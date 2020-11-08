Harris, who is set to become the highest-ranking woman in the nation’s 244-year existence, told the crowd, “While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.”
President Trump has no public events Sunday. In tweets Saturday night, he continued to tout his vote count and make unfounded allegations of widespread election fraud. “71,000,000 Legal Votes,” Trump tweeted. “The most EVER for a sitting President!”
As of Sunday morning, Trump had won about 70.4 million votes while Biden had won 74.6 million.
As Biden wins presidency, Trump supporters insist election isn’t over as they protest his loss
PHOENIX — Activists and supporters of Trump insisted Saturday that the presidential election was not finished, displaying defiance after Biden secured victory in the closely fought race.
From here in the Arizona desert to Philadelphia, Trump backers echoed the president’s attacks on the integrity of the election, which continued Saturday with his statement that “this election is far from over.” They made baseless allegations of voter fraud and pledged to keep fighting in court while claiming Biden did not legitimately win.
“We know the election is being stolen,” said Michael Breitenbach, a 47-year-old construction manager in Philadelphia who was holding a Trump flag Saturday morning not long after news outlets called the race. “When the count is fair and legal, Donald Trump will have won by a landslide, and you can bank on that.”
Biden team launches transition website, new social media accounts
WILMINGTON, Del. — Biden’s team launched a transition website and created new social media accounts Sunday morning in an effort to start focusing on the change in presidential administrations.
On Monday, the Biden team plans to formally name “a group of leading scientists and experts” to start determining how to enact the covid-19 proposal that Biden and Harris campaigned on — which included determining how to increase mask-wearing and testing for the coronavirus, and making plans to distribute a vaccine when one becomes available.
The Washington Post reported that the group will be co-chaired by former surgeon general Vivek H. Murthy and a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, David Kessler.
Also, as soon as next week, teams of Biden aides plan to begin gaining access to federal agencies, according to an aide on Biden’s transition team.
“Across the board we will continue laying the foundation for the incoming Biden-Harris administration to successfully restore faith and trust in our institutions and lead the federal government,” the transition team said in a statement.
4 years of resistance to Trump: an oral history
They had mobilized for four years, from the bottom up as much as the top down, millions of Americans determined to deny President Trump a second term. And when the moment came, when Joe Biden was declared the winner of the election, they collectively exhaled with a sigh of relief. Finally, it was over.
The uprising sprouted in the hours after Trump’s surprise victory in 2016 and blossomed throughout his time in office — women and men, young and old, African Americans, Whites, Latinos, Asians and Native Americans in cities and suburbs and small towns.
Many had hoped for a sweeping repudiation of Trump, which did not materialize, but they achieved their primary goal. They stood up to the president and then defeated him in an election that revealed once again that contours of a deeply divided nation. They exuded joy and felt as though a weight suddenly had been lifted off them, although they said that much work lies ahead in healing the country.
This is the story of that movement to resist Trump, as told by those on the front lines.
India, Jamaica celebrate Harris’s historic election
NEW DELHI — On the road to making history, Kamala D. Harris paused for a call to India.
Early Thursday in New Delhi, her uncle Gopalan Balachandran got a message that his niece wanted to speak with him. Soon several members of the family were on a group call.
The U.S. election results were not yet final, but Harris sounded relaxed and cheerful. “I said, ‘Look, you’re winning,’ ” recalled Balachandran, 79. “Don’t worry.”
On Saturday, when the victory became official, Balachandran laughed with delight. “This is a big moment, no question about it,” he said. “It’s good for the United States. It’s good for many people.”
Harris’s groundbreaking win — she will become the first woman, the first Indian American and the first Black woman to become vice president — sparked jubilation thousands of miles away in her mother’s native country. And, in a reflection of her multiethnic heritage, Jamaicans also cheered Harris in the homeland of her father.
Harris’s mother, Shyamala Gopalan, left India as a young woman to study in California. There she met and married Donald Harris, an economist from Jamaica.
As a child, Harris would visit her relatives in the South Indian city of Chennai and has written about how her walks with her maternal grandfather — a career civil servant — helped shape her ideals of fairness and justice.
During the campaign, Harris delighted some in India by referring to her roots. In her acceptance speech, she mentioned the support she had received from her “chittis,” a Tamil word for aunts.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had forged a close relationship with President Trump, paid tribute to Harris’s “pathbreaking” success on Twitter. It is “a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans,” he wrote.