Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Sunday voiced support for President Trump’s right to pursue recounts in states where the presidential election results are close, but the senator predicted the outcome will not change and chided Trump for using language that he said encourages authoritarians across the globe.

Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, made the comments in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“We’re not going to change President Trump in the waning days of his presidency,” Romney said when asked what advice he would give Trump during the lame-duck period. But he noted that “in a setting like this, we want to preserve something that is far more important than ourselves or even our party”: Americans’ freedom and institutions.

“He has every right to call for recounts. … I’m more concerned about the language that’s used,” Romney added, noting that words such as “stolen” and “rigged” get “picked up by authoritarians around the world.”

Romney, who fell short in his bid to unseat President Barack Obama in 2012, said that Republicans this time around picked up seats in the House and held control of the Senate “but lost the presidency, and so it’s a bit of a mixed message.”

“A lot of Republicans, a lot of voters, voted for Republicans but did not vote for the president, and that suggests to me that conservative principles are still in the majority in our country,” he said. The results suggest that the presidential race “was more a matter of a referendum on a person, and when it came to policy, we did pretty well,” he added.

Romney had praise for President-elect Joe Biden, even as he pushed back against liberal agenda items.

“He does want to bring the country together,” Romney said of Biden. “He does want to bring honor and respect into the White House. He wants to be a man of character; he is a man of character.”

Asked about Trump’s future, Romney acknowledged that the president is “without question the most powerful voice in our party.”