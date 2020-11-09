Analysis: Silicon Valley gears up for new relationship with a Biden White House
Silicon Valley stands to benefit from the first executive orders that Biden plans to sign when he’s sworn into office in January.
Biden plans to immediately reverse some of Trump’s actions on immigration and climate change. These have been among the most publicly contentious issues between Silicon Valley and Trump since the early days of his administration.
Biden plans to reinstate a program allowing “dreamers,” who were brought to the United States illegally as children, to remain in the country. He also plans to repeal the ban on almost all travel from some Muslim-majority countries. Many chief executives protested these Trump administration moves and challenged them in court, arguing that the immigration crackdowns were negatively affecting their employees and efforts to recruit the best engineering talent from all over the world.
Georgia’s Republican lieutenant governor says he’s not aware of ‘credible examples’ of fraud
Geoff Duncan, the Republican lieutenant governor of Georgia, said Monday that his office has seen no "credible examples” of widespread voter fraud in his state, which is among those in which Biden holds a narrow lead and Trump alleges cheating.
Appearing on CNN, Duncan said his office has been in close contact with Georgia’s secretary of state and attorney general.
“We’ve not had any sort of credible incidents raised to our level yet, and so we’ll continue ... to make sure every legal ballot is counted is there, but at this point we’ve not seen any sort of credible examples," he said.
“If there’s an issue out there, we want to make sure we understand it, investigate it, and be able to make sure that we’re able to rectify it," Duncan added.
Pressed by anchor John Berman as to whether he’s seen anything of that sort yet, Duncan said he has not.
Pence falsely credits Operation Warp Speed for Pfizer’s announcement; company did not join the initiative
Vice President Pence on Monday credited Operation Warp Speed for the announcement by drugmaker Pfizer that an analysis of its coronavirus vaccine trial suggested it was highly effective in preventing covid-19, even though Pfizer did not join the Trump administration initiative.
“Thanks to the public-private partnership forged by President @realDonaldTrump, @pfizer announced its Coronavirus Vaccine trial is EFFECTIVE, preventing infection in 90% of its volunteers,” tweeted Pence, who heads the White House coronavirus task force and has maintained a low profile since the election.
Pfizer, unlike its competitors, did not join Operation Warp Speed, the government initiative designed to erase the financial risk of vaccine and therapeutics development by providing funding to companies and helping coordinate the trials. Instead, Pfizer plowed $2 billion of its own money into the project, a partnership with German biotech firm BioNTech, and then struck a $1.95 billion contract with the U.S. government to provide 100 million doses, contingent on the vaccine’s effectiveness.
In an interview with the New York Times, Kathrin Jansen, a senior vice president at Pfizer and head of its vaccine research and development, sought to distance the company from the initiative and presidential politics.
“We were never part of the Warp Speed,” she said. “We have never taken any money from the U.S. government, or from anyone.”
Earlier Monday, Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, questioned the timing of Pfizer’s announcement, suggesting it was withheld until after the election to benefit Biden.
“The timing of this is pretty amazing,” he tweeted. “Nothing nefarious about the timing of this at all right?”
Dogs are returning to the White House: Biden’s German shepherds, including the first shelter pup
Just as Biden was wrapping up an interview with “60 Minutes” in 2015, he turned to an observer sitting quietly to the side, to pose a question of his own: Was there any interest in going outside to play?
“He’s a talker,” Biden said of his German shepherd, Champ, who by then had erupted into excited howls, ready to leap past the doors as soon as the then-vice president grabbed a golf club.
A longtime presence in the federal government, Biden took the famous line literally — if you want a friend in Washington, get a dog. Now, his two German shepherds, Champ and Major, are expected to join the president-elect and Jill Biden at the White House following his inauguration in January.
Analysis: Biden is expected to unwind dozens of Trump-era health-care changes
Hitting rewind will be Biden’s chief way of acting on health-care policy — at least for the next two years.
Biden appointees in the White House and federal health agencies are expected to unwind dozens of Trump administration regulations on Obamacare, Medicaid and abortion rights, turning back the page four years ago to the Obama administration’s vision of how government health programs should be run.
Regulatory actions and executive orders will be their chief pathway.
Biden says vaccine news is ‘excellent’ but cautions battle over coronavirus still far from over
Biden characterized news about a promising coronavirus vaccine as “excellent” but cautioned Monday that “the end of the battle against COVID-19 is still months away” and urged Americans to continue wearing masks and taking other precautions.
In a statement, Biden said his health advisers were informed Sunday night of the news that a vaccine developed by drug giant Pfizer and German biotechnology firm BioNTech was more than 90 percent effective at protecting people compared with a placebo saline shot.
“I congratulate the brilliant women and men who helped produce this breakthrough and to give us such cause for hope,” Biden said in a statement. “At the same time, it is also important to understand that the end of the battle against COVID-19 is still months away.”
Biden said that even if a vaccine is approved later this month and some Americans are vaccinated by the end of the year, “it will be many more months before there is widespread vaccination in this country.”
“This is why the head of the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] warned this fall that for the foreseeable future, a mask remains a more potent weapon against the virus than the vaccine,” Biden said. “Today’s news does not change this urgent reality. Americans will have to rely on masking, distancing, contact tracing, hand washing, and other measures to keep themselves safe well into next year.”
