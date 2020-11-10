Biden will deliver a speech in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday afternoon on the Trump administration’s efforts to strike down the Affordable Care Act, marking the president-elect’s second speech in as many days.

Biden’s remarks will focus on “the stakes for families across the country in Texas v. California, the Trump administration’s lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act, and his plan to expand access to quality, affordable health care,” according to his campaign. He will be joined by Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris.

Democrats made the Trump administration’s opposition to the Affordable Care Act a centerpiece of their campaigns this year.

In May, Trump promised to continue trying to toss out all of the ACA, even as some top officials privately argued that parts of the law should be preserved amid the coronavirus pandemic.