formalized transition of power once it determines the “apparent successful” winner of the presidential race.
As of Saturday just before 2 p.m., the GSA had not yet ascertained the results.
“An ascertainment has not yet been made. GSA and its Administrator will continue to abide by, and fulfill, all requirements under the law,” the agency said in a statement.
White House spokesman Judd Deere told The Washington Post coordination with Biden’s team on the transition had been ongoing for months as required by law. Biden’s transition team has been given 10,000 square feet of office space at the Commerce Department.
Even before the transition had officially begun, Biden officials had been readying for the possibility that Trump would block Biden transition team members from getting access to government resources as required by law. And top Biden transition members had discussed potential legal responses and considered other ways to begin the transfer of power.
Speaking at a recent rally in Ohio, Trump openly suggested that he may throw a wrench in the process.
“They ask me, ‘If you lose, will there be a friendly transition?’ Well, when I won, did they give me a friendly transition?” Trump said. “They spied on my campaign. They did all this stuff. That was not a friendly transition.”
Biden, who made the race in part about Trump’s handling of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, has talked about restoring public trust in the federal government’s message on the crisis, and he plans, as The Post has reported, to start some of that work during the transition. That will include reaching out to Republican and Democratic governors to urge them to adopt mask mandates and to communicate the importance of social distancing.
Each administration also names about 4,000 political appointees — including about 1,200 appointees that need Senate approval — that typically change with each administration. Those positions range from Cabinet posts and high-profile advisers to small agency directors and ambassadors.
In remarks late Friday night, Biden signaled his team was not waiting for the official results to begin getting to work.
“While we’re waiting for the final results, I want people to know we are not waiting to get the work done,” Biden said, standing alongside Harris.
Streets of D.C., where 95 percent of voters chose Biden, erupt with celebration
How does it sound when a city where 95 percent of voters chose Biden begins to celebrate? Outside the Trump International Hotel, it was blaring horns, high-pitched hollers, the swell of car stereos pumping “Nah nah nah nah, hey hey hey, goodbye.”
If middle fingers made noise, they would be the resounding chorus at the hotel doors, where hundreds of people stopped to express their joy with the same gesture: elderly White women, young Latinas, two Ethiopian men streaming live about the president and his comments about “shithole countries.”
“I don’t know an America like that,” said Dawit Selassie, 35. “America is for everybody. What’s going on with Trump? He divided us. Now, we are finally going to unite.”
In the background of his video, celebrators screamed their triumphant taunts.
“One time loser!”
“You’re going to jail!”
“Adios!”
“You’re fired!”
Traffic on Pennsylvania Avenue NW was clogged outside the Trump International as cars stopped for mid-street celebrations. In a location where protesters once brought helmets and eye protection, walkers headed for the White House carried frying pans and cowbells.
Four women played Queen’s “We are the Champions” out of their Audi’s speakers. A rainbow flag was hoisted out the window of an SUV with a poodle riding in the back seat. Strangers took photos for each other as one woman yelled, “It’s a national holiday!”
Michelle Saksena, 36, stopped in front of the Trump hotel to take a picture of it to text to her friends. Over the photo she wrote: “Out of business.
“I remember walking down here to protest and there were all these militia and I thought, I hope this is the last summer like this. And now, it is,” she said.
She had promised herself today would be the day she would take a break from CNN. Her neck was sore from all the time she’d spent looking at her phone. But she turned it on anyway and now, was thinking about what it meant that a half-Indian woman, just like herself, was the second most powerful person in America.
“I remember when I first heard about her, my dad, who is Indian, said you have to pronounce her name right!” she said, referring to Harris. “I feel … I just feel safer, knowing she’s there.”
While most homemade signs celebrated Trump’s departure, India Howeth, 19, decided hers should be a message for the new president: “Protect the BIPOC lives who voted you in!” it said.
“I have this feeling of relief, but also mixed feelings,” said Howeth, an American University student. “We want to make sure we hold him accountable."
