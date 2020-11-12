County certification deadlines State certification deadlines Electoral college key dates November S M T W T F S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Election day 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 GA 15 16 17 20 21 18 19 MI NV WI GA 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 PA MI AZ NV 29 30 AZ December S M T W T F S 1 2 3 4 5 WI 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 States finalize elector appointments 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 Electors cast votes in each state 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 Vice president receives electoral votes 27 28 29 30 31 January 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 House and Senate count electoral votes County certification deadlines State certification deadlines Electoral college key dates November S M T W T F S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Election day 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 GA 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 WI MI NV GA 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 PA MI AZ NV 29 30 AZ December S M T W T F S 1 2 3 4 5 WI 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 States finalize elector appointments 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 Electors cast votes in each state 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 Vice president receives electoral votes 27 28 29 30 31 January 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 House and Senate count electoral votes County certification deadlines State certification deadlines Electoral college key dates November December S M T W T F S S M T W T F S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 2 3 4 5 Election day WI 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 States finalize elector appointments GA 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 Electors cast votes in each state NV WI MI GA 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 PA Vice president receives electoral votes MI AZ NV 29 30 27 28 29 30 31 AZ January 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 House and Senate count electoral votes

Though Joe Biden has been projected the winner of the White House race, President Trump has refused to concede, citing unfounded claims of widespread voting irregularities.

Biden’s election is not official until the states certify their votes and the electoral college formally casts its ballots in mid-December. Trump’s campaign has sought to derail that process by filing lawsuits alleging problems with the election and seeking to stop the certification in some states. Legal experts say there is little Trump can do to head off Biden’s win, but Republicans could seek to delay the process.

County deadline: Nov. 13 | State deadline: Nov. 20

The deadline for county certification is Nov. 13, but the majority of counties have already finished certifying their results. The secretary of state will certify the statewide election results and the slate of presidential electors no later than Nov. 20.

The secretary of state then submits those results to Gov. Brian Kemp, who is required by state law to accept them no later than 5 p.m. the next day. The governor’s certification is a pro forma action to accept the secretary of state’s tally, and the governor is not involved in the administering or finalizing of the state’s election results, according to the secretary of state’s office. This timeline can be changed only by an order from a Georgia superior court judge, according to state law.

Recount

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced a hand-count audit of all presidential votes beginning Thursday to ensure public faith in the outcome.

Because Biden’s vote lead over Trump does not exceed 0.5 percent of all votes cast, the losing candidate also can request a recount within two business days of the state’s certification of results.

However, state officials said that the presidential vote audit effectively amounts to a recount, because officials will be manually verifying every one of nearly 5 million ballots cast in the presidential election. If Trump requests a recount, election officials would rescan those audited ballots.

Reported by Michelle Ye Hee Lee

County deadline: Nov. 17 | State deadline: Nov. 23

Under state law, Michigan counties must finish their canvasses by Nov. 17 and report certified results to the state canvassing board within 24 hours. The state board is set to meet Nov. 23 to certify the results.

If a majority of the four-member state board — made up of an equal number of Democrats and Republicans — does not agree on a winner in any or all elections, state law directs the legislature to meet in joint session and decide. Michigan legal experts think the courts would be likely to intervene before that happened. Nonetheless, this obscure provision of state law, passed in 1954, is getting attention.

Legal challenges

In Michigan, Republican claims about election irregularities or rule-breaking have failed in two lawsuits so far, with judges noting a lack of evidence to support the allegations. The Trump campaign filed another lawsuit Wednesday challenging Michigan’s vote count and asking that certification be delayed, but affidavits accompanying the suit failed to lay out proof of widespread fraud.

Reported by Tom Hamburger

County deadline: Nov. 17 | State deadline: Dec. 1

Ordinarily, counties in Wisconsin have until Nov. 17 to report their final results to the state. Then, the chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission — a Democrat now holds the position — would certify the final count on Dec. 1 and prepare a “certificate of ascertainment” listing electors for Gov. Tony Evers, who is a Democrat.

Recount

The Trump campaign has said it plans to seek a recount, which state law allows, given that Biden’s margin of victory is less than 1 percent. The Trump campaign would have to pay for the process, however, since that margin is larger than 0.25 of a percent.

The Trump campaign would have to request the recount within a day of the state’s receiving results from the last of its 72 counties. The recount would then begin within days. Once begun, the recount would take no longer than 13 days. A recount could delay certification of the state’s results past Dec. 1.

Reported by Rosalind S. Helderman

County deadline: Nov. 16 | State deadline: Nov. 24

In Nevada, state law calls for counties to canvass their votes on Nov. 16 and to forward their results to the secretary of state. That office is held by Barbara Cegavske, a Republican. Nevada Supreme Court justices then canvass the statewide vote on Nov. 24, and the governor, now Democrat Steve Sisolak, issues a public proclamation of the winner.

