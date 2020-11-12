Trump, who now lags Biden in the national popular vote by more than 5 million votes, has advertised no public appearances on Thursday as he maintains a low public profile in the wake of the election.
McEnany says Trump will be ‘the titular head of our party for decades to come’
Trump senior adviser Kayleigh McEnany sought to press Trump’s legal case during a morning television appearance Thursday in which she also argued that his impact on the Republican Party would long outlast his tenure in the White House.
“There is no denying that this president is the titular head of our party for many decades to come,” McEnany said during an appearance on Fox News.
McEnany, who serves as White House press secretary as well as an adviser to the campaign, also said the Trump campaign would file new affidavits in Pennsylvania later Thursday alleging additional election irregularities. Despite multiple legal filings, the campaign so far has not offered evidence of widespread wrongdoing that would alter the outcome of the election in any closely contested states.
During the appearance, McEnany was also asked when the public might see more of Trump, who has made few public appearances since Election Day and has no events scheduled Thursday.
“I think you’ll hear from the president at the right moment,” she said.
As McEnany sought to make his case on television, Trump continued to tweet about the election, questioning the counting in various states and asking why the process was taking so long in North Carolina.
“Are they looking for more ballots to fix that one also?” he wrote.
Analysis: A Biden administration could mean a reset in the U.S. war on TikTok
Trump has waged war against popular video app TikTok. It’s unclear what a President Biden would do.
Thursday was supposed to be the deadline for TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell its U.S. assets under a presidential order.
The company is waiting for a federal judge to grant a 30-day extension on the sale as it awaits a government green light on the deal it proposed to set up a new company with investment from Oracle and Walmart. A ruling is expected as early as this morning.
But the presidential election results could leave the company with more options.
Analysis: Trump team’s furious spinning isn’t changing the election results
It’s nine days after the election, and Trump is still refusing to concede the contest to Biden, despite mounting vote totals in the Democrat’s favor and a total lack of evidence bolstering the president’s claims of widespread voter fraud.
In the face of crises that threaten his power, Trump has often resorted to litigation and obstruction. His two-pronged approach to denying the results of the election is no different: While his campaign’s legal team continues to issue so far empty legal threats, his administration is simultaneously obstructing Biden’s attempts to begin a formal transition to power.
Trump advertises another day with no public events
Trump, who has largely avoided the public spotlight since last week, has another day planned with no public events, according to an advisory issued by the White House.
Trump is scheduled to have lunch with Vice President Pence and meet later in the day with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, events that are closed to the press.
Since an appearance in the White House briefing room last Thursday, Trump was photographed playing golf over the weekend and on Wednesday participated in a Veterans Day event at Arlington National Cemetery, where he did not speak. He has held no other public events.
Biden to huddle with transition advisers in Delaware
Biden has advertised no public events Thursday and plans to continue huddling with advisers in Wilmington, Del., according to his transition team.
In recent days, Biden has pushed forward with the formation of his government, despite a lack of cooperation by Trump. That included the naming Wednesday of an incoming chief of staff, Ronald A. Klain, a longtime Washington operative.
Earlier this week, Biden delivered remarks on the coronavirus and health care, and on Wednesday he marked Veterans Day by attending an event at the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia.
Longtime GOP strategist Karl Rove says Trump’s legal efforts won’t change the election outcome
Longtime Republican political strategist Karl Rove said in an op-ed published Wednesday night that Trump’s legal efforts are unlikely to change the outcome in a single state and that the president should soon turn his attention to “leading a peaceful transition and letting grievances go.”
Rove’s assessment in a piece published by the Wall Street Journal comes as many Republican elected officials are publicly backing Trump’s legal challenges in multiple battleground states but privately acknowledging that there is no grand strategy to change the results in the presidential race.
“The president’s efforts are unlikely to move a single state from Mr. Biden’s column, and certainly they’re not enough to change the final outcome,” wrote Rove, who was a senior adviser to President George W. Bush. “To win, Mr. Trump must prove systemic fraud, with illegal votes in the tens of thousands. There is no evidence of that so far. Unless some emerges quickly, the president’s chances in court will decline precipitously when states start certifying results.”