Trump campaign urges supporters to ‘stay at the ready’ to protest, asks for legal fund contributions
Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien urged supporters to be ready to attend protests or rallies that the campaign is “propping up around the country” in a call Saturday with allies and surrogates, according to audio obtained by The Washington Post.
“Stay at the ready,” Stepien said. “At a moment’s instance, we may need your help at protests in your states, to make sure the president is represented and our side of the argument is shown. Support rallies or other things that we are propping up around the country.”
“Rallies to show support for the president are also things we are encouraging around the country,” he added.
Stepien took a pugilistic tone — saying the president was prepared to keep battling, even as the race is called for Biden.
“Just be at the ready at a moment’s notice. We may need your help and support on the ground, waving the flag and yelling the president’s name in support,” Stepien said.
He encouraged donors to contribute to the legal defense fund for the president and to distribute a campaign hotline for potential fraud cases so they could have evidence in various states.
Deputy campaign manager Justin Clark tried to argue, without evidence, that they could win states such as Georgia. He also complained, without evidence, that there were “serious irregularities” in Wisconsin and that their ballot watchers could not get in to see ballots being counted in Pennsylvania. Poll watchers were allowed in Pennsylvania to observe the ballot-counting process from a designated distance.
Stepien promised to talk to the allies again on Sunday.
David Schweikert, a Republican, has won in the 6th District of Arizona, according to Edison Research.
Former presidents congratulate Biden on his win
All the former Democratic presidents congratulated Joe Biden on his victory Saturday, offering words of wisdom and statements of pride.
Barack Obama: “We’re fortunate that Joe’s got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way. Because when he walks into the White House in January, he’ll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has — a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril.” (See Obama’s full statement here.)
Bill Clinton: “America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory!”
Jimmy Carter: “Rosalynn joins me in congratulating our friends President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We are proud of their well-run campaign and look forward to seeing the positive change they bring to our nation."
As of 2:30 p.m., former president George W. Bush, a Republican, had not made a public statement regarding the election results.
House GOP super PAC credits ground game for gains
Republicans are touting their decision to keep up a traditional canvassing and door-knocking operation as the difference-maker in close races that whittled down House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s majority. The Congressional Leadership Fund, the super PAC allied with House GOP leadership, argued in a memo to donors this week that its ad spending helped beat back a “green wave” of Democratic donations, and that its ground game pulled candidates over the line.
“House Democrats actively discouraged their campaigns from knocking doors, telling Members it wasn’t ‘safe or smart to do so,’” CLF president Dan Conston wrote in the memo. “But with countless voters stuck at home, CLF took a different approach, investing in ways to continue knocking doors while staying safe in the pandemic.”
The election’s close results, and Democratic losses in House districts they won two years ago, have led to a bipartisan debate about the power of “field.” The Republican National Committee, which invested years of work and hundreds of millions of dollars in a traditional ground game, paused it only briefly during the pandemic; the Democratic National Committee and Joe Biden’s campaign largely moved to “virtual” campaigning, such as text-banking and phone-banking.
The CLF, meanwhile, told its donors that it spent “$10 million to put boots on the ground in a number of our top races and for our national ballot chase programs to get out the vote.” The super PAC did the same in 2018, with mixed results, as an unprecedented amount of activists hit the doors for Democrats. The situation was more lopsided toward Republicans in 2020, and the PAC’s $160 million war chest gave Republicans some more help on the ground while erasing Democratic ad advantages in places like Oklahoma’s 5th District and Texas’s 22nd District, places where Republican nominees survived primaries with little cash on hand.
Conston also emphasized a point of pride for Republicans this cycle: Rather than courting former members to make comeback bids, they recruited and poured resources behind a more diverse group of candidates, changing the face of the GOP conference.
“Every single seat Republicans flipped was won by a woman, a minority or a veteran,” Conston said. “In every top race, Republicans put forward a dynamic candidate, with an impressive story that resonated with the voters of their districts and it paid off.”
Some races remain un-called, due to slow processing of absentee ballots in key states. As of Thursday afternoon, the CLF had a 33-9 win record in races it invested in; the only seats that have been picked up by Democrats, so far, were two in North Carolina that were created by a court breaking a gerrymander, and one in the Atlanta suburbs.
