Biden characterized news about a promising coronavirus vaccine as “excellent” but cautioned Monday that “the end of the battle against COVID-19 is still months away” and urged Americans to continue wearing masks and taking other precautions.

In a statement, Biden said his health advisers were informed Sunday night of the news that a vaccine developed by drug giant Pfizer and German biotechnology firm BioNTech was more than 90 percent effective at protecting people compared with a placebo saline shot.

“I congratulate the brilliant women and men who helped produce this breakthrough and to give us such cause for hope,” Biden said in a statement. “At the same time, it is also important to understand that the end of the battle against COVID-19 is still months away.”

Biden said that even if a vaccine is approved later this month and some Americans are vaccinated by the end of the year, “it will be many more months before there is widespread vaccination in this country.”

“This is why the head of the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] warned this fall that for the foreseeable future, a mask remains a more potent weapon against the virus than the vaccine,” Biden said. “Today’s news does not change this urgent reality. Americans will have to rely on masking, distancing, contact tracing, hand washing, and other measures to keep themselves safe well into next year.”