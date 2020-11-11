Trump’s campaign said it has filed another federal lawsuit in Michigan, which is among the battleground states Biden is projected to win, seeking to stop certification of the election results until it could be ensured that no unlawful ballots were cast.

The lawsuit is the second that the campaign has filed in Michigan since Election Day. A lawsuit filed in the Michigan courts by the campaign last week was dismissed by a state Court of Claims judge who said the suit lacked merit.

The new case includes affidavits from election observers who say they could not get as close as they wanted to the counting. Others raise suspicions about some ballots being counted more than once, some ballots being backdated and other irregularities.

In a call with reporters on Tuesday, Trump officials said the affidavits show that Republican poll watchers at the TCF Center in Detroit, where absentee votes were counted, were ridiculed and that their complaints were often ignored. Those actions violated the guarantee of equal protection under the law, according to Matt Morgan, the campaign’s general counsel.

A Michigan election law expert who represents Democrats discounted the new suit.

“It’s hard to imagine a viable claim on the grounds they are asserting,” said Chris Trebilcock, who has been monitoring the lawsuits that are landing in Michigan.

Of four lawsuits filed in the state so far by the Trump campaign and allied groups, three have been dismissed, he said. And the Trump campaign would have to prove substantial fraud to upend Biden’s win in the state, which he secured by nearly 150,000 votes.