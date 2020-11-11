Analysis: Biden is probably weeks away from filling out his economic team, despite fevered speculation
The name game over who will fill which jobs overseeing Wall Street in the Biden administration has reached full tilt. But it will be a matter of weeks, not days, before the incoming Biden team announces most of its picks for the posts, people close to the process say.
Biden signaled Tuesday that he wants to set some markers, naming “at least a couple” of Cabinet nominees before Thanksgiving.
Those probably will be heads of top departments — Defense, Justice, State or Treasury — or possibly Health and Human Services, given the incoming administration’s interest in focusing on the coronavirus pandemic. And until those slots are filled, Biden’s transition probably will not announce lower-level appointees, including those retightening the screws on the financial industry after the deregulation of the Trump era.
Analysis: Where Democrats will be locked out of power in redistricting battles next year
Democrats failed to pick up any state legislative chambers this month, and they could face the consequences of that for the next decade.
That’s because next year, states will redraw electoral maps for congressional and state legislative districts. It’s something the Constitution mandates every decade based on new census data.
In many states, it’s up to politicians in state legislatures to do that. Republicans controlled the mapmaking process in most states after a stellar 2010 election and were able to draw state and congressional districts that made it harder for Democrats to regain power at all levels. After a stronger-than-expected performance this November, Republicans will control map drawing in a majority of chambers next year, too, although to a slightly lesser degree.
Trump to participate in Veterans Day ceremony, his first public event since last week
Trump is scheduled Wednesday to participate in a Veterans Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery, his first public event since Thursday, when he made a series of unfounded allegations about widespread election fraud during an appearance in the briefing room at the White House.
Since then, Trump has been active on Twitter and has ventured out to play golf, but he has not held any public events that typically populate his schedule and allow him to interact with reporters.
Vice President Pence is also scheduled to appear at the event in Arlington, Va.
Pence, who has also kept a low profile since Election Day, had planned to vacation in Florida this week. He instead is staying back in Washington as the president seeks to overturn results in a number of states through unproven allegations of widespread voter fraud.
Biden to huddle with transition advisers
Biden has advertised no public events Wednesday and plans to meet with transition advisers in Wilmington, Del., according to his team.
For the past two days, Biden has made public addresses, focusing on the coronavirus on Monday and the Affordable Care Act on Tuesday.
At the events, Biden sought to show that he is hard at work preparing for his new role and is unencumbered by Trump’s attempts to block a transfer of power.
“We’re already beginning the transition,” Biden told reporters Tuesday. “We are well underway.”
Biden said that Republican leaders who are not acknowledging the legitimacy of his victory are “mildly intimidated by the sitting president” and that Trump’s refusal to concede the election is “an embarrassment.”
Trump campaign presses ahead with second federal lawsuit in Michigan
Trump’s campaign said it has filed another federal lawsuit in Michigan, which is among the battleground states Biden is projected to win, seeking to stop certification of the election results until it could be ensured that no unlawful ballots were cast.
The lawsuit is the second that the campaign has filed in Michigan since Election Day. A lawsuit filed in the Michigan courts by the campaign last week was dismissed by a state Court of Claims judge who said the suit lacked merit.
The new case includes affidavits from election observers who say they could not get as close as they wanted to the counting. Others raise suspicions about some ballots being counted more than once, some ballots being backdated and other irregularities.
In a call with reporters on Tuesday, Trump officials said the affidavits show that Republican poll watchers at the TCF Center in Detroit, where absentee votes were counted, were ridiculed and that their complaints were often ignored. Those actions violated the guarantee of equal protection under the law, according to Matt Morgan, the campaign’s general counsel.
A Michigan election law expert who represents Democrats discounted the new suit.
“It’s hard to imagine a viable claim on the grounds they are asserting,” said Chris Trebilcock, who has been monitoring the lawsuits that are landing in Michigan.
Of four lawsuits filed in the state so far by the Trump campaign and allied groups, three have been dismissed, he said. And the Trump campaign would have to prove substantial fraud to upend Biden’s win in the state, which he secured by nearly 150,000 votes.
Counties in Michigan are supposed to certify by Nov. 17, and the results then go to a state canvassing board for certification. That board must meet on Nov. 23.
Trump solicits ‘election defense’ donations that also finance his new leadership PAC
In the wake of the election, Trump’s supporters have been peppered with texts and emails asking for donations to support legal battles contesting his loss to Biden.
“We can’t allow the Left-wing MOB to undermine our Election,” one missive says. Another appeal asks donors to give to an “EMERGENCY Wisconsin Recount Fund,” which it claims was “just activated” to request a recount in the state.
But details outlined in the fine print show that a small portion of the donations would go toward these “election defense” funds to support recounts and lawsuits in several swing states.
The bulk of each donation goes to a political action committee called Save America, which Trump set up in recent days and which will allow him to support candidates and maintain political influence in Washington even after leaving office.
Fear of losing Senate majority in Georgia runoffs drives GOP embrace of Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud
Fear over losing the Senate majority by falling short in upcoming runoff elections for two U.S. Senate seats in Georgia has become a driving and democracy-testing force inside the GOP, with party leaders on Tuesday seeking to delegitimize Biden’s victory as they labored to rally voters in the state.
Those intertwined efforts threaten to disrupt Biden’s hopes of establishing a smooth transition as Republicans in Washington and Georgia, worried about dispiriting the president’s core supporters, increasingly echo his unfounded claims of election fraud and back his refusal to concede.
With their power on the line and Trump still the party’s lodestar, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his allies have made clear that they are now fixated on Jan. 5 — the date of the runoff elections — rather than on Jan. 20, when Biden will be sworn in as the nation’s 46th president.
Trump administration upends senior Pentagon ranks, installing loyalists
The Trump administration launched a dramatic shake-up at the senior levels of the Pentagon on Tuesday, installing three White House loyalists in influential roles and intensifying turmoil a day after Trump abruptly fired his defense secretary.
The changes, confirmed by the Pentagon in a statement Tuesday evening, have alarmed Democrats and some Republicans and promised to complicate a transition to a Biden administration. On Monday, Trump took to Twitter to announce the ouster of his fourth defense secretary, Mark T. Esper, upending decision-making in the Pentagon as the president refuses to concede the election he lost last week to Biden.
Shock and frustration inside Justice Dept. over Barr’s vote-investigation memo
Current and former Justice Department officials said Tuesday they were stunned and frustrated by Attorney General William P. Barr’s move to loosen internal restrictions on how and when federal prosecutors investigate certain election-fraud cases before the results are certified — and worried that Barr was aiding Trump’s effort to cast doubt on his defeat.
The blow to morale was felt most acutely in the Justice Department’s criminal division, which is typically a key player in prosecuting election-related offenses and setting department policy in that area, people familiar with the matter said. Like others, they spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal Justice Department deliberations.