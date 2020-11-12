Trump senior adviser Kayleigh McEnany sought to press Trump’s legal case during a morning television appearance Thursday in which she also argued that his impact on the Republican Party would long outlast his tenure in the White House.

“There is no denying that this president is the titular head of our party for many decades to come,” McEnany said during an appearance on Fox News.

McEnany, who serves as White House press secretary as well as an adviser to the campaign, also said the Trump campaign would file new affidavits in Pennsylvania later Thursday alleging additional election irregularities. Despite multiple legal filings, the campaign so far has not offered evidence of widespread wrongdoing that would alter the outcome of the election in any closely contested states.

During the appearance, McEnany was also asked when the public might see more of Trump, who has made few public appearances since Election Day and has no events scheduled Thursday.

“I think you’ll hear from the president at the right moment,” she said.

As McEnany sought to make his case on television, Trump continued to tweet about the election, questioning the counting in various states and asking why the process was taking so long in North Carolina.