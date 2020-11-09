Biden on Monday formally unveiled the members of his Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board, a group of leading public health experts that he said will shape his approach to responding to the pandemic.

Among the appointees to the 13-member board: Rick Bright, former head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, who, after being demoted, spoke out against the Trump administration’s approach to the pandemic.

As previously reported, Biden’s task force will have three co-chairs: Vivek H. Murthy, surgeon general during the Obama administration; David Kessler, Food and Drug Administration commissioner under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton; and Marcella Nunez-Smith, associate dean for health equity research at the Yale School of Medicine. Murthy and Kessler have briefed Biden for months on the pandemic.