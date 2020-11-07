During an interview with two Washington Post journalists five years ago, then-candidate Donald Trump was asked to contemplate what it would feel like to suffer defeat. He responded by telling national editor Steven Ginsberg and national political reporter Robert Costa a story about golf — and his fears.

Robert Costa: [You know] my buddy, [sportswriter] Michael Bamberger.

Donald Trump: He’s a good guy, really good guy. Say hello to him for me, will you? You know, his best golf story ever was about Mike Donald, who almost won the [1990] U.S. Open. He was leading the U.S. Open going into the final hole. He was an early starter. A rabbit. In other words, he was a good golfer who never made 10 dollars, who was on the tour for 10 years. Leading the U.S. Open. Had a great final round, but he was in the middle of the pack. Two hours to go and everyone said he was going to win the U.S. Open. He wasn’t supposed to win the U.S. Open because he was a rabbit. Jack Nicklaus, all the others, they’re the kind of guys who usually win. So he’s in the clubhouse, leading the U.S. Open, everyone’s doing great, watching it on TV. And then Hale Irwin goes crazy on the course. You remember?

Costa: I’ve read about it.

Trump: Irwin goes to the 18th hole, he’s 1 down to Mike Donald, who no one had ever heard of him. And Hale Irwin sinks a 97-foot putt. That was the one where he ran around the green. Now, Irwin has the privilege of playing Donald in a playoff the following day. A full 18-hole playoff. Hale Irwin, naturally, wins because the other guy never wins. The champion always wins. Bamberger did one of the greatest stories ever on that. The next day they show Mike Donald, two pictures. One has him on Sunday and Monday Mike Donald playing to thousands of people up and down the fairway, 20 rows deep, as he walks up the 18th hole at the U.S. Open. Pictures. The next day, he doesn’t win, he’s seen walking up a fairway, nobody there, no money, his wife carrying the bag. If he had won, it’d have been a life-changing experience. But he didn’t win. Those pictures, famous, I remember them.

Costa: It can be like that in presidential politics.

Steven Ginsberg: Is that something you’re afraid of? One day you’ll walk down the fairway and nobody will be looking?

Trump: He’s a natural reporter this guy. Did you hear the question, Corey [Lewandowski]? It’s a very good question. He’s a veteran.