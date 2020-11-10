Trump allies signaled anew Tuesday that they will keep up pressure on Georgia as Biden’s lead in the state continues to grow.

In a statement Tuesday, Rep. Douglas A. Collins (R-Ga.), who is leading Trump’s recount team in his state, made several formal requests of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), including “a full hand-count of every ballot cast in each and every county.”

Collins also asked for “a full comparison of absentee ballots cast and in-person and provisional ballots casts” and “a check for felons and other ineligible persons who may have cast a ballot.”

“We can — and we will — petition for this in court after statewide certification is completed if the Secretary of State fails to act, but we are hopeful he will preemptively take this action today to ensure every Georgian has confidence in our electoral process,” Collins said.

Officials in Georgia, including Raffensperger and other Republicans with a role in overseeing the election, have said they have seen no evidence of widespread fraud, as Trump has alleged.