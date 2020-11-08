Harris, who is set to become the highest-ranking woman in the nation’s 244-year existence, told the crowd, “While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.”
President Trump has no public events Sunday. In tweets Saturday night, he continued to tout his vote count and make unfounded allegations of widespread election fraud. “71,000,000 Legal Votes,” Trump tweeted. “The most EVER for a sitting President!”
As of Sunday morning, Trump had won about 70.4 million votes while Biden had won 74.6 million.
Retropolis: Trump’s refusal to concede defies long tradition of classy speeches by losing candidates
Trump was playing golf Saturday when Biden was declared the projected winner of the bitterly contested 2020 election. Unlike other election losers, Trump did not congratulate his opponent or give a concession speech. Instead he released a statement falsely claiming voter fraud and vowing that “this election is far from over.”
Historically, when a presidential candidate has lost, he has written, telegrammed or called his opponent to offer congratulations. In the television age, losing candidates have also made a public concession speech, almost all containing the same elements: 1) an acknowledgment of the will of voters, 2) a prayer or message of support for the winner, 3) a call to heal the divisions of the campaign and 4) when it applies, a promise of a smooth transition of power.
Rep. Clyburn calls on Republican Party to ‘step up and help us preserve the integrity of this democracy’
As top congressional Republicans have been unwilling to offer congratulations to Biden — or even comment on his win — House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) on Sunday called on the Republican Party to “step up” and push back against Trump’s claims that he won the election, for the sake of American democracy.
“Well, I think Trump should concede, but I also think the Republican Party has a responsibility here,” Clyburn, whose early backing of Biden marked a pivotal moment in the Democratic primary, said in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “This country is bigger than any one person. This democracy is teetering. [Biden] called it an inflection point. We are in a very dire set of consequences here, and we had better get hold of ourselves and this country and stop catering to the whims of one person.”
Pressed again on whether Trump should concede, Clyburn said that any potential concession by the president matters less than what the GOP does as a whole.
“What matters to me is whether or not the Republican Party will step up and help us preserve the integrity of this democracy,” Clyburn said.
After Biden’s win, parties gird for ferocious Senate runoffs in Georgia
Within minutes of Joe Biden becoming president-elect Saturday, top Democrats and Republicans raced to the front lines of 2020’s last battlefront: A pair of January Senate runoffs in Georgia, where the country’s racial, economic and cultural crosscurrents could help determine whether Democrats complete their takeover of Washington.
Republicans looking to turn the page on President Trump’s defeat shifted their attention to the runoffs, framing them as a last line of defense against a left-wing agenda. Democrats, seeking to capitalize on their momentum and celebratory mood, promoted the races as the best way to advance Biden’s policies.
That makes the Jan. 5 runoffs an unusual finale to a tempestuous campaign rocked by a deadly pandemic, a national reckoning on race and an economic free-fall. The races will unfold in a rapidly diversifying state that has become a national bellwether, one whose votes split nearly evenly between Biden and Trump.
Trump has ‘every right’ to call for recounts but should not use language that undermines democracy, Romney says
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Sunday voiced support for President Trump’s right to pursue recounts in states where the presidential election results are close, but the senator predicted the outcome will not change and chided Trump for using language that he said encourages authoritarians across the globe.
Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, made the comments in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
“We’re not going to change President Trump in the waning days of his presidency,” Romney said when asked what advice he would give Trump during the lame-duck period. But he noted that “in a setting like this, we want to preserve something that is far more important than ourselves or even our party”: Americans’ freedom and institutions.
“He has every right to call for recounts. … I’m more concerned about the language that’s used,” Romney added, noting that words such as “stolen” and “rigged” get “picked up by authoritarians around the world.”
Romney, who fell short in his bid to unseat President Barack Obama in 2012, said that Republicans this time around picked up seats in the House and held control of the Senate “but lost the presidency, and so it’s a bit of a mixed message.”
“A lot of Republicans, a lot of voters, voted for Republicans but did not vote for the president, and that suggests to me that conservative principles are still in the majority in our country,” he said. The results suggest that the presidential race “was more a matter of a referendum on a person, and when it came to policy, we did pretty well,” he added.
Romney had praise for President-elect Joe Biden, even as he pushed back against liberal agenda items.
