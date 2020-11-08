Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important election information free to all readers. Get election results and other major news delivered to your inbox by signing up for breaking news email alerts.

Former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) are planning their transition effort, after delivering their first remarks as president-elect and vice president-elect while their supporters celebrated in cities throughout the country.

In his victory speech Saturday night, Biden called it “a time to heal in America” and said, “I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify, who doesn’t see red states and blue states, only sees the United States.”

Harris, who is set to become the highest-ranking woman in the nation’s 244-year existence, told the crowd, “While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.”

President Trump has no public events Sunday. In tweets Saturday night, he continued to tout his vote count and make unfounded allegations of widespread election fraud. “71,000,000 Legal Votes,” Trump tweeted. “The most EVER for a sitting President!”

As of Sunday morning, Trump had won about 70.4 million votes while Biden had won 74.6 million.

Here’s what to know now
  • Biden is planning to quickly sign executive orders after being sworn into office on Jan. 20, forecasting that the country’s politics have shifted and that his presidency will be guided by radically different priorities.
  • Trump’s bid to discredit the integrity of the U.S. election results has raised fears, even among his own aides, that he will refuse to concede and seek to undermine a potential transfer of power.
  • Celebrations erupted across the country as Biden was declared the winner of the presidency.
November 8, 2020 at 8:06 AM EST
Link copied
link

As Biden wins presidency, Trump supporters insist election isn’t over as they protest his loss

By Hannah Knowles, Mark Berman and Nick Miroff

PHOENIX — Activists and supporters of Trump insisted Saturday that the presidential election was not finished, displaying defiance after Biden secured victory in the closely fought race.

From here in the Arizona desert to Philadelphia, Trump backers echoed the president’s attacks on the integrity of the election, which continued Saturday with his statement that “this election is far from over.” They made baseless allegations of voter fraud and pledged to keep fighting in court while claiming Biden did not legitimately win.

“We know the election is being stolen,” said Michael Breitenbach, a 47-year-old construction manager in Philadelphia who was holding a Trump flag Saturday morning not long after news outlets called the race. “When the count is fair and legal, Donald Trump will have won by a landslide, and you can bank on that.”

November 8, 2020 at 8:00 AM EST
Link copied
link

Biden team launches transition website, new social media accounts

By Annie Linskey

WILMINGTON, Del. — Biden’s team launched a transition website and created new social media accounts Sunday morning in an effort to start focusing on the change in presidential administrations.

On Monday, the Biden team plans to formally name “a group of leading scientists and experts” to start determining how to enact the covid-19 proposal that Biden and Harris campaigned on — which included determining how to increase mask-wearing and testing for the coronavirus, and making plans to distribute a vaccine when one becomes available.

The Washington Post reported that the group will be co-chaired by former surgeon general Vivek H. Murthy and a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, David Kessler.

Also, as soon as next week, teams of Biden aides plan to begin gaining access to federal agencies, according to an aide on Biden’s transition team.

“Across the board we will continue laying the foundation for the incoming Biden-Harris administration to successfully restore faith and trust in our institutions and lead the federal government,” the transition team said in a statement.

November 8, 2020 at 7:58 AM EST
Link copied
link

4 years of resistance to Trump: an oral history

By Philip Rucker, Robert Costa, Amy B Wang and Cleve Wootson

They had mobilized for four years, from the bottom up as much as the top down, millions of Americans determined to deny President Trump a second term. And when the moment came, when Joe Biden was declared the winner of the election, they collectively exhaled with a sigh of relief. Finally, it was over.

The uprising sprouted in the hours after Trump’s surprise victory in 2016 and blossomed throughout his time in office — women and men, young and old, African Americans, Whites, Latinos, Asians and Native Americans in cities and suburbs and small towns.

Many had hoped for a sweeping repudiation of Trump, which did not materialize, but they achieved their primary goal. They stood up to the president and then defeated him in an election that revealed once again that contours of a deeply divided nation. They exuded joy and felt as though a weight suddenly had been lifted off them, although they said that much work lies ahead in healing the country.

This is the story of that movement to resist Trump, as told by those on the front lines.

November 8, 2020 at 7:55 AM EST
Link copied
link

India, Jamaica celebrate Harris’s historic election

By Joanna Slater

NEW DELHI — On the road to making history, Kamala D. Harris paused for a call to India.

Early Thursday in New Delhi, her uncle Gopalan Balachandran got a message that his niece wanted to speak with him. Soon several members of the family were on a group call.

The U.S. election results were not yet final, but Harris sounded relaxed and cheerful. “I said, ‘Look, you’re winning,’­ ” recalled Balachandran, 79. “Don’t worry.”

On Saturday, when the victory became official, Balachandran laughed with delight. “This is a big moment, no question about it,” he said. “It’s good for the United States. It’s good for many people.”

Harris’s groundbreaking win — she will become the first woman, the first Indian American and the first Black woman to become vice president — sparked jubilation thousands of miles away in her mother’s native country. And, in a reflection of her multiethnic heritage, Jamaicans also cheered Harris in the homeland of her father.

Harris’s mother, Shyamala Gopalan, left India as a young woman to study in California. There she met and married Donald Harris, an economist from Jamaica.

As a child, Harris would visit her relatives in the South Indian city of Chennai and has written about how her walks with her maternal grandfather — a career civil servant — helped shape her ideals of fairness and justice.

During the campaign, Harris delighted some in India by referring to her roots. In her acceptance speech, she mentioned the support she had received from her “chittis,” a Tamil word for aunts.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had forged a close relationship with President Trump, paid tribute to Harris’s “pathbreaking” success on Twitter. It is “a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans,” he wrote.