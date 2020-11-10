Trump continued to argue Tuesday that he would prevail in the vote count, as a close ally of Biden said some of his Republican Senate colleagues have told him privately to congratulate Biden for them because they feel they cannot yet do so publicly.

“WE ARE MAKING BIG PROGRESS. RESULTS START TO COME IN NEXT WEEK. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote in one morning tweet.

In another, he added: “WE WILL WIN!”

It was not immediately clear why Trump, whose campaign is pressing multiple lawsuits, cited the timetable of next week.

Biden is already projected to win enough states to claim an electoral college victory and is leading in two others, Arizona and Georgia, that would pad his total. Trump has claimed with no evidence that he has been cheated in several states in which Biden is leading.

In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.), who is close to Biden and his campaign, lamented that more of his GOP colleagues have not publicly congratulated Biden on becoming president-elect.

“I think it is past time for Republican leaders to stand up and say we should accept the results of this election,” Coons said.

Coons said only four GOP colleagues have done so but that he hopes that starts to change this week.