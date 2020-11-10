Meanwhile, the White House has instructed senior government leaders to block cooperation with Biden’s transition team, escalating a standoff that threatens to impede the transfer of power and prompting the Biden team to consider legal action.
Former homeland security secretaries say Trump’s legal challenges shouldn’t delay transition
Four former homeland security secretaries who served in Republican and Democratic administrations called the 2020 election fair on Tuesday and said Trump’s legal claims must not delay the transition of power to the incoming Biden administration.
“By all credible accounts, state election officials have been diligent in conducting a fair, legal and accurate count — county by county, state by state,” the bipartisan group wrote in an open letter. “President Trump is assured the benefit of a fair process and the right to file legal challenges and request recounts in certain states, but his legal claims cannot and must not prevent the transition process from beginning.”
The letter was signed by Tom Ridge and Michael Chertoff, who served in the George W. Bush administration, and Janet Napolitano and Jeh Johnson, who served under President Barack Obama. The former secretaries recently formed Citizens for a Strong Democracy, a nonpartisan, nonprofit group whose main goal is to boost public confidence in U.S. elections.
The letter noted that the 9/11 Commission, the bipartisan panel that investigated the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, defined a peaceful transition of power as essential to national security. The authors noted that the United States has a history of power peacefully changing hands amid crises, including after the 2008 election, when the country was in the throes of an economic collapse, and in 2016, when it was fighting to defeat the Islamic State militant group.
In 2020, the country is again facing crises, the former homeland security secretaries said, in the form of a global pandemic and economic downturn.
“The pandemic will make any transition more complicated,” they wrote. “At this period of heightened risk for our nation, we do not have a single day to spare to begin the transition. For the good of the nation, we must start now.”
Republican ex-Justice Department officials rebuke Trump, Barr
Prominent GOP veterans of the Justice Department rebuked Trump and Barr in a Tuesday morning statement for suggesting there may be substantial voter fraud to be investigated. The statement was signed by former officials, including Ken Wainstein, the former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia and homeland security adviser to President George W. Bush, and Don Ayer, who was a deputy attorney general under President George H.W. Bush.
They were particularly concerned by Barr’s memo released Monday night that reverses long-standing policy and now permits federal investigation of voting irregularities in advance of vote certification.
“The voters decide the winner in an election, not the President, and not the Attorney General,” the statement said. “Thanks to a bipartisan group of experienced officials and poll workers across this country, the states, once again, ran fair and secure elections. We have seen absolutely no evidence of anything that should get in the way of certification of the results, which is something the states handle, not the federal government. The American people spoke clearly, and now the country needs to move forward toward a peaceful transfer of power."
After four years of skewering Trump, late-night TV hosts delight in his loss to Biden
Stephen Colbert poured champagne and shot a T-shirt cannon. Trevor Noah called it “the beginning of a new week and a new world.” Seth Meyers declared, “Our long national acid trip is almost over.” James Corden sang a parody of the “Happy Days” theme song. The Jimmys, both Fallon and Kimmel, seemed exceptionally giddy.
Yes, the late-night TV hosts were pretty thrilled about the outcome of the presidential election.
Since the race was officially called for Biden on Saturday morning, the comedians and their writers had some time to gather their thoughts about Trump’s defeat, which is a lot to process after four years of skewering him on a nightly basis. The disdain is mutual: Trump has called Colbert a “no-talent guy” and a “low life;” deemed Fallon a “lost soul;” and said Kimmel was “terrible.”
Trump continues to insist he’ll win; a Biden ally says Republicans privately convey congratulations
Trump continued to argue Tuesday that he would prevail in the vote count, as a close ally of Biden said some of his Republican Senate colleagues have told him privately to congratulate Biden for them because they feel they cannot yet do so publicly.
“WE ARE MAKING BIG PROGRESS. RESULTS START TO COME IN NEXT WEEK. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote in one morning tweet.
In another, he added: “WE WILL WIN!”
It was not immediately clear why Trump, whose campaign is pressing multiple lawsuits, cited the timetable of next week.
Biden is already projected to win enough states to claim an electoral college victory and is leading in two others, Arizona and Georgia, that would pad his total. Trump has claimed with no evidence that he has been cheated in several states in which Biden is leading.
In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.), who is close to Biden and his campaign, lamented that more of his GOP colleagues have not publicly congratulated Biden on becoming president-elect.
“I think it is past time for Republican leaders to stand up and say we should accept the results of this election,” Coons said.
Coons said only four GOP colleagues have done so but that he hopes that starts to change this week.
Speaking of his GOP colleagues, Coons said: “They call me to say to say, ‘Congratulations. Please convey my well wishes to the president-elect, but I can’t say that publicly yet.’”
Analysis: Trump’s GOP holds the line as he continues to push unsubstantiated fraud claims
Trump has yet to produce any evidence of widespread voter fraud. But that hasn’t stopped him from throwing the presidential transition into turmoil with the help of top Republican officials, including within his own administration.
On Monday, Barr reversed the Justice Department’s long-standing policy to stay out of voter fraud or related investigations until after election results are in and certified, a policy meant to ensure that the federal government does not influence the process. Barr gave federal prosecutors a go-ahead in a two-page memo to pursue allegations of “vote tabulation irregularities” in certain cases before results are certified and indicated he had already done so “in specific instances.”
It’s unlikely the move will substantially affect an election in which state officials, including Republicans, deny evidence of significant voter fraud. It may only be a headline for Trump and his allies to retweet as part of the public relations campaign designed to cushion the president’s loss, but it could work to undermine public confidence in the election results.