Nevada law says a candidate can challenge the results in Nevada by filing a written statement in court within two weeks of Election Day, in this case Nov. 17 — but that deadline comes before the statewide canvass makes the results of the state’s presidential election official.

Trump also can file a challenge within five days of a completed recount, a move that would almost certainly push court action into December and could run up against the Dec. 8 federal deadline for states to resolve disputes over determining presidential electors. A recount is possible in Nevada — Trump could demand one regardless of Biden’s margin of victory — but it could not be requested until after the Nov. 24 statewide canvass, and then would take time to complete.

If Trump files such a challenge, depositions, a hearing and a decision would follow. However, a reversal of Biden’s roughly 37,000-vote lead would require proof that illegal votes amounted to a number at least equal to that figure.

Legal challenges

Republicans have filed two major lawsuits challenging the vote in Nevada; both have failed so far. In one case, justices on the Nevada Supreme Court unanimously declined the GOP’s request to intervene in Clark County after the party raised concerns about access for Republican observers and requested changes to the ballot-handling process. In the second case, a federal judge declined Republicans’ request to order changes that would have slowed vote-counting in Democratic-leaning Clark County. The judge invited the party to return to court if it found evidence for its claims of irregularities.

Reported by Emma Brown

County deadline: Nov. 23 | State deadline: Nov. 30

In Arizona, the board of supervisors in each county must canvass results six to 20 days after the election, with the ability to postpone on a day-to-day basis up to six times if a polling place’s data is missing. Results go to the Arizona secretary of state, who certifies them on Nov. 30. That deadline can be extended just a few days to accommodate missing county totals.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who has said she has full faith in this year’s election process, is solely responsible for certifying the results, although she will do it in the presence of the governor, the attorney general and the chief justice of the Arizona Supreme Court. Hobbs intends to do so, spokeswoman Sophia Solis told The Washington Post, short of “a court order” expressly directing her to do otherwise.

Any voter can challenge the result of an election in court, for reasons including the casting of illegal votes or an erroneous count.

Legal challenge

In Arizona, Republicans are pursuing one major lawsuit claiming that some voters were given directions to cast their ballots even after a scanner suggested they had voted for multiple candidates in a single race. The Trump campaign, the Arizona GOP and the Republican National Committee have asked a judge to block certification of the election result until any affected ballots can be manually reviewed. A top Maricopa County election official said fewer than 200 votes are at stake, and Hobbs described the suit as a delaying tactic.

Reported by Hannah Knowles

County deadline: Nov. 23 | No set state deadline

Each of Pennsylvania’s counties is required publicly to announce when its count is complete. This triggers a five-day period in which any three voters can petition a state court to order a recount on the grounds of an error in the count.

The counties must submit their official results to Kathy Boockvar, the secretary of the commonwealth, by Nov. 23. Boockvar is then required to certify the results but has no set deadline. Boockvar passes the certified results to Gov. Tom Wolf, who is required to appoint the state’s presidential electors on the basis of the popular vote.

The election result could be contested — potentially delaying certification — if 100 voters petition a state court by Nov. 23 alleging that the election was illegally conducted.

Reported by Jon Swaine

Legal challenges

Pennsylvania has seen the greatest number of lawsuits filed by Republicans after the election. Judges have rejected key claims of access being blocked for GOP election observers in Philadelphia and the alleged mishandling of deficient ballots at the county level. A review of a state Supreme Court decision to uphold an extended receipt deadline for mail ballots is pending before the U.S. Supreme Court. As of Monday, a new federal lawsuit is seeking to block certification of the statewide result or certification of roughly 681,000 ballots in Allegheny County and Philadelphia on the basis of a claim about observers being denied access. And late Wednesday, the Trump campaign filed legal challenges to roughly 8,330 mail ballots cast in Philadelphia over minor issues such as voters failing to print their street addresses on the ballot envelopes.

Deadline to resolve elector disputes: Dec. 8 | Electoral college vote: Dec. 14

The state certification process is just one step in the process of determining an electoral college winner. Dec. 8 is the deadline for states to resolve disputes concerning the appointment of their electors, and then on Dec. 14, those electors meet in their respective states to cast electoral votes.

On Dec. 23, Vice President Pence — in his role as president of the U.S. Senate — receives electoral vote certificates from the states, and then the House and Senate convene for a joint session on Jan. 6 to count electoral votes. That’s the date on which the president is formally elected. Inauguration follows two weeks later, on Jan. 20.

Reuben Fischer-Baum contributed to this report.