“He does want to bring the country together,” Romney said of Biden. “He does want to bring honor and respect into the White House. He wants to be a man of character; he is a man of character.”
Asked about Trump’s future, Romney acknowledged that the president is “without question the most powerful voice in our party.”
“He’s the 900-pound gorilla when it comes to the Republican Party,” said Romney, who was the lone GOP senator to vote for Trump’s impeachment earlier this year.
As Biden wins presidency, Trump supporters insist election isn’t over as they protest his loss
PHOENIX — Activists and supporters of Trump insisted Saturday that the presidential election was not finished, displaying defiance after Biden secured victory in the closely fought race.
From here in the Arizona desert to Philadelphia, Trump backers echoed the president’s attacks on the integrity of the election, which continued Saturday with his statement that “this election is far from over.” They made baseless allegations of voter fraud and pledged to keep fighting in court while claiming Biden did not legitimately win.
“We know the election is being stolen,” said Michael Breitenbach, a 47-year-old construction manager in Philadelphia who was holding a Trump flag Saturday morning not long after news outlets called the race. “When the count is fair and legal, Donald Trump will have won by a landslide, and you can bank on that.”
Biden team launches transition website, new social media accounts
WILMINGTON, Del. — Biden’s team launched a transition website and created new social media accounts Sunday morning in an effort to start focusing on the change in presidential administrations.
On Monday, the Biden team plans to formally name “a group of leading scientists and experts” to start determining how to enact the covid-19 proposal that Biden and Harris campaigned on — which included determining how to increase mask-wearing and testing for the coronavirus, and making plans to distribute a vaccine when one becomes available.
The Washington Post reported that the group will be co-chaired by former surgeon general Vivek H. Murthy and a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, David Kessler.
Also, as soon as next week, teams of Biden aides plan to begin gaining access to federal agencies, according to an aide on Biden’s transition team.
“Across the board we will continue laying the foundation for the incoming Biden-Harris administration to successfully restore faith and trust in our institutions and lead the federal government,” the transition team said in a statement.
Four years of resistance to Trump: An oral history
They had mobilized for four years, from the bottom up as much as the top down, millions of Americans determined to deny Trump a second term. And when the moment came, when Biden was declared the winner of the election, they collectively exhaled with a sigh of relief. Finally, it was over.
The uprising sprouted in the hours after Trump’s surprise victory in 2016 and blossomed throughout his time in office — women and men, young and old, African Americans, Whites, Latinos, Asians and Native Americans in cities and suburbs and small towns.
Many had hoped for a sweeping repudiation of Trump, which did not materialize, but they achieved their primary goal. They stood up to the president and then defeated him in an election that revealed once again the contours of a deeply divided nation. They exuded joy and felt as though a weight suddenly had been lifted off them, although they said that much work lies ahead in healing the country.
This is the story of that movement to resist Trump, as told by those on the front lines.
India, Jamaica celebrate Harris’s historic election
NEW DELHI — On the road to making history, Kamala D. Harris paused for a call to India.
Early Thursday in New Delhi, her uncle Gopalan Balachandran got a message that his niece wanted to speak with him. Soon several members of the family were on a group call.
The U.S. election results were not yet final, but Harris sounded relaxed and cheerful. “I said, ‘Look, you’re winning,’ ” recalled Balachandran, 79. “Don’t worry.”
On Saturday, when the victory became official, Balachandran laughed with delight. “This is a big moment, no question about it,” he said. “It’s good for the United States. It’s good for many people.”
Harris’s groundbreaking win — she will become the first woman, the first Indian American and the first Black woman to become vice president — sparked jubilation thousands of miles away in her mother’s native country. And, in a reflection of her multiethnic heritage, Jamaicans also cheered Harris in the homeland of her father.
Harris’s mother, Shyamala Gopalan, left India as a young woman to study in California. There she met and married Donald Harris, an economist from Jamaica.
As a child, Harris would visit her relatives in the South Indian city of Chennai and has written about how her walks with her maternal grandfather — a career civil servant — helped shape her ideals of fairness and justice.
During the campaign, Harris delighted some in India by referring to her roots. In her acceptance speech, she mentioned the support she had received from her “chittis,” a Tamil word for aunts.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had forged a close relationship with President Trump, paid tribute to Harris’s “pathbreaking” success on Twitter. It is “a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans,” he wrote.