Trump supporters gather at state capitols to protest election results
Hundreds of supporters of President Trump filled the steps of state capitol buildings in Lansing, Mich., Phoenix, Atlanta and Harrisburg, Pa., on Saturday afternoon. “Stop the Steal” protests were preplanned for Saturday in many state capitals, before results indicated that Biden had secured the presidency.
In Lansing, speakers yelled about a fraudulent vote count through a megaphone as the crowd spilled onto the front lawn, waving flags and chanting, “We won.” Throughout the crowd, handguns were fixed to belt loops and rifles strapped around backs. Passing semi trucks honked in support.
The preplanned demonstration took place as members of the Republican-led Michigan legislature’s Oversight Committee held a special meeting as they began an inquiry into the handling of the election. Legislators say they plan to subpoena state election officials.
In Atlanta, about 200 flag-waving Trump supporters gathered in front of Georgia’s gold dome, the same place that had seen weeks of protests against police brutality months ago. Chanting “Stop the steal!” “USA!” and “Lock her up!” Among those taking the bullhorn were U.S. Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.) and Democratic state Rep. Vernon Jones, who famously crowd surfed at an October Trump rally in Macon.
“Nobody's going to steal this election from us!” Jones yelled to the supportive crowd. “The party's just getting started."
Jones also called out Georgia’s Republican governor, Brian Kemp, for not attending the rally, with a member of the crowd dubbing him “hidin’ Brian” and cheers of “where’s Brian Kemp!?” erupting at times.
Similar scenes played out in Harrisburg and Phoenix. In Arizona, a man wearing a “Q” cape and holding a spear with a sign declaring “Q SENT ME!”, an apparent reference to the conspiracy group QAnon, said, “Ladies and gentlemen, this election is not called.”
After Biden declared winner, some Republicans insist the race isn’t over
In the immediate wake of news organizations calling the election for Biden, several Republican members of Congress insisted that the race wasn’t over.
“Some Republicans are ready to throw in the towel now and fight for a future election,” tweeted Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), one of the first to react to the news. “There is no future for the Republican Party if we do not stand and fight for @realDonaldTrump in this critical moment.”
Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.) echoed Gaetz. “The mainstream media — on behalf of their Democrat pals — are trying to convince the American people this is already over. It’s not!” he wrote.
Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.), who participated in protests outside a ballot counting center in Maricopa County, Ariz., tweeted sarcastically: “ThE eLeCtiOn IsNt OvEr UnTiL aLL tHe VoTeS aRe CoUnTed.”
Gaetz, Hice and Gosar are all members of the House Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative members closely allied with Trump.
Minutes after CNN and other national news outlets projected Biden as the winner, the president’s son Donald Trump Jr. shared without comment a New York Post article raising unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud involving mail ballots.
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) seemed to ignore the news altogether, firing off multiple tweets about the Senate runoff election in Georgia.
Others struck a more conciliatory tone. Among the first high-profile Republicans to congratulate Biden was Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who called for unity.
“Everyone should want our president to succeed because we need our country to succeed,” Hogan tweeted. “We have great challenges ahead of us as a country. Now more than ever, we need to come together as Americans.”
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) called Biden and Harris “people of good will and admirable character” and said he and his wife “pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead.”
In the House, Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), a moderate who has criticized Trump, also pledged bipartisanship.
“We have to find a way to come together, bridge divisions, and focus on solutions that help the millions who are struggling,” he wrote. “I am raising my hand and committing to working with President-elect Biden and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in Congress to do exactly that.”
Senate Majority Leader Mtich McConnell (R-Ky.) wasn’t expected to comment on Biden’s victory beyond his tweet Friday saying “every legal vote should be counted," according to GOP aides requesting anonymity to discuss congressional leaders’ plans.
He has no media appearances slated and, if that sticks, will not see reporters until he walks in the Senate doors Monday afternoon.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is not expected to speak or issue any statement Saturday, but he is a guest on Maria Bartiromo’s Fox Business show Sunday at 10 am., aides said.