Rove said bringing the election to a close will be “a hard but necessary step toward restoring some unity and political equilibrium.”
“Once his days in court are over, the president should do his part to unite the country by leading a peaceful transition and letting grievances go,” Rove said.
Republicans muzzle anger over Trump’s Pentagon culling, afraid antagonizing him could imperil Georgia runoff
There is widespread alarm among congressional Republicans at how Trump this week abruptly replaced Pentagon leaders with political allies and sent signals he might do the same in the intelligence community, but for now lawmakers are refraining from overtly criticizing the moves for fear that doing so could harm the party’s chances of holding on to its two Senate seats in Georgia.
Republicans’ response to the ouster of Mark T. Esper as defense secretary has been noticeably circumspect, especially when compared with the explosion of criticism hurled at Trump when he fired Esper’s predecessor, Jim Mattis, nearly two years ago. To date, Republican lawmakers have offered praise for Esper’s tenure and little else.
Congressional aides say the anodyne public expressions represent a concerted attempt to self-muzzle, as the political party that prides itself on being strong on national security grapples with its fear of antagonizing an erratic and impulsive lame-duck president while battling to keep control of the Senate.
Arizona’s GOP attorney general rejects Trump’s unfounded voter fraud claims: ‘There is no evidence’
As Trump’s campaign plows on with lawsuits featuring unfounded claims of voter fraud in lost battleground states, Arizona’s Republican attorney general on Wednesday rejected the president’s conspiracy claims and said he is unlikely to overtake Biden in the state.
“It does appear that Joe Biden will win Arizona,” state Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a Wednesday interview with Fox Business Network host Neil Cavuto. “There is no evidence, there are no facts that would lead anyone to believe that the election results will change.”
Brnovich, the first high-ranking Republican in Arizona to reject Trump’s fraud claims in the state, added that Trump would have to win 65 percent of the fewer than 50,000 remaining votes to eke out a victory, a dubious outcome based on expert analysis and historical trends. It would be “very, highly unlikely to happen,” Brnovich said
How Biden’s transition team will work around Trump’s blockade of the government
Biden has tapped a vast network of allies with extensive government experience and relationships to spearhead a transition of power carefully calibrated to work around the Trump administration’s unprecedented efforts to obstruct a smooth changeover.
With the Trump White House blocking the administration from formally cooperating with Biden, the members of the Democrat’s transition team are under strict orders not to have any contact with current government officials, even back-channel conversations, according to people with knowledge of the situation, who presented several explanations for the directive.
Biden transition team members are instead making contact with recently departed government officials and other experts to help them prepare for the new administration.
Pressure mounts on state Republicans as lawsuits challenging election results founder
Pressure mounted on state and local officials in battleground states to accept claims of ballot-counting irregularities and voter fraud in the election despite a lack of evidence, as Republicans sought new ways to block certification of Biden’s clear victory in the presidential race.
In Michigan, Republican lawyers lobbied the Wayne County canvassing board to consider evidence of alleged improprieties before certifying the vote. In Pennsylvania, GOP lawmakers were the target of social media campaigns demanding the appointment of electors who favor Trump. And in Georgia, the Republican secretary of state defended the election and announced a hand audit of the results, despite calls by the state’s Republican senators for him to resign over alleged problems.
Audio recording shows Pa. postal worker recanting ballot-tampering claim
In an interview this week with federal agents, a Pennsylvania postal worker walked back his allegation that a supervisor had tampered with mailed ballots, saying he had made “assumptions” based on overheard snippets of conversation, according to an audio recording of the interview posted online Wednesday by activists who have championed his cause.
The two-hour recording shows that Richard Hopkins recanted claims he had made in a sworn affidavit that top Republicans cited over the weekend as potential evidence of widespread election irregularities and fraud.
Hopkins told federal investigators on Monday that his allegations were based on fragments of conversation among co-workers in a noisy mail facility in Erie, Pa., according to the recording.