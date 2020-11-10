Meanwhile, the White House has instructed senior government leaders to block cooperation with Biden’s transition team, escalating a standoff that threatens to impede the transfer of power and prompting the Biden team to consider legal action.
Analysis: Trump’s GOP holds the line as he continues to push unsubstantiated fraud claims
Trump has yet to produce any evidence of widespread voter fraud. But that hasn’t stopped him from throwing the presidential transition into turmoil with the help of top Republican officials, including within his own administration.
On Monday, Barr reversed long-standing Justice Department policy to stay out of voter fraud or related investigations until after election results are in and certified to ensure the federal government does not influence the process. Barr gave federal prosecutors a thumbs up in a two-page memo to “pursue allegations of ‘vote tabulation irregularities’ in certain cases before results are certified and indicated he had already done so ‘in specific instances.’"
It’s unlikely the move will substantially affect an election in which state officials, including Republicans, deny evidence of significant voter fraud. It may only be a headline for Trump and his allies to retweet as part of the public relations campaign designed to cushion the president’s loss, but it could work to undermine public confidence in the election results.
Trump allies signal they will keep up pressure on Georgia as Biden lead continues to grow
Trump allies signaled anew Tuesday that they will keep up pressure on Georgia as Biden’s lead in the state continues to grow.
In a statement Tuesday, Rep. Douglas A. Collins (R-Ga.), who is leading Trump’s recount team in his state, made several formal requests of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), including “a full hand-count of every ballot cast in each and every county.”
Collins also asked for “a full comparison of absentee ballots cast and in-person and provisional ballots casts” and “a check for felons and other ineligible persons who may have cast a ballot.”
“We can — and we will — petition for this in court after statewide certification is completed if the Secretary of State fails to act, but we are hopeful he will preemptively take this action today to ensure every Georgian has confidence in our electoral process,” Collins said.
Officials in Georgia, including Raffensperger and other Republicans with a role in overseeing the election, have said they have seen no evidence of widespread fraud, as Trump has alleged.
As of Tuesday morning, Biden led Trump in the state by about 12,300 votes out of more than 4.9 million counted. That lead has increased as officials count the remaining outstanding ballots.
Echoing Trump, congressional candidates refuse to concede and make unproven claims of ballot fraud
Errol Webber was never expected to have much of a chance at winning his race for Congress. The Republican had challenged a popular incumbent, Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), in a deep-blue swath of Los Angeles, so it was no surprise that returns showed him losing by more than 72 percentage points.
But that did not stop Webber, a 33-year-old movie producer, from questioning the results in California’s 37th Congressional District.
“I’m going to the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office in Norwalk today to audit the vote counting procedures,” he wrote Monday. “I will NOT concede. Every LEGAL vote needs to be counted!”
It has become a familiar cry among losing GOP candidates in recent days, including from inside the White House. As Trump makes unfounded allegations of voting fraud and demands a recount in the presidential election, his rhetoric and unwillingness to concede appear to be trickling down the ballot.
Pence planning lunch with GOP senators; Trump has no public events scheduled
Vice President Pence plans to travel to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to attend a weekly lunch of Republican senators, only a smattering of whom have acknowledged Biden’s victory.
Speaking Monday on the floor of the Senate, Majority Leader McConnell (R-Ky.) said Trump is “100 percent within his right” to pursue recounts and litigation. McConnell did not repeat Trump’s baseless assertions that fraud had cost him the election, but he said he had met with Attorney General William P. Barr earlier in the day and supports the president’s right to investigate all claims of wrongdoing.
Pence has kept a low profile since Election Day, but he tweeted Monday that he has told his staff that “it ain’t over til it’s over.. and this AIN’T over!”
“President @realDonaldTrump has never stopped fighting for us and we’re gonna Keep Fighting until every LEGAL vote is counted!” Pence wrote.
Trump, meanwhile, has advertised no public events on Tuesday. While he has had plenty to say about the election in recent days, he has not spoken on camera.
Biden to deliver remarks on Affordable Care Act
Biden will deliver a speech in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday afternoon on the Trump administration’s efforts to strike down the Affordable Care Act, marking the president-elect’s second speech in as many days.
Biden’s remarks will focus on “the stakes for families across the country in Texas v. California, the Trump administration’s lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act, and his plan to expand access to quality, affordable health care,” according to his campaign. He will be joined by Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris.
Democrats made the Trump administration’s opposition to the Affordable Care Act a centerpiece of their campaigns this year.
In May, Trump promised to continue trying to toss out all of the ACA, even as some top officials privately argued that parts of the law should be preserved amid the coronavirus pandemic.
While Trump has said he will preserve some of the law’s most popular provisions, including guaranteed coverage of preexisting medical conditions, he has not offered a plan to do so, and his administration’s legal position seeks to end all parts of the law, including those provisions.
Head of Justice Department’s Election Crimes Branch steps down in protest of Barr directive
Richard Pilger, head of the Justice Department’s Election Crimes Branch, stepped down from his position Monday in protest of a directive by Barr that cleared federal prosecutors to pursue allegations of “vote tabulation irregularities” in certain cases before results are certified.
The move was confirmed by people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a politically volatile situation. The people said Pilger remains at the agency.
Barr’s directive represents a reversal of long-standing Justice Department policy that quickly drew internal and external criticism for fueling unfounded claims of massive election fraud pushed by Trump and other conservatives.
White House, escalating tensions, orders agencies to rebuff Biden transition team
The Trump White House instructed senior government leaders on Monday to block cooperation with Biden’s transition team, escalating a standoff that threatens to impede the transfer of power and prompting the Biden team to consider legal action.
Officials at agencies across the government who had prepared briefing books and carved out office space for the incoming Biden team to use as soon as this week were told instead that the transition would not be recognized until the Democrat’s election was confirmed by the General Services Administration, the low-profile agency that officially starts the transition.
Trump’s quest to end the Affordable Care Act arrives at Supreme Court
The latest legal challenge to the Affordable Care Act comes Tuesday before a reconstituted Supreme Court, during a pandemic, in a rapidly changing political environment.
All of those factors are likely to play a role when Republican-led states and the Trump administration ask the justices to find a key provision unconstitutional. And if that’s the case, Republicans say, the entire law must fall, even if it endangers the health-care coverage of more than 20 million Americans during the country’s gravest health crisis in a century.
Jill Biden will be the only first lady to have a job outside the White House
The incoming Biden administration is historic for a number of reasons. Among them is that the soon-to-be first lady of the United States has already established a decidedly different approach to her new role.
Unlike her predecessors, Jill Biden plans to continue working her day job while in the White House, marking a momentous departure from the position of past first ladies.
Biden, a long-standing English professor at Northern Virginia Community College who holds several degrees including a doctorate, plans to continue teaching while serving the country as first lady.