Biden to deliver remarks on combating covid-19
Biden plans a heavy focus on the coronavirus pandemic on Monday as he ramps up his transition to the presidency.
He is scheduled to deliver remarks Monday in Wilmington, Del., “on his plans to tackle COVID-19 and improve the American economy,” according to his transition team.
Earlier, Biden and Harris are scheduled to receive a briefing from Biden’s newly announced covid-19 advisory board.
“Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts,” Biden said in a statement released Monday.
Trump advertises no public events; Pence to lead meeting of White House coronavirus task force
Trump, who has largely stayed out of public view since the election, has advertised no public events again on Monday as his lawyers press ahead with multiple legal cases alleging election irregularities in states where Biden leads in the vote count.
Vice President Pence, meanwhile, has advertised no public events but plans to lead a closed-door meeting of the White House coronavirus task force. That meeting, the first since Election Day, comes as Biden launches his own advisory panel to guide his approach to the pandemic.
Analysis: Trump resists concession as his legal team plans to fan out to key states
Trump has not conceded to Biden. And he appears to be moving to assert, falsely, that the election was somehow stolen from him, with his team begrudgingly deploying recount operations to Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania.
Newsmax CEO and Trump ally Chris Ruddy told CNN’s Brian Stelter on Sunday that Trump is “not interested in conceding at this time.”
But not everyone in Trumpworld is on board with this post-election effort. Some Republicans are ready to throw in the towel, and others see the legal effort — which so far has yielded nothing — as a way of appeasing a president who does not like to lose.
Biden fills out lineup of coronavirus advisory board, including whistleblower Rick Bright
Biden on Monday formally unveiled the members of his Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board, a group of leading public health experts that he said will shape his approach to responding to the pandemic.
Among the appointees to the 13-member board: Rick Bright, former head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, who, after being demoted, spoke out against the administration’s approach to the pandemic.
As previously reported, Biden’s task force will have three co-chairs: Vivek H. Murthy, surgeon general during the Obama administration; David Kessler, Food and Drug Administration commissioner under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton; and Marcella Nunez-Smith, associate dean for health equity research at the Yale School of Medicine. Murthy and Kessler have briefed Biden for months on the pandemic.
Biden will inherit the worst crisis since the Great Depression, made more difficult by President Trump’s refusal to concede the election and commit to a peaceful transition of power. The Trump administration has not put forward national plans for testing, contact tracing and resolving shortages in personal protective equipment that hospitals and health-care facilities are experiencing again as the nation enters its third surge of the virus.
A little-known Trump appointee is in charge of handing transition resources to Biden — and she isn’t budging
A Trump administration appointee is refusing to sign a letter allowing Biden’s transition team to formally begin its work this week, in another sign the incumbent president has not acknowledged Biden’s victory and could disrupt the transfer of power.
The administrator of the General Services Administration, the low-profile agency in charge of federal buildings, has a little-known role when a new president is elected: to sign paperwork officially turning over millions of dollars, as well as give access to government officials, office space in agencies and equipment authorized for the taxpayer-funded transition teams of the winner.
It amounts to a formal declaration by the federal government, outside of the media, of the winner of the presidential race.
Washington-bound travelers finding higher airfares, hotel rates for Jan. 20 presidential inauguration
When Biden was declared president-elect Saturday morning, Melissa Bland hustled to her computer to price airline tickets from Florida to Washington to attend his Jan. 20 inauguration.
Bland found a few available seats but waited until Saturday afternoon to book her flight. By then, the fares had gone up $100. And the only hotel availability she could find in downtown Washington was at the Hilton Garden Inn in Georgetown for a nonrefundable $700 a night.
“Shoot, it’s worth it,” said Bland, a 43-year-old high school teacher from Fort Walton Beach. “I’m only staying there one night. It’s my first inauguration, and it’s such a historic one, especially for women and little girls, especially Brown little girls.”
Teens, comedians and pranksters spam Trump’s voter fraud hotline
In its search for viable challenges to Biden’s victory, Trump’s campaign set up a voter fraud hotline after Election Day, encouraging people to call in with reports of suspicious incidents.
“Help stop voter suppression, irregularities and fraud,” the campaign said in social media posts promoting the hotline. “Tell us what you are seeing.”
Although the campaign has thus far failed to prove any voter fraud, the hotline has received no shortage of phone calls — all thanks to a viral campaign on TikTok and Twitter to clog the hotline with anti-Trump memes and absurd messages.