Trump allies to keep pressure on Georgia as Biden lead grows
Trump allies signaled anew Tuesday that they will keep up pressure on Georgia as Biden’s lead in the state continues to grow.
In a statement Tuesday, Rep. Douglas A. Collins (R-Ga.), who is leading Trump’s recount team in his state, made several formal requests of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), including “a full hand-count of every ballot cast in each and every county.”
Collins also asked for “a full comparison of absentee ballots cast and in-person and provisional ballots casts” and “a check for felons and other ineligible persons who may have cast a ballot.”
“We can — and we will — petition for this in court after statewide certification is completed if the Secretary of State fails to act, but we are hopeful he will preemptively take this action today to ensure every Georgian has confidence in our electoral process,” Collins said.
Officials in Georgia, including Raffensperger and other Republicans with a role in overseeing the election, have said they have seen no evidence of widespread fraud, as Trump has alleged.
As of Tuesday morning, Biden led Trump in the state by about 12,300 votes out of more than 4.9 million counted. That lead has increased as officials count the remaining outstanding ballots.
Echoing Trump, congressional candidates refuse to concede and make unproven claims of ballot fraud
Errol Webber was never expected to have much of a chance at winning his race for Congress. The Republican had challenged a popular incumbent, Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), in a deep-blue swath of Los Angeles, so it was no surprise that returns showed him losing by more than 72 percentage points.
But that did not stop Webber, a 33-year-old movie producer, from questioning the results in California’s 37th Congressional District.
“I’m going to the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office in Norwalk today to audit the vote counting procedures,” he wrote Monday. “I will NOT concede. Every LEGAL vote needs to be counted!”
It has become a familiar cry among losing GOP candidates in recent days, including from inside the White House. As Trump makes unfounded allegations of voting fraud and demands a recount in the presidential election, his rhetoric and unwillingness to concede appear to be trickling down the ballot.
Pence planning lunch with GOP senators; Trump has no public events scheduled
Vice President Pence plans to travel to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to attend a weekly lunch of Republican senators, only a smattering of whom have acknowledged Biden’s victory.
Speaking Monday on the floor of the Senate, Majority Leader McConnell (R-Ky.) said Trump is “100 percent within his right” to pursue recounts and litigation. McConnell did not repeat Trump’s baseless assertions that fraud had cost him the election, but he said he had met with Attorney General William P. Barr earlier in the day and supports the president’s right to investigate all claims of wrongdoing.
Pence has kept a low profile since Election Day, but he tweeted Monday that he has told his staff that “it ain’t over til it’s over.. and this AIN’T over!”
“President @realDonaldTrump has never stopped fighting for us and we’re gonna Keep Fighting until every LEGAL vote is counted!” Pence wrote.
Trump, meanwhile, has advertised no public events on Tuesday. While he has had plenty to say about the election in recent days, he has not spoken on camera.
Biden to deliver remarks on Affordable Care Act
Biden will deliver a speech in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday afternoon on the Trump administration’s efforts to strike down the Affordable Care Act, marking the president-elect’s second speech in as many days.
Biden’s remarks will focus on “the stakes for families across the country in Texas v. California, the Trump administration’s lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act, and his plan to expand access to quality, affordable health care,” according to his campaign. He will be joined by Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris.
Democrats made the Trump administration’s opposition to the Affordable Care Act a centerpiece of their campaigns this year.
In May, Trump promised to continue trying to toss out all of the ACA, even as some top officials privately argued that parts of the law should be preserved amid the coronavirus pandemic.
While Trump has said he will preserve some of the law’s most popular provisions, including guaranteed coverage of preexisting medical conditions, he has not offered a plan to do so, and his administration’s legal position seeks to end all parts of the law, including those provisions.
Head of Justice Department’s Election Crimes Branch steps down in protest of Barr directive
Richard Pilger, head of the Justice Department’s Election Crimes Branch, stepped down from his position Monday in protest of a directive by Barr that cleared federal prosecutors to pursue allegations of “vote tabulation irregularities” in certain cases before results are certified.
The move was confirmed by people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a politically volatile situation. The people said Pilger remains at the agency.
Barr’s directive represents a reversal of long-standing Justice Department policy that quickly drew internal and external criticism for fueling unfounded claims of massive election fraud pushed by Trump and other conservatives.
White House, escalating tensions, orders agencies to rebuff Biden transition team
The Trump White House instructed senior government leaders on Monday to block cooperation with Biden’s transition team, escalating a standoff that threatens to impede the transfer of power and prompting the Biden team to consider legal action.
Officials at agencies across the government who had prepared briefing books and carved out office space for the incoming Biden team to use as soon as this week were told instead that the transition would not be recognized until the Democrat’s election was confirmed by the General Services Administration, the low-profile agency that officially starts the transition.
Trump’s quest to end the Affordable Care Act arrives at Supreme Court
The latest legal challenge to the Affordable Care Act comes Tuesday before a reconstituted Supreme Court, during a pandemic, in a rapidly changing political environment.
All of those factors are likely to play a role when Republican-led states and the Trump administration ask the justices to find a key provision unconstitutional. And if that’s the case, Republicans say, the entire law must fall, even if it endangers the health-care coverage of more than 20 million Americans during the country’s gravest health crisis in a century.
Jill Biden will be the only first lady to have a job outside the White House
The incoming Biden administration is historic for a number of reasons. Among them is that the soon-to-be first lady of the United States has already established a decidedly different approach to her new role.
Unlike her predecessors, Jill Biden plans to continue working her day job while in the White House, marking a momentous departure from the position of past first ladies.
Biden, a long-standing English professor at Northern Virginia Community College who holds several degrees including a doctorate, plans to continue teaching while serving the country as first lady.