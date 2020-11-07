Late Friday night, it was revealed White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tested positive for coronavirus. Meadows attended Trump’s election night event inside the White House where few wore masks.
Facebook’s latest attempt to slow disinformation means probation for some groups
Facebook has started putting some groups on a type of probation, its latest move to slow the spread of disinformation and attempts to undermine the legitimacy of the U.S. election.
Any group, public or private, that the company detects has too many posts that violate its community standards will be forced to have administrators and moderators approve each submission manually. The requirement will stay in place for 60 days for the group, with no way to appeal or override it.
The company will be closely monitoring how group administrators and moderators handle posts during those two months, and could decide to shut a group down completely if it repeatedly allows too many offending posts. The change makes the volunteers who run groups more responsible for what happens inside them.
GOP lawsuits seeking court intervention in vote counting are met with skepticism
Republicans have sought to halt or delay the ballot count in several lawsuits filed or revived around the country since Tuesday. According to court filings, at least 35 lawyers — including newly appointed Republican National Committee “legal challenge teams” in key states — have been drafted by the campaign to bring cases alleging voting irregularities or missteps by election officials in the wake of an election that ran largely smoothly Tuesday.
But judges have responded skeptically as Republicans struggle to provide specific evidence to support Trump’s claim of widespread voter fraud, leading them to deny or dismiss claims of irregularities or rule-breaking in Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania. Voting rights advocates, election administrators and Democrats have roundly criticized the lawsuits as meritless.
On Thursday, judges in three states rejected lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign that challenged the ballot-counting process. Friday brought additional defeat for Republicans in Michigan, as judges rejected a lawsuit from a conservative nonprofit group alleging rules were broken during ballot processing and counting in Detroit, according to lawyers involved in the case. And the GOP had another setback in Nevada, where a judge denied an emergency request to intervene in the vote count in Clark County.
The Pennsylvania Republican Party filed a new request Friday afternoon with the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to keep state officials from counting mail ballots received after Election Day, even though some election officials said they have already set aside those ballots and are not including them in their current tallies.
Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., who received the petition because he is the justice responsible for that region, approved the GOP request for now, ordering county boards to comply with state guidance to keep the late ballots separate. However, Alito did not direct election officials to stop counting the ballots, as the Republicans had also sought. He called for a response from state officials by Saturday afternoon.
Biden doesn’t quite declare victory, but says votes show he’s going to win
Rather than declare victory on a commanding and brilliantly lit stage, shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday night, Biden stood behind a plain lectern on a smaller space set up in an atrium of the Chase Center to urge patience.
“My fellow Americans, we don’t have a final declaration of victory yet,” Biden said, with his running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), standing nearby. “But the numbers … tell us a clear and convincing story. We’re going to win this race.”
For Biden’s staff, after 18 months of campaigning, being snubbed by party donors, enduring a fourth-place finish in Iowa, then sinking to fifth in New Hampshire, and after ultimately clinching the nomination and listening to Democrats complain about how they were running an overly cosseted campaign for months, they believed they had proved critics wrong.
Now all they needed was one or two networks to call the race and declare Biden president-elect. They needed a larger lead in Pennsylvania or bigger margins in Georgia or some more votes in Arizona and a call in Nevada.
Trump, Biden supporters face off in Detroit after police probe bomb threat
Police warned a group of squabbling Trump supporters and counterdemonstrators to separate in downtown Detroit on Friday night — with law enforcement eventually closing the roads — and the owner of a giant, traveling shrine to the president was briefly arrested and his vehicle was impounded.
The protest broke up just before 10 p.m., police said, after a tense and often bizarre day that included an evening investigation of a false bomb threat at the convention center.
The day began with the abrupt closing of the Wayne County Treasurer’s Office after threats to “storm the building,” police said. Detroit is the Wayne County seat.
Biden was projected to be the winner of Michigan’s 16 electoral votes on Wednesday, in a state that’s part of what’s known as the “blue wall” and often a key to winning the presidency.
Michigan had long been Democratic but flipped in 2016 and helped elect Trump.
Detroit Police Chief James Craig said the police had intelligence that armed groups would come to the city on Friday.
County treasurer Eric Sabree said in a statement that he closed his office “in the interest of the safety of taxpayers and our staff,” after law enforcement heard about threats to take over the building and demand a ballot recount.
But the protests remained largely a war of words, with pro-Trump demonstrators calling the city and the election results, “corrupt and a fraud,” and yelling “Stop the steal,” although there has been no evidence of vote fraud.
Pro-Biden demonstrators called out, “No more years” and “Black Lives Matter.”
In the end, though, the only person arrested was Rob Cortis of Livonia, Mich., the owner of the “Trump Unity Bridge,” a traveling shrine-like float to Trump, decorated with eagles, “Build the Wall” and “Trump Unity” in massive letters along with “Blue Lives Matter” signs.
Cortis had an outstanding warrant against him for disturbing the peace in Canton Township. His float — a GMC Yukon XL SUV with a trailer — also has an invalid license plate, police said.
Local news reports and videos on social media show him screaming, “Help, help” as he was arrested and put into a police vehicle.
Detroit Police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said he was “blocking traffic and playing loud music and we had given him a warning.” His “vehicle was impounded” briefly, police said, but later in the evening, Cortis was released along with his vehicle.
Cortis did not respond immediately to messages left on his phone and on his float’s Facebook page.
Stacey Abrams garners praise from Democrats on the verge of achieving a long-held dream: Flipping Georgia
Stacey Abrams did not deny her anger when Republican Brian Kemp was declared the winner of the Georgia governor’s race two years ago, after a bitter contest marred by widespread irregularities and allegations of voter suppression.
Instead, she channeled that anger into the work she had started years before to organize and mobilize an army of voters to break the Republican Party’s lock on state politics and create a government that looked more like the new Georgia.
That army, anchored in metro Atlanta and in smaller pockets of predominantly Black cities and counties, helped to push Biden several thousand votes ahead of Trump in the state this week. Now Democrats are on the verge of achieving a long-held dream: flipping Georgia, which hasn’t voted for their presidential nominee since 1992.