Along Interstate 95, travelers stop to take a photo at the Biden Welcome Center in Delaware
WILMINGTON, Del. — On a blue-sky Saturday afternoon, travelers heading north and south on Interstate 95 briefly stopped at the Biden Welcome Center, just south of Wilmington, to get gas and use the restroom — but, first, to take a selfie.
The welcome center, which was named after the Biden family in 2018, has turned into an impromptu tourist stop for Americans who were on the road Saturday when Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Before heading inside to get a bite to eat or go to the bathroom, travelers milled about outside the front doors, taking photos of each other and talking to strangers about the election results.
“It’s a good day,” one woman said as she walked toward the small crowd.
Christine Berg, 65, was driving with her son and husband from Bethesda, Md., to New York City when she got a text message from a friend announcing the news. Berg wrote back: “Wow. Thank God.”
“It’s been a challenge,” Berg said, when asked about the uncertainty over the election results these past four days. “We want the democratic process to unfurl correctly.”
Berg and her family didn’t need to stop at the welcome center on Saturday. They already got gas an hour before, but Berg’s son, Will Draffine, said the family needed to commemorate the occasion. So, they took a few photos to send to friends.
A few minutes later, John Blakeslee walked outside the welcome center wearing a Biden for President shirt. He said it was an attempt for good luck, to help Biden win. When The Washington Post asked for his age, Blakeslee said he “feels 106” after the past four days of waiting and uncertainty.
“We’ve got a lot work to do in this country,” Blakeslee said, looking out to the parking lot. “Joe is the right man for the time.”
Biden projected to win Nevada’s six electoral votes
Biden is projected by Edison Research to win Nevada, a state with six electoral votes, adding to the size of his projected electoral college victory.
In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton carried the western battleground state over Trump by four percentage points.
Obama won the state by a landslide in 2008, but Republicans have cut the margins since, running up the score outside of Reno and Las Vegas and winning when they pull ahead in suburbs like Henderson.
Democrats swamped them in 2018, but the pandemic has complicated the party’s traditional canvass strategy — one that has led pollsters, for years, to underestimate the GOP’s advantage with Latinos.
In Nevada, the loser of the election may request a recount within three working days of the final canvass of votes, no matter the margin — but they must be willing to put down a deposit to cover the estimated cost of the recount.
Joe Biden has won Nevada and its six electoral votes, according to Edison Research.
Celebrations erupt in streets of NYC, D.C., Philadelphia
NEW YORK — After an excruciating four-day wait, Biden supporters flocked to the streets in some of the nation’s largest cities as soon as networks called the race for former vice president Joe Biden.
The widespread sound of cheering, honking, pot-banging and more erupted in New York City, Philadelphia, D.C. and other largely Democratic cities Trump has disparaged.
“No more years! No more years!” a crowd of hundreds cheered in Philadelphia.
In the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, people rushed into one intersection shortly after 1 p.m., hoisting American flags and bursting out loud with laughter. Marie Norman, 55, was among those celebrating.
“I’ve been waiting four years for this,” she said. “It’s been misery for four years and people can finally feel relief.”
Ivan Frank, 82, had made 2,800 phone calls to rally voters to support Biden. He beamed at the corner of Murray and Forbes avenues as people danced around him and dashed into the center of the intersection, American flags flying.
“How about it?” he said. “We did it!”
In New York City, the show of support was especially reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic, when residents poured out of their apartments nightly to applaud hospital workers and first responders risking their lives to treat coronavirus patients.
The results came a week after people in the city waited in line for as long as five hours to submit ballots during an overwhelmed early voting period, the first in the state during any presidential contest.
The sounds of honking and cheering echoed across the Mall in D.C., where the merriment over Trump’s displacement could be heard near the White House. Revelers near the Capitol banged on pots with wooden spoons, cheering. “KAMALA!” joggers shouted to them, raising fists in the air.
Crowds of people swarmed Capitol Hill, walking puppies and cheering.
A group of 30 or bicyclists cruised down East Capitol Street NE, blasting Kool and the Gang’s “Celebration.”