Biden predicted that the number of cases “will continue to get worse unless we make progress on masking and other immediate actions.”
Stocks soar after promising coronavirus vaccine news, Biden victory
Global markets and U.S. stock futures soared Monday after Biden clinched enough electoral votes to claim the White House and after the emergence of promising coronavirus vaccine news.
Dow Jones industrial average futures spiked more than 5.4 percent, or 1,525 points, after drug giant Pfizer and German biotechnology firm BioNTech announced that their coronavirus vaccine candidate was more than 90 percent effective, compared with a placebo.
Trump touted the developments in a tweet that made no mention of Biden.
“STOCK MARKET UP BIG, VACCINE COMING SOON. REPORT 90% EFFECTIVE. SUCH GREAT NEWS!” he wrote.
With pick for treasury secretary, Biden will tip hand about his economic agenda
Biden faces a crucial decision in the coming weeks that could dictate how he plans to run his administration and shepherd the nation’s economy: whom to nominate as treasury secretary.
A leading candidate for the post is Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard, who served as a senior Treasury Department official in the Obama administration. Brainard has broad policymaking experience, particularly during economic crises, as well as wide respect among international foreign ministries and central banks from her time as the department’s top diplomat.
At the same time, Biden could face pressure from the Democratic Party’s left wing to pick a more liberal figure, someone who could push for aggressive financial overhauls and prove more adversarial to supporters of free trade. Such a nominee, however, could face difficulty winning Senate confirmation if Republicans retain control after two January runoffs in Georgia.
Biden to deliver remarks on combating covid-19
Biden plans a heavy focus on the coronavirus pandemic on Monday as he ramps up his transition to the presidency.
He is scheduled to deliver remarks Monday in Wilmington, Del., “on his plans to tackle COVID-19 and improve the American economy,” according to his transition team.
Earlier, Biden and Harris are scheduled to receive a briefing from Biden’s newly announced covid-19 advisory board.
“Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts,” Biden said in a statement released Monday.
Trump advertises no public events; Pence to lead meeting of White House coronavirus task force
Trump, who has largely stayed out of public view since the election, has advertised no public events again on Monday as his lawyers press ahead with multiple legal cases alleging election irregularities in states where Biden leads in the vote count.
Vice President Pence, meanwhile, has advertised no public events but plans to lead a closed-door meeting of the White House coronavirus task force. That meeting, the first since Election Day, comes as Biden launches his own advisory panel to guide his approach to the pandemic.
Analysis: Trump resists concession as his legal team plans to fan out to key states
Trump has not conceded to Biden. And he appears to be moving to assert, falsely, that the election was somehow stolen from him, with his team begrudgingly deploying recount operations to Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania.
Newsmax CEO and Trump ally Chris Ruddy told CNN’s Brian Stelter on Sunday that Trump is “not interested in conceding at this time.”
But not everyone in Trumpworld is on board with this post-election effort. Some Republicans are ready to throw in the towel, and others see the legal effort — which so far has yielded nothing — as a way of appeasing a president who does not like to lose.
Biden fills out lineup of coronavirus advisory board, including whistleblower Rick Bright
Biden on Monday formally unveiled the members of his Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board, a group of leading public health experts that he said will shape his approach to responding to the pandemic.
Among the appointees to the 13-member board: Rick Bright, former head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, who, after being demoted, spoke out against the Trump administration’s approach to the pandemic.
As previously reported, Biden’s task force will have three co-chairs: Vivek H. Murthy, surgeon general during the Obama administration; David Kessler, Food and Drug Administration commissioner under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton; and Marcella Nunez-Smith, associate dean for health equity research at the Yale School of Medicine. Murthy and Kessler have briefed Biden for months on the pandemic.
Biden will inherit the worst crisis since the Great Depression, made more difficult by President Trump’s refusal to concede the election and commit to a peaceful transition of power. The Trump administration has not put forward national plans for testing, contact tracing and resolving shortages in personal protective equipment that hospitals and health-care facilities are experiencing again as the nation enters its third surge of the virus.
A little-known Trump appointee is in charge of handing transition resources to Biden — and she isn’t budging
A Trump administration appointee is refusing to sign a letter allowing Biden’s transition team to formally begin its work this week, in another sign the incumbent president has not acknowledged Biden’s victory and could disrupt the transfer of power.
The administrator of the General Services Administration, the low-profile agency in charge of federal buildings, has a little-known role when a new president is elected: to sign paperwork officially turning over millions of dollars, as well as give access to government officials, office space in agencies and equipment authorized for the taxpayer-funded transition teams of the winner.
It amounts to a formal declaration by the federal government, outside of the media, of the winner of the presidential race.
Washington-bound travelers finding higher airfares, hotel rates for Jan. 20 presidential inauguration
When Biden was declared president-elect Saturday morning, Melissa Bland hustled to her computer to price airline tickets from Florida to Washington to attend his Jan. 20 inauguration.
Bland found a few available seats but waited until Saturday afternoon to book her flight. By then, the fares had gone up $100. And the only hotel availability she could find in downtown Washington was at the Hilton Garden Inn in Georgetown for a nonrefundable $700 a night.
“Shoot, it’s worth it,” said Bland, a 43-year-old high school teacher from Fort Walton Beach. “I’m only staying there one night. It’s my first inauguration, and it’s such a historic one, especially for women and little girls, especially Brown